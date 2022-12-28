PHOTOS: 2022 year in review

How Lovely Are Thy Branches Labyrinth was an interactive installation made with discarded Christmas trees, which were formed into the shape of a larger tree, at Olbrich Park in Madison for the month of February.
Cap Times photo director Ruthie Hauge photographed up and coming teen drag queens for her photo essay, "Learning to Slay" in early 2022. Pictured here are Chelsea Haines and Andy Schueler as they collect their winnings from arcade games at Skate Express in Watertown on a weekend is early February. Schueler performs as a teenage drag queen with the stage name Andi Withani.
Middleton resident, Bailey Mosling (drag queen stage name, “Nemo”) is crowned Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer at a youth drag pageant at Stage Ten Seventeen in Ashwaubenon at the end of April. Nemo is one of two teen drag queens photographed for Cap Times photo essay, "Learning to Slay" by photo director, Ruthie Hauge.
A crowd gathers and listens as deputy director for Gov. Tony Evers, Vanessa Lianas reads a statement of support from the governor during a "Days Without Latinxs and Immigrants" strike at the Wisconsin state Capitol during the first week of May.
As gas prices soared, vehicles lined up to get fuel at Woodman’s in June. Woodman’s is often one of the lowest priced gas stations in Madison, and at that time regular, unleaded gas was $4.70 per gallon.
Political reporter for News 3 Now (WISC-TV), Will Kenneally holds microphones for his channel and Wisconsin Eye as members of the media encircle candidate for U.S. Senator Mandela Barnes following a campaign speech at Ellie's Cafe in Monona in late September.
An unseasonably warm autumn lured people outdoors late into the season. Pictured here, James Harris caught a bluegill while fishing near Monona Terrace in October. Harris, a Milwaukee-based veteran, comes back to his hometown of Madison to fish because it is “perfect therapy for PTSD.”
A line of students and supporters of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stretched across the length of the Humanities building before her appearance at an early voting rally with at the University of Wisconsin - Madison in late October.
Top left and bottom: Lt. Governor elect, Sara Rodriguez and Gov. Tony Evers celebrated an election victory with supporters at the Orpheum Theater in Madison after opponent Tim Michels conceded shortly after midnight on election night (top right).
Top left and bottom: RUTHIE HAUGE Top right: STEVE DAUBS
From snowy owls, frozen lakeside labyrinths and virtual school to abortion rights protests, Ukrainian War rallies and campaign events, 2022 was a colorful, eventful year in Madison.
In this wide-ranging gallery, photo director Ruthie Hauge offers a glimpse at what was most significant this year, and what was most resonant and memorable.
In 2022, Hauge and several collaborators documented the city’s biggest storms and political shifts, the rising gas prices and labor struggles. They captured the “teen queens” embracing their true selves in performance, the topless protesters, the roller derby skaters and Indigenous musicians who make this place special.
As the year comes to a close, we invite you to revisit summer paddles on the lake, selfies with a rank yet crowd-pleasing corpse flower, and the quirky, fascinating art that became one woman’s legacy.
— Lindsay Christians
