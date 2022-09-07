The new Omicron-targeted boosters have started to arrive in Wisconsin, according to the state health department, and they will continue to arrive at pharmacies, clinics and health centers over the next several days and weeks.
The new boosters specifically targeting the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron variants won’t be rolled out in phases. The FDA used emergency authorization for two versions of the shots made by Pfizer for those 12 and older, and the Moderna booster for those 18 and older.
Anyone in those age groups and who received their last COVID shot more than two months ago is eligible for the booster, and can make an appointment using vaccine.gov. The Moderna and Pfizer boosters listed are the new Omicron-targeted shots.
The redesigned shots aim to slow the pandemic’s persistent infection pace. The booster will contain a combination of the original COVID vaccine formulation and one also targeting BA.4 and BA.5, now the dominant version of the virus, to provide more protection from the currently circulating Omicron variants.
The highly contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant is the dominant strain of COVID-19, making up about 90% of cases nationally.
While Public Health Madison & Dane County was still waiting on a shipment of the updated boosters on Wednesday — but expects to get them soon — various Walgreens pharmacies, Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, Neuhauser Pharmacy and Forward Pharmacy of McFarland have appointment slots available.
State health officials urged those eligible for the new boosters to get them as soon as they can, emphasizing the importance of the extra protection for people 50 and older and those who are immunocompromised.
As the school year kicks off and the weather cools down, people can even get their COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines at the same time, including the annual flu vaccine.
“Getting vaccinated and staying up to date on COVID-19 boosters remains the best way to protect against severe illness from COVID-19,” said Stephanie Schauer, the state health department's Division of Public Health Immunization program manager. “COVID-19 vaccines continue to show that they are effective at reducing severe symptoms that can result in hospitalization and death. The updated boosters can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination or infection, and provide broader protection against newer variants.”
The vaccines will continue to be available to all Wisconsinites at no cost regardless of immigration or health insurance status.