Recent data from the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission show two-thirds of county motor vehicle crashes involving fatalities from July to September resulted in deaths due to people not wearing seat belts or motorcycle and bicycle helmets.
The most recent traffic commission report found three crashes where a driver or passenger died not wearing a seat belt, which is required by Wisconsin law. Three other crashes involved motorcyclists, bicyclists or moped riders not wearing helmets.
The data prompted the members of the TSC to urge residents to remember to use these life-saving measures.
“What we really want to get across is that there are ways that we can prevent serious injuries from traffic crashes,” said Cheryl Wittke, the executive director of Safe Communities of Madison and TSC co-chair. “As we look at the data, we saw that in the last quarter, the serious crashes could have been prevented if people had been wearing seat belts or helmets.
“One of the easiest ways that we can prevent serious injuries is for folks to buckle up and wear helmets, when they're riding bikes and motorcycles.”
The TSC is a coalition of 48 public and private organizations collaborating to improve traffic safety. Sgt. Matt Meyer of Dane County Sheriff’s Office, co-chair of the TSC, said seat belt usage in Wisconsin has dropped to 88.2% last year after reaching a high of 90% in 2019.
Wittke stressed the importance of wearing seatbelts, even when driving short distances. The group found that most crashes in Dane County occur close to home.
“Be sure to always just make it a habit, throw your seatbelt on,” Wittke said. “For people who maybe have older cars without the ringer that reminds them to put their seatbelt on, it's just another habit to get into. Just remind yourself that this is a way to keep yourself safe, so that you're there for family and friends.”
According to the WisDOT Crash Database, crashes involving drivers not wearing seatbelts represented 10% of all Dane County crashes and 42% of all deaths in the first nine months of 2022.
Another commission member, Sgt. Adam Zoch of the Wisconsin State Patrol, emphasized the importance of safe driving especially as the winter months approach. He said rain is just as bad as snow, and encourages residents to check the weather before they leave for their destination.
“If you can, watch the weather, watch your phone and check Wisconsin 511 to see what the real conditions are,” Zoch said. “Those are updated by our people that are actually working on the roads. If it's slippery, that's because the officer out there thinks it's slippery.
“If you check those before you leave, you might have a better idea for congestion even when it's not snowing,” he added. “Pay attention when you're going to leave, but definitely give yourself some more time when you're leaving and slow down in the snow.”