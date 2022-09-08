Maurer’s Urban Market will be the new grocery store at 815 Cedar St. on Madison’s south side as part of the Truman Olson development project.
The Truman Olson site at 1402 South Park St. is under construction and will include 150 affordable housing units in addition to the 24,600 square feet of grocery space.
“I am thrilled to be working on this project,” market owner Kirstie Maurer said in a press release. “This has been a dream of mine and I could not be more excited to be opening my first grocery store in my hometown.”
Pick ’n Save, which is adjacent to the development, is closing this year. Maurer’s Urban Market will ensure that a full-service grocery store remains in the neighborhood. According to the city’s news release, Maurer’s should open before Pick ‘n Save closes.
“You will be able to find all your everyday staples, plus a large selection of fresh produce, meat and seafood, and a large deli/bakery offering,” Maurer said.
“This has been a top priority of mine, to ensure we avoid a grocery gap on the south side,” said District 13 Ald. Tag Evers, in the press release.
Located on the former site of the Truman Olson United States Army Reserve building, the project is being developed by Milwaukee-based Rule Enterprises, along with Madison nonprofit Movin’ Out, which helps people with disabilities and their families find housing.
Originally, SSM Health had plans to demolish the Pick ‘n Save at 1312 S. Park St., next to Truman Olson site, and build a health clinic. This was met with intense scrutiny by the community, which worried there would be a gap in grocery availability between the demolition of the Pick ‘n Save and the construction of anything new.
SSM Health backed out of its development plans for the site in 2019, and built a clinic on its existing property on South Fish Hatchery Road.
Subsequently, Rule Enterprises and Movin’ Out joined forces for an affordable housing project on the adjacent site which they hoped would include a grocery store. They were chosen by the city of Madison to be the development team. Their proposal was approved by the Plan Commission in January 2021, and construction is well underway.
According to Dan Rolfs, the community development project manager for the city, Maurer’s was hoping to be part of the project from the very beginning.
“Maurer’s Urban Market was one of the respondents to the original request for proposals,” Rolfs said. “The project they were part of was not selected for the redevelopment of the Truman Olson site. When Luna’s stepped away from the project, the city reached out to Maurer’s to see if they were still interested.”
Luna’s Groceries had signed on to be the grocery tenant but withdrew a year ago, stating it was “not a good fit.”
The city purchased the grocery space for $4.6 million in 2021 in order to help the development team afford the project. The city will enter into a lease with Maurer’s Urban Market for the operation of the grocery store space and that portion of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“We are delivering on the city’s promise to ensure that a full-service grocery store will continue to serve all South Madison residents from now into the future,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway in a statement.