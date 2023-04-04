Park Street fire leaves Madison artists to search through burned studios

Glenn Prescott, a close friend of welding artist Erika Koivunen, holds part of a socket wrench, which he found in the burned rubble of Koivunen's metal shop. Prescott spent hours searching the rubble for salvageable items, and he used the wrench to loosen the bolts on some of the larger metalworking equipment.
Friends of welding artist Erika Koivunen take a quick pizza break as they help her search the remains of her art studio for salvageable items. Fellow artist, Rob "Wacky Wheeler" Summerbell (blue tie-dyed shirt on the right), donated the pizzas to the hungry crew.
Jaroslava Sobiskova receives pieces of her sculpture which were salvaged from the fire-ravaged rubble of the art studio she shared with her husband. The sculpture represents the figures of herself and her husband.
Erika Koivunen walks up the stairs that, until last Friday, led to the door of her metal shop and art studio at 1804 S. Park St. The wooden staircase somehow survived the flames that melted metal in other parts of the building.
The florescent colors of a Mountain Dew package stand out amongst the charred landscape surrounding it. The case of soda was brought for the volunteers who are helping welding artist Erika Koivunen clean up her metal shop following the destructive fire.
Several Madison artists rented studio spaces at 1804 Park St. in Madison. That building and a neighboring metal recycling facility burned to the ground in a three-alarm fire Friday. On Monday, artists and their friends, family and some community members helped salvage items from the fire.
Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020.