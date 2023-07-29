Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is once again calling out companies accused of PFAS contamination.
Gov. Tony Evers and the attorney general joined nearly two dozen other attorneys general across the country this week in filing a motion to reject a proposed $10.3 billion settlement from 3M, a Minnesota-based company on the hook for widespread contamination of drinking water in surrounding areas.
The lawsuit, if settled as currently proposed, would give billions to affected communities and the government and water supply entities filing suit on their behalf. But there’s a big catch. If the settlement goes through, all local and state entities currently suing 3M would have to drop their lawsuits. Additionally, Evers and Kaul warn that the settlement could shift future liability for contaminated drinking water to water supply companies themselves.
Last summer, Kaul filed a lawsuit against 18 companies for their role in groundwater contamination with “forever chemicals,” a group of human-made chemicals commonly found in firefighting foam and known to cause serious health issues when consumed through drinking water.
Kaul’s 2022 lawsuit has gone through a series of legal hiccups as the group of defendants, including 3M and other major companies accused of PFAS-related ground contamination, sought to move the case to courts outside of Wisconsin.
The attorney general’s office confirmed Friday that the state filed an amended complaint to the 2022 case in May to include additional claims against the defendants. The case was previously moved to the U.S. District Court of South Carolina for pretrial proceedings.
It remains to be seen where that case will go from here. The AG’s office did not have any update for whether the court had responded to the amended complaint.
The joint motion filed this week outlines further concerns that a settlement with 3M would place the financial burden for contaminant cleanup on the backs of individual water suppliers and ensure that 3M couldn’t be sued in the future for continued contamination.
The company is known for manufacturing a broad range of products — many of which are identified to contain PFAS — including medical supplies like adhesives and breathing tubes.
In addition to manufactured products that contain PFAS, the company has admitted to finding detectable amounts of the forever chemicals in production wells near their manufacturing sites. This is not a new issue for 3M, which notified the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency more than two decades ago that a production well near a manufacturing plant about 22 miles southeast of Minneapolis contained notable amounts of PFAS. At the time little was known about the health risks related to the compounds.
3M has said it will discontinue all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025.
The proposed settlement would apply to nearly every water supplier in the nation — even those who aren’t yet aware of potential PFAS contamination. The proposal includes language that would allow individual water suppliers to opt out of the settlement, but requires these groups to do so before knowing how much they would receive in settlement money or in some cases before knowing how much contamination their water contains and how much it would cost to address the contamination.
“Communities across our state are dealing with the effects of PFAS contamination, and we know folks and families are already facing enormous costs to get these harmful pollutants out of our water supplies,” Evers said in a statement. “I promised the people of Wisconsin we would work to ensure those responsible are held accountable and would fight to make sure taxpayers don’t have to foot the bill to clean up the messes that others made — this settlement falls short of that commitment.”
Evers and Kaul joined 22 other attorneys general from across the country in opposing the proposed settlement.
“We must ensure that our drinking water is safe from toxic forever chemicals and that taxpayers aren’t left to foot the bill for remediating PFAS contamination,” Kaul said in a statement. “We will continue working to hold the companies that profited from the production and sale of PFAS accountable.”
The other states included in the opposition are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, as well as the District of Columbia, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.