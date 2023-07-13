A developer now has the green light to build what it calls “luxury student housing” in downtown Madison after City Council members found out they might have illegally rejected the proposal last month.
Chicago-based developer Core Spaces proposed the construction of a 12-story, 232-unit market-rate apartment building dubbed “Johnson and Bassett” at 221 N. Bassett St., 430-444 W. Dayton St. and 437-445 W. Johnson St., but the council voted 13-6 in June to reject zoning changes that would allow the project to be built. Several council members said they opposed the apartment development because it lacked affordable housing units.
However, the council approved the development this week by a vote of 17-2 after alders suggested the rejection could put the city in legal trouble.
District 13 Ald. Tag Evers voted against the rezoning in June and cited concerns he received from University of Wisconsin-Madison students about the high cost of housing in downtown Madison.
“It troubled me to hear of these amenity-rich units being built in place of the existing housing more within student budgets,” Evers said in a statement posted online.
Ultimately, Evers said he changed his vote because he had not fully considered the legal implications surrounding denying the zoning change, and was made aware by City Attorney Michael Haas that Core Spaces could sue the city over the decision. Rejecting the proposal could also drive up rent in the downtown area, Evers said.
“While I’d greatly prefer a project that provided real affordable housing to the students who need it, not approving this project means the already tight downtown housing market will only get tighter, resulting in more rent increases for those same struggling students,” he said.
District 4 Ald. Michael Verveer, whose district includes Johnson and Bassett, voted in favor of the rezoning in June and again on Wednesday. Verveer said he asked Core Spaces about including affordable units in the development, but the company ultimately decided against it, and the City Council is “frustratingly prohibited from considering affordability” when considering land use applications.
“I believe that the state law and city ordinance really leave no choice but for the council to approve this rezoning, as frustrating as it might be because of the lack of affordable housing and the fact that existing housing units would be replaced,” he said.
State law prevents the city from requiring development proposals to include affordable housing units, and the council cannot reject developments on the basis of their rent prices. Council members also must provide their reasons for voting against zoning changes in the public record, and the reasons Core Spaces’ proposal was denied were not adequately clarified during the June vote, the city attorney said.
The development would raze 10 residential buildings that total about 146 beds and replace them with 851 total beds, which Verveer said would help increase downtown Madison’s short housing supply.
“The fact of the matter is, we need more housing,” he said.
Core Spaces echoed the need for more housing in downtown Madison and said the development would address the housing shortage in the area.
"Receiving council approval is a major milestone for this project and gets us one step closer to our goal of bringing additional housing to the market," Core Spaces Vice President of Development Doug Tichenor said in a statement. "As we advance into the permitting process, we will be working closely with our trade partners and City staff to ensure this project is a success every step of the way."
District 8 Ald. MGR Govindarajan, who represents much of the UW campus, was one of two council members who voted against the proposal Wednesday. District 6 Ald. Marsha Rummel also opposed the rezoning, and District 12 Ald. Amani Latimer Burris abstained.
Govindarajan said he opposed the proposal for reasons unrelated to the apartment’s affordability. The development’s lack of commercial space and the fact that the building will be single-use, only for housing, clashes with Madison’s comprehensive plan for the downtown area to feature primarily mixed-use buildings, he said.
“I am disappointed with the way the vote went, but it was a very healthy conversation,” Govindarajan said. “I do think it sets the stage up for real discussion on how we can address the student housing crisis.”
The development would displace students who live in the apartments to be demolished and replace their homes with apartments that charge higher rents, he said.
“At the end of the day, it was at the expense of students,” Govindarajan said. He said students have reached out to him and other alders to express concern that they will struggle to find affordable housing elsewhere.
District 2 Ald. Juliana Bennett also initially opposed the rezoning but voted in favor Wednesday morning. She said the development doesn’t address the needs of students and low-income residents living in downtown Madison.
Opposition to the development "was a manifestation of students, young people and many downtown residents being frustrated that the only housing being built is luxury high rises,” Bennett said. Going forward, Bennett said she wants to open up zoning codes to allow the construction of more high-density student housing in areas around campus currently reserved exclusively for single-family homes.
“We truly need a mix of different types of developments,” she said.
Ahead of the City Council vote, Core Spaces vice president of development Doug Tichenor said denying the development would make Madison’s housing shortage worse by restricting housing supply.
“The fight is not with us,” he said, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. “We’re part of the solution.”
Construction on the Johnson and Bassett project is expected to begin next summer and be completed for the 2026-27 academic year, according to Verveer. Core Spaces has built multiple student housing developments in downtown Madison, including HUB, The James and the new oLiv apartment building, which is expected to open in fall 2024 and includes affordable housing units.
When the City Council initially rejected rezoning for Johnson and Bassett in June, Core Spaces withdrew another proposal for a 14-story housing development on Gorham, Johnson and Broom Street that included affordable units. But after the council’s reversal, the developers intend to bring the proposal back to the Urban Design Commission for consideration, Verveer said.