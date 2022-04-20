Kelsey Glavee always wanted to own a home but didn't know where to start.
The speech and language pathologist at One City Schools found the help she needed through the Own It: Building Black Wealth program, and now she — and her two pet ferrets — have a place of their own.
There are two parts to the Own It program: an education component and down payment funds. The education portion provides free courses in wealth building and homeownership for One City Schools’ families and staff. After completing the education program, participants can apply for down payment funds of $15,000.
“I'm super grateful to the Own It program,” said Glavee, who was awarded the funds on Tuesday. “I knew nothing about the home buying process, except that I eventually wanted to be a homeowner. I had taken some online courses to try to educate myself and they were very general and really didn't get into what that process would look like for me, personally.”
The Own It: Building Black Wealth group is a network of local professionals in the real estate, banking and financial industries that has teamed up with One City Schools to educate and guide communities of color toward homeownership, wealth and financial freedom.
Thirty-six families have completed the wealth building course, 14 families have completed the homeownership course, and seven have applied for and were awarded the $15,000 grant so far. There are 40 participants in the current wealth building course.
There are two application windows a year, in February and in July. Next week, another participant will receive their down payment funds for their new home, according to Sara Alvarado of the Alvarado Real Estate Group, which is part of the program.
Glavee said Own It helped her connect with a realtor and a lender. Before the program, “I didn't have connections to any people like that or any idea where to start with finding those people,” she said.
Tiffany Malone, co-creator of Own It: Building Black Wealth, is a realtor with the Alvarado Real Estate Group who worked with Glavee, helping her choose between two houses to make her forever home.
“This moment is very special for me because I work with people all the time that don't look like me,” Malone said. “So when I started working with Kelsey, it was very eye opening and special because this could be like my sister or my mother or my aunt or anybody in that capacity.
“I know firsthand how hard it is for Black and brown people to own homes. I know how hard it is to get people on board to educate Black and brown people about wealth and how we get to the next point, and how we can decrease the gap in wealth,” she added.
According to the Survey of Consumer Finances, in 2019, the median white household held $188,200 in wealth, which is 7.8 times the median of the typical Black household, which is $24,100.
The Own It program team chose to work with One City Schools because the schools offer direct access to the families and communities they want to serve.
“Own It is a movement,” said Malone. “From here on out what I expect, what I want, and what I dream of is for people to hop on board and change the narrative. And for people to call out the barriers and things that are wrong in our systems, the banking systems and the lending systems.
“Historically, there has been a problem and it hasn't stopped and it hasn't changed,” she said. ”Hopefully, we can pave the way for other homebuyers as well that look like Kelsey.”
“Beyond the grant money, the education aspect and how personal it was was such a blessing for me,” Glavee said. “I'm super grateful for the program.”