Families with children experiencing homelessness as well as hundreds of homeless pregnant women with extremely low income will receive housing support through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the agency announced Thursday.
DHS received approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide housing support for eligible families with children 18 and younger, as well as pregnant women making incomes below 200% of the federal poverty level.
DHS has identified about 2,000 children enrolled in Medicaid eligible to access homeless services and about 300 eligible pregnant women.
According to DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake, Wisconsin will be the first state to implement this type of housing support for people experiencing homelessness and extreme poverty.
“This is a first of its kind across the nation,” Timberlake said. “This will allow us to provide critical support. Helping people find and keep a roof over their heads is vital… when someone has a safe and stable place to live, it can improve their health and mental health.”
The services being provided include:
- Housing consultation services where a family/individual will be assessed for their housing needs and their barriers to housing. A plan will then be created to help them achieve and maintain stable housing.
- People will receive help with access to health care providers, transportation supports, child care and other services needed to maintain a healthy, stable family.
- There will be transition support to help with things like moving into and maintaining a new residence, and having support in the transition from homelessness to housing. There may be very limited financial help for the move into housing itself.
“We know it goes without saying that when someone has a safe and stable place to live it can improve their quality of life,” Timberlake said. “These services will help families with… everything from literally locating a place to live, filling out a lease, navigating credit checks. All of the things that come with being in housing.”
Dane, Milwaukee and Racine counties will each have one DHS selected assistance provider to work with families. Five providers will be chosen to serve the remainder of the state.
Homeless assistance providers can apply to be a support service through an application process that will be available on the DHS website beginning in November.
“This is a huge step forward in Wisconsin’s overall plan to end homelessness,” Timberlake said. “Earlier this year, Gov. Evers announced important new steps the state is taking to end homelessness.… This program fulfills one of the commitments Evers made in that plan by providing targeted support services.”
According to Michael Basford, the director of the Wisconsin Interagency Council on Homelessness, 1,893 people and families were counted as experiencing what is called category 1 homelessness during a point-in-time count in January.
Homelessness is often described using four categories:
- Category 1: Literally homeless. People do not have a primary nighttime residence that is meant for human habitation or are living in a shelter.
- Category 2: Imminent risk of homelessness (extremely housing insecure)
- Category 3: Homeless under other federal statutes (like unaccompanied youth under 25 or families who have experienced persistent instability and have moved around a lot within a very short period).
- Category 4: Fleeing/attempting to flee domestic violence (have no residence after fleeing a violent or dangerous situation).
Basford said during the 2020-21 school year, 13,431 students statewide were served through the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s aiding homeless children and youth program, illustrating how widespread the issue is.
“Families are experiencing homelessness in every part of the state regardless of whether the areas are urban, suburban or rural,” Basford said. “Today’s announcement means that help for these families will be available to find housing. Families will receive needed wraparound services to maintain stability once they transition from homelessness to housing.”
In Dane County, about 79 households with children are sleeping in a shelter or a place not meant for human habitation, according to Torrie Kopp Mueller, the coordinator for the Madison and Dane County Continuum of Care. There are an additional 36 households with children waiting for services, three of which are sleeping in a car or outside.
MMSD identified about 722 students experiencing homelessness.
“Housing stability is amazingly important for families,” Kopp Mueller said. “When families have a place to live and are stable they just do better.”