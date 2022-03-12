Nearly 200 residents have voiced staunch opposition to the potential reconstruction of Lake Mendota Drive, arguing that the project will adversely affect the environment and disrupt the history and culture of the neighborhood.
In addition, they are opposed to the top-down process they say the city uses in coming up with plans for such projects.
The city of Madison’s engineering division has plans to reconstruct Lake Mendota Drive on Madison’s west side. The project calls for the creation of paved sidewalks on both sides of the drive, the installation of gutters and curbs, traffic calming measures and a narrowing of the road itself.
But the plan would also remove over 40 trees and create several environmental concerns, neighbors say, as well as disrupt an area that is on the National Register of Historic Places.
More than 188 residents living near Lake Mendota Drive and in the Spring Harbor neighborhood signed a petition on March 7 asking that the city slow down its plans in order to let residents collaborate with the engineering division.
“The neighborhood is asking the city to slow down this process because we need to put other things as first priorities, and the environment is the first priority,” neighboring resident Maureen Rickman told the Cap Times.
Residents weighed in for more than two hours during a city Transportation Commission meeting on Wednesday night, most of whom were in opposition to the project overall.
The reconstruction plans call for a storm water collection system using curbs and gutters with buried pipes that will discharge street runoff directly into Lake Mendota. This would result in not only road salt but also soil, trash and other debris going directly into the lake, neighbors say, as well as potentially contaminating the nearby Well 14.
On Feb. 28, residents around Spring Harbor formed an ad hoc committee to work with the city on the reconstruction. The committee is chaired by neighborhood resident Tom Kneubeuhl.
“We want it delayed to allow for more planning as the environmental impact is negative. That is our top concern, as the main reason we live here is to enjoy the water,” Kneubeuhl told the Cap Times following Wednesday’s meeting.
The ad hoc committee has created a website called lakemendotadrive.com in order to provide residents with more information about the project and the city process.
The process itself was called into question by area residents. Some view the top-down way in which the city makes these decisions as dismissive of residents. Two people interviewed by a Cap Times reporter indicated that it feels as though the city has already made up its mind about what it wants to do with various projects before bringing those ideas to neighborhood meetings, a common theme expressed by residents in other areas of the city.
Additionally, the petition signed by area residents said the city has not yet provided details on how it will “address significant impacts on environmental, cultural, economic and historical features of the neighborhood…. As residents of the Spring Harbor neighborhood, we ask the city of Madison to slow down its planning and approval process by eight to twelve weeks.”
During the transportation meeting, however, Jim Wolfe from the city’s engineering department stated that an eight to12 week delay could result in the project being pushed out of the 2022 construction window.
The historic nature of Lake Mendota Drive area was also mentioned during the meeting.
“The Ho-Chunk needs to be involved,” Rickman said. “These are reservation lands that were ceded and they have stewardship rights, and should be involved with how to protect them. We want this to be the sacred ground that it is. So they should be invited to the process.”
As a historical parkway, the Lake Mendota Drive area includes effigy mounds from the Ho-Chunk Nation. Last year, a 1200-year-old canoe was also discovered in Lake Mendota near Spring Harbor.
During discussion after public testimony, the transportation committee expressed wide support for the project.
“It would be a non-starter for me to not have sidewalks on both sides,” said commissioner Denise Jess.
Commissioner Briget Brown made the point that people with disabilities should be able to enjoy the parkway, which will be difficult without paved sidewalks and other accessibility offerings.
Rickman disagreed that neighbors are opposed to the idea of development itself.
“The engineers didn’t do anything wrong here,” Rickman said. “They have been careful and thoughtful, but the process itself is flawed. We have this once-in-decades chance to make Lake Mendota Drive beautiful. Lake Mendota Drive is a park.”
Lake Mendota Drive does not have any traffic-causing developments such as coffee shops, gas stations, restaurants or retail. Residents told the Transportation Commission as well as the Cap Times that people come to enjoy the drive as a pleasure parkway, and a chance to escape into a more natural setting akin to the Arboretum.
“We don’t want Lake Mendota Drive to look like Anywhere USA,” Rickman said.
The Transportation Commission will review the project again on April 4, and in the meantime the ad hoc committee will help educate residents and have discussions with the city.