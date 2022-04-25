PHOTOS: Artist Amanda McCavour's 'Suspended Landscapes' at the Chazen

An installation of textile panels is suspended from the ceiling of the three-story Elvehjem Building at the Chazen Museum of Art. The exhibit, "Suspended Landscapes," displays the work of Canadian artist Amanda McCavour. The work was commissioned to mark the museum’s 50th anniversary in 2020.
