 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick top story

Park Street fire leaves Madison artists to search through burned studios

Park Street fire leaves Madison artists to search through burned studios

Several Madison artists rented studio spaces at 1804 Park St. in Madison. That building and a neighboring metal recycling facility burned to the ground in a three-alarm fire Friday. On Monday, artists and their friends, family and some community members helped salvage items from the fire.

Fire on Park St 040323 01-04042023091222

Welding artist Erika Koivunen searches through the ashes and rubble of her metal shop and studio after a weekend fire destroyed the building her and other tenants shared.
Fire on Park St 040323 02-04032023211030

A man pulls a generator from the rubble of 1804 S. Park St. so he can salvage the metal from it.
Fire on Park St 040323 03-04032023211424

Glenn Prescott, a close friend of welding artist Erika Koivunen, holds part of a socket wrench, which he found in the burned rubble of Koivunen's metal shop. Prescott spent hours searching the rubble for salvageable items, and he used the wrench to loosen the bolts on some of the larger metalworking equipment.
Fire on Park St 040323 04-04032023211424

Dusty Michael surveys the damage to another artist's studio in the destroyed building at 1804 S. Park St. Michael shared a studio with welding artist Erika Koivunen.
Fire on Park St 040323 05-04032023211424

Jamie Anderson pulls heavy items from the back of a pickup truck so a forklift can move the vehicle from the location of the fire on Park Street.
Fire on Park St 040323 06-04032023211424

Friends of welding artist Erika Koivunen take a quick pizza break as they help her search the remains of her art studio for salvageable items. Fellow artist, Rob "Wacky Wheeler" Summerbell (blue tie-dyed shirt on the right), donated the pizzas to the hungry crew.
Fire on Park St 040323 07-04032023211424

Russ Bennett and fellow friends of welding artist Erika Koivunen take a quick break from the clean up of Koivunen's studio to have lunch.
Fire on Park St 040323 19-04042023100154

Cassandra Palinka, Jaroslava Sobiskova and Sylvia Palinkas laugh when Cassandra finds the head of the ceramic sculpture of the family’s dog in the burned rubble of Sobiskova’s art studio.
Fire on Park St 040323 08-04032023211424

After finding a bird sculpture in the fire-scorched rubble of his friend Erika Koivunen’s art studio, Andreas Transo displays the symbolic art atop a beam.
Fire on Park St 040323 09-04032023211424

Red paint from a melted paint can adds color to an otherwise dark scene in the rubble of Jaroslava Sobiskova’s burned down art studio, which was also located in the building at 1804 S. Park St.
Fire on Park St 040323 10-04042023092959

Jaroslava Sobiskova receives pieces of her sculpture which were salvaged from the fire-ravaged rubble of the art studio she shared with her husband. The sculpture represents the figures of herself and her husband.
Fire on Park St 040323 11-04032023211909

Rusted and burned toolboxes sit atop the old jail door that, until Friday night, served as a work bench for welding artist Erika Koivunen.
Fire on Park St 040323 12-04032023211909

Glenn Prescott holds part of a socket wrench he found useful as he leans on a fallen pipe and speaks to another friend volunteering to clean up.
Fire on Park St 040323 23-04032023213502

A metallic child-sized bike stands out in a mountain of charred bike parts and rubble where Unbroken Chain Cycles was located.
Fire on Park St 040323 13-04032023211909

Cassandra Palinkas pulls a hand-felted bird from the rubble of her mother’s (Jaroslava Sobiskova’s) art studio, which was destroyed in the fire at 1804 S. Park St. over the weekend.
Fire on Park St 040323 14-04032023211909

Erika Koivunen walks up the stairs that, until last Friday, led to the door of her metal shop and art studio at 1804 S. Park St. The wooden staircase somehow survived the flames that melted metal in other parts of the building.
Fire on Park St 040323 21-04032023212417

Glenn Prescott opens the small silver box he found in the rubble of his friend Erika Koivunen’s metal shop, revealing her waterlogged ACME Ironworks business cards.
Fire on Park St 040323 15-04032023211909

Artists, business owners and mechanics search the rubble of the buildings at 1802 and 1804 S. Park St. with help from their friends and families.
Fire on Park St 040323 16-04032023211909

A safety barrier lays across a driveway one day after firefighters extinguished a large structure fire at 1804 S. Park St.
Fire on Park St 040323 17-04032023211909

Sylvia Palinkas helps her family search the rubble for salvageable art and possessions from Jaroslava Sobiskova’s former art studio.
Fire on Park St 040323 20-04032023212140

Erika Koivunen holds pieces of metal cut by her late husband as she sorts through the burned rubble of the metal shop and art studio she once shared with him. 
Fire on Park St 040323 22-04032023212417

Dusty Michael lightens the mood with a joke about everything being toasted as he finds a burned toaster in the rubble. 
Fire on Park St 040323 24-04042023091444

A bucket of bolts melted and fused during the fire in Erika Koivunen’s metal shop over the weekend.
Fire on Park St 040323 25-04042023091712

The florescent colors of a Mountain Dew package stand out amongst the charred landscape surrounding it. The case of soda was brought for the volunteers who are helping welding artist Erika Koivunen clean up her metal shop following the destructive fire.

Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020. 

Support Ruthie's documentary photography by becoming a Cap Times member.

To comment on this gallery, submit a letter to the editor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News