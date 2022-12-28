 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: 2022 year in review

From snowy owls, frozen lakeside labyrinths and virtual school to abortion rights protests, Ukrainian War rallies and campaign events, 2022 was a colorful, eventful year in Madison.

In this wide-ranging gallery, photo director Ruthie Hauge offers a glimpse at what was most significant this year, and what was most resonant and memorable.

In 2022, Hauge and several collaborators documented the city’s biggest storms and political shifts, the rising gas prices and labor struggles. They captured the “teen queens” embracing their true selves in performance, the topless protesters, the roller derby skaters and Indigenous musicians who make this place special.

As the year comes to a close, we invite you to revisit summer paddles on the lake, selfies with a rank yet crowd-pleasing corpse flower, and the quirky, fascinating art that became one woman’s legacy.

— Lindsay Christians

2022 Year in Review Gallery 01-12232022145556

The illusive snowy owls spent several days near John Nolan Drive and Lake Monona in Madison in mid-January, prompting local photographers to flock to the area in hopes of capturing an image of the birds.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 02-12232022145556

The Progress Center for Black Women served as a temporary classroom for students attending school virtually as Madison Metropolitan School District’s delayed the in-person return from winter break in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Zaria Hatcher, a 6th grader at Badger Rock Middle School, is pictured doing her school work in a comfortable corner of the space.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 03-12232022145556

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County lead an effort to distribute N95 masks to the community during the COVID-19 Omicron outbreak in January. Pictured are Nathaniel Hughes, Dwight Horton, Tommy Thomas as they divided the masks into individual bags for distribution.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 04-12232022145556

How Lovely Are Thy Branches Labyrinth was an interactive installation made with discarded Christmas trees, which were formed into the shape of a larger tree, at Olbrich Park in Madison for the month of February.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 05-12232022145556

Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge photographed up and coming teen drag queens for her photo essay, "Learning to Slay" in early 2022. Pictured here are Chelsea Haines and Andy Schueler as they collect their winnings from arcade games at Skate Express in Watertown on a weekend is early February. Schueler performs as a teenage drag queen with the stage name Andi Withani.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 06-12232022145556

Mane Morris yells “no justice, no peace” after speaking on the phone with his imprisoned brother, Quadren Wilson at the Dane County Jail in Madison in February. Quadren Wilson was shot five times in the back by two Division of Criminal Investigation officers.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 07-12232022145556

GOP members and supporters gather in support of Rep. Timothy Ramthun’s "election integrity" bill at the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison in mid-February.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 08-12232022145556

Joey Russo tries to avoid stepping in a mud puddle as he exits a tiny house at the new homeless encampment on Dairy Drive in Madison, where he temporarily resided in March.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 09-12232022145556

Don Krueger holds a Ukrainian flag during a protest agains Russia’s war with Ukraine on the State Street steps of the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison in early April.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 10-12232022145556

Middleton resident, Bailey Mosling (drag queen stage name, “Nemo”) is crowned Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer at a youth drag pageant at Stage Ten Seventeen in Ashwaubenon at the end of April. Nemo is one of two teen drag queens photographed for Cap Times photo essay, "Learning to Slay" by photo director, Ruthie Hauge.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 11-12232022145556

A crowd gathers and listens as deputy director for Gov. Tony Evers, Vanessa Lianas reads a statement of support from the governor during a "Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants" strike at the Wisconsin state Capitol during the first week of May.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 12-12232022145556

Desiray Meade takes a selfie with a corpse flower, which bloomed for the first time in 12 years at Olbrich Botanical Gardens in Madison in early May. Meade said, “It smells like rotting vegetables.”
2022 Year in Review Gallery 13-12232022145556

Multiple abortion rights rallies took place at the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison in 2022; before and after Roe vs. Wade was overturned by the United States Supreme Court.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 14-12232022145556

Queen (age 2) goes downstairs to the main floor of Healing House while exploring her and her mother’s temporary residence at the end of May.
Pride Flag Ceremony 060122 11

The progress pride flag flew over the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison for Pride month in June.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 16-12232022145556

The silhouette of former Botanist Social server Courtni Fedie is reflected in the front door of the State Street bar and restaurant in Madison in June. Former servers from the bar and restaurant quit, citing incidents of sexual harassment by the restaurant owner and his friends.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 17-12232022145556

As gas prices soared, vehicles lined up to get fuel at Woodman’s in June. Woodman’s is often one of the lowest priced gas stations in Madison, and at that time regular, unleaded gas was $4.70 per gallon.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 18-12232022145556

Multiple buildings and vehicles sustained damage during a derecho storm event in Madison in June.
Fools Flotilla 061222 03-06132022174638

Participants paddle down the Yahara River in various costumes during the 2022 Fools' Flotilla in June.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 19-12232022145556

Cyclists circled the Capitol square during the World Naked Bike Ride in Madison in June. The bike ride was one of several large events in Madison the weekend of June 18-19.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 20-12232022145556

Lili Luxe has spent most days of 2022 protesting Wisconsin’s abortion laws by sitting topless in front of the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison. Luxe, who is raising money for Women’s Medical Fund, has protested topless everyday for over two weeks.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 21-12232022145556

Members of Madison Roller Derby practice skating in close proximity at Fast Forward Skate Center in Madison in July, following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 22-12232022145556

The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers perform with the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on the front steps of the Wisconsin state Capitol in Madison during Concerts on the Square in July.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 23-12232022145556

Taxidermy artist Marcia Field passed away from lung cancer in August. Cap Times reporter Natalie Yahr wrote about her in "A Dying Art" In this picture, Field uses a walker and an oxygen tank as she makes her way around her studio and gallery; Exquisite Corpse on Atwood Avenue. Field passed away 11 days after the photo was taken. Cap Times Photo director Ruthie Hauge documented her unique taxidermy artwork in an online photo gallery.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 24-12232022145556

Former President Donald Trump flew to Waukesha for a rally at which he endorsed Wisconsin Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels at the Waukesha County Expo Center on a hot day in early August. Center: A Trump supporter temporarily sets a “Make America Great Again” on his knee as he dabs sweat from his head and neck during the rally. Right: Trump supporters arrived more than four hours early to claim seats in the first several rows at the rally.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 25-12232022145556

Beer, meat on sticks and cream puffs are a common sight at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis in August.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 26-12232022145556

Kora Worth (age 2) and Klara Worth (age 4) stare up at US Senator Ron Johnson as he shakes hands with voters at the Sheboygan County Fair in September.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 27-12232022145556

Students arrive for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year in September. Energy was high as faculty, staff and students hoped for the first full in-person school year since 2019.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 28-12232022145556

President Joe Biden visited Laborfest at the Summerfest grounds in Milwaukee on Labor Day.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 29-12232022145556

Nurses and supporters gathered to celebrate a union victory for UW Health nurses at the Madison Union Temple in mid-September.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 30-12232022145556

Students largely ignored televisions broadcasting the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the Rathskeller in University of Wisconsin - Madison Memorial Union on September 19.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 31-12232022145556

Political reporter for News 3 Now (WISC-TV), Will Kenneally holds microphones for his channel and Wisconsin Eye as members of the media encircle candidate for U.S. Senator Mandela Barnes following a campaign speech at Ellie's Cafe in Monona in late September.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 32-12232022145556

Pete Souza, Former Official White House Photographer for President Barack Obama gives a presentation of his photographs to mark the launch of his new book, “The West Wing and Beyond: What I Saw Inside the Presidency” in late September. Watch a video of Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge interviewing Souza.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 33-12232022145556

Whitehorse Middle School 6th-graders ride bikes past Monona Terrace in Madison during a route around Lake Monona in early October.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 34-12232022145556

Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge went on what she calls a "photo safari" to take feature images as the fall colors became vibrant in Madison. 
2022 Year in Review Gallery 35-12232022145556

An unseasonably warm autumn lured people outdoors late into the season. Pictured here, James Harris caught a bluegill while fishing near Monona Terrace in October. Harris, a Milwaukee-based veteran, comes back to his hometown of Madison to fish because it is “perfect therapy for PTSD.”
2022 Year in Review Gallery 36-12232022145556

A cyclist rides along the shore of Lake Monona on a warm fall day in downtown Madison in October.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 37-12232022145556

Students entering the Wisconsin State Capitol gawked and waved at news cameras as they passed Attorney General Josh Kaul's press conference regarding abortion rights in October.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 38-12232022145556

A protest against Matt Walsh, a controversial right-wing author and commentator, became heated before Walsh’s speaking event at the Memorial Union at the University of Wisconsin - Madison in October.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 39-12232022145556

A line of students and supporters of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stretched across the length of the Humanities building before her appearance at an early voting rally with at the University of Wisconsin - Madison in late October.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 40-12232022145556

Former President Barack Obama joined Wisconsin Democrats for an election rally at North Division High School in Milwaukee 10 days before the election.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 41-12232022145556

Local entertainer Truly Remarkable Loon demonstrates his juggling skills at Madison Circus Space in November. Loon announced his retirement in the fall.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 42-12232022150317

Top left and bottom: Lt. Governor elect, Sara Rodriguez and Gov. Tony Evers celebrated an election victory with supporters at the Orpheum Theater in Madison after opponent Tim Michels conceded shortly after midnight on election night (top right).
2022 Year in Review Gallery 43-12232022150317

Voter turnout reached a record high on election day in Wisconsin on November 8.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 44-12232022150317

The popular “Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit opened at Greenway Station in Middleton in late November.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 45-12232022150317

36-year-old Kenosha native Neka Allen purchased the building that formerly housed Smart Studios and is updating it while paying homage to it’s history as a nationally recognized recording studio.
2022 Year in Review Gallery 46-12232022150317

Artemis Lienau, Thea Ryanjoy and Owen Lienau eat ice cream cones at Kilwins after a day of holiday shopping at a visit to the Madison Children’s Museum one weekend in December. Take a look at a century of holiday shopping in Madison in this collection of photographs.

