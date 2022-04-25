 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Artist Amanda McCavour's 'Suspended Landscapes' at the Chazen

The light and airy textile panels juxtapose the heavy stone gallery space as a visitor ascends a staircase.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

An installation of textile panels is suspended from the ceiling of the three-story Elvehjem Building at the Chazen Museum of Art. The exhibit, "Suspended Landscapes," displays the work of Canadian artist Amanda McCavour. The work was commissioned to mark the museum’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

The art was inspired by the prairies of Wisconsin.
An employee walks down a staircase below the installation, "Ode to a Prairie," at the Chazen Museum of Art.
“Suspended Landscapes” is the name of the exhibit by Canadian artist Amanda McCavour, which includes embroidered herbarium specimens, line drawings and a suspended textile installation.
The lightweight fabric panels are intended to move and sway with the airflow within the space as plants would move in a breeze.
A sample panel of one of the panels is installed at eye level for visitors to touch and see up close.
An employee mops the floor beneath "Ode to a Prairie".
Visitors walk around the perimeter of the gallery with "Ode to a Prairie" beside them.
Embroidered “drawings” of plant specimens are so lightly adhered to the gallery wall that air flow within the room causes them to sway as if they were living prairie flowers in a breeze.
The delicate string drawings of prairie flowers and grasses cast shadows upon the gallery wall.
Line drawings of herbarium specimens are displayed as part of the “Suspended Landscapes” art exhibit by Amanda McCavour.
Lightweight mesh panels hang from the ceiling of the Elvehjem Building.

