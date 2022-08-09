 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: 2022 Wisconsin State Fair

The Wisconsin State Fair is back with cream puffs, cattle, cross-stitch competitions, carnival workers, corn and much more.

Customers pickup cream puff orders in the cream puff pavilion at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis.
State Fair volunteer Carli Pope struggles to get a calf named Henisee to stop chewing on her jeans.
A farmer naps in a lawn chair near his cattle at the fair.
Joshua Hutchens of Wauwatosa jiggles his belly and dances when the announcer at the pig races asks for a volunteer with a “pot belly.”
Sharell Magee and her mother Shontina Gladney laugh as they try to split a gooey cheese stick from the Hot Wisconsin Cheese booth.
New members of Team Cream Puff go through cream puff training.
Steve Meisner and his band play polka while people dance in the Bud Light Pavilion.
Karim Navi (age 2) of West Allis pets Adeline the calf in the cattle barn.
Girina Dayone eats a corn dog while holding her 2-month-old baby Liam Ray on a bench at the fair.
Pigs with names including Snoop Hoggy Hog, Pig Papa, Taylor not-so-Swift and Britney Spare Ribs are released from the gates during the pig races.
Ernesto Ugalde holds his daughter Leylani Ugalde (age 3) as they walk the fairway.
Henry Steinfort eats Chinese food with one hand while holding chicken-on-a-stick in the other.
Volunteers from the Lions Club corn-on-the-cob booth wear corn costumes and hats while they greet people.
Crafting enthusiasts admire a winter themed craft display in the Grand Champion Hall at the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair.
Del Schaeffer judges bunches of lemon balm for the herb competition. Schaeffer is looking for no discoloration or holes in the leaves, consistency of the five stems and texture.

