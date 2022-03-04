PHOTOS: 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

Emily Harrison from Dairy Connection pulls out a plug of Beemster Royaal gouda cheese for the judges to smell and taste during the finalist round of judging at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest.
Tête de Moine AOP, a washed rind/smear ripened semi-soft aged cheese from Switzerland made by Fromages Spielhofer, is sliced for the judges during the final round of the World Championship Cheese Contest. The French phrase Tête de Moine translates to monk's head.
Judges work their way around the exhibition hall at Monona Terrace, sampling cheeses during the finalist round of judging at the World Championship Cheese Contest. A team of 53 international judges evaluated nearly 3,000 entries over the three-day event.
Just as in 2020, a Gruyere cheese from Switzerland earned the top title at the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest, held March 1-3 at Monona Terrace in Madison.
Founded in 1957, the World Championship Cheese Contest is "the largest technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition in the world," according to organizers at the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA). It's held every other year.
This year, 53 judges from all over the world judged nearly 3,000 entries, naming seven Wisconsin cheeses among the top 20 overall. Among these were a peppercorn feta from Klondike Cheese Co. in Monroe, an aged cheddar from Land O Lakes, BelGioioso CreamyGorg (gorgonzola), Roelli's Red Rock (a bloomy rind cheddar with blue veins), Castello Smoked Cracked Pepper Gouda, Emmi Roth's Roth Grand Cru Surchoix, and Ocooch Reserve, an aged sheep's milk cheese from Hidden Springs Creamery.
According to the WCMA, the 2022 winner, Gourmino Le Gruyère AOP, was made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland for Gourmino AG. The cheese also earned the World Champion title in 2020 and 2008.
The first runner-up was an Appenzeller from Switzerland (Appenzeller® Mild-Würzig) and Erzherzog Johann, a "mature washed rind/smear ripened hard cheese, made by Obersteirische Molkerei eGen of Knittelfeld, Steiermark, Austria."
Some 29 countries submitted cheeses to be judged. Wisconsin did the best among 33 states represented from the U.S. with 45 Best in Class awards, followed by New York with 12 and Idaho with 11.
