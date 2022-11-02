More Wisconsin workers are organizing. How much leverage do they have?

Spending 40 hours a week making T-shirts and sweatshirts on an industrial sewing machine isn’t everyone’s dream job. But for Juana Montes, it was.
Back in Mexico, she’d started working in a clothing factory at just 14. But in Madison, unable to find such work, she made hotel beds and washed dishes for two decades.
Then, earlier this year, she heard about an opening at Crushin’ It Apparel, a Madison company that screenprints and embroiders custom gear for schools, sports teams and companies.
“I was so excited,” said Montes, 40. “I didn’t think twice — I went so quickly to quit my job.”
Just a few months after returning to her familiar craft, she found herself doing something completely new: picketing her new employer.
Montes and her dozen or so coworkers are part of a growing labor organizing movement sweeping the state and the nation, led in part by workers like her. They are running traditional union drives as well as demanding raises, better schedules or benefits through organized groups.
For Montes, the problem wasn’t the work, which she loved. It was everything else. In the summer, the temperature in the workshop soared, and the owner refused to turn on the air conditioning on days when the massive heat transfer machines, which reach 500 degrees, were running. Tired of repeatedly asking their boss to buy soap, water and fans, workers started buying their own, she said. Just a few months after starting work, Montes’ paycheck bounced, an occupational hazard her coworkers had encountered repeatedly.
Some talked of quitting, frustrated by a boss Montes said often yelled at them and at least once made her manager cry. But Montes wasn’t ready to give up on the job she loved. She called a social service agency which referred her to the worker advocacy nonprofit Worker Justice Wisconsin.
In August, workers delivered a letter to their boss, requesting reliable paychecks, higher pay and better working conditions, or at least a meeting. Their boss laid them off instead.
Two weeks later, Montes and her coworkers signed union cards with District 7 of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT) and filed for an election.
“I think that we have a context where workers, individually and collectively, are demanding more of work,” said Laura Dresser, a labor economist and associate director of the University of Wisconsin-Madison think tank COWS.
In this booming labor market, she said, workers know they can find another job if needed.
“Their exit threat is so much more credible. They can leverage more from this moment,” she said.
Locally, the movement includes the screenprinters and seamstresses at Crushin’ It, as well as hotel housekeepers, baristas, video game testers, more than 1,500 nurses, and more. Dane County is now home to a unionized Starbucks, the first union at a major U.S. video game studio, and several locations of the country’s largest unionized cafe, Colectivo Coffee.
Across the country, unions are winning. An analysis by Vox found that in the first half of 2022, unions won nearly 77% of representation elections, tying the highest rate seen since 2000. With 641 wins nationwide in the first half of 2022, it’s the most victories since 2004.
In Wisconsin, the 13 private sector union elections whose results have been tallied so far in 2022 have far surpassed the seven tallied in all of 2021, according to data compiled by Kevin Reuning, an assistant professor of political science at Miami University of Ohio and creator of the website UnionElections.org. Workers voted to unionize in nine of those, or 69%.
Still, such elections remain far less common than in the 1980s and 1990s, when they typically numbered more than 3,000.
Wisconsin is ground zero for that decline, according to a Wisconsin Policy Forum study released earlier this year. In 2000, Wisconsin had the 10th-highest union concentration in the country, with nearly 18% of workers belonging to a union. By 2021, that number had fallen to about 8%, well below the national average of 10.3%. No state saw a greater decline. One reason: then-Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 state law Act 10, which effectively eliminated collective bargaining rights for most public employees.
It’s not yet clear whether the recent jump will meaningfully reverse that decades-long trend, or whether, with many employers opposing unionization efforts, election wins will yield the changes workers seek. Meanwhile, a few major sectors of Wisconsin’s economy still face significant barriers to unionization.
Labor on the ballot
As Wisconsinites prepare to cast ballots on Tuesday, unions are rallying behind Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who face tight races in their respective campaigns for the governorship and a U.S. Senate seat.
While Evers hasn’t made unions a focus of his campaign, unions cite his investments in the state’s infrastructure and his vocal support of UW Health nurses in their yearslong effort to get their employer to recognize their union. His Republican opponent, construction magnate Tim Michels, drew criticism earlier this year from conservatives for his company’s past opposition to so-called “right to work” legislation, which reduces the power of unions by preventing them from requiring non-union workers to pay dues to the union that bargains on their behalf.
Michels Corporation previously belonged to an industry coalition that opposed Wisconsin’s 2015 right-to-work law, and some workers say that they were granted time off to participate in protests against the proposal, a claim his campaign denies. Michels now says he supports the law.
Barnes, the son of a union teacher and a union factory worker, has made “the fight for working people” central to his campaign. He supports the union-backed Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would increase union protections and strengthen the National Labor Relations Board’s power to enforce the nation’s labor laws. Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has opposed that legislation, signing on instead to the competing, business-backed Employee Rights Act of 2022, which supporters say would put “workers back in the driver’s seat” and prevent abuse by “union bosses.”
First introduced in 2019, the PRO Act will likely remain stalled unless enough Senate seats flip in November to allow Democrats to eliminate the filibuster and pass the legislation with a simple majority.
That’s exactly what AFL-CIO resident Liz Shuler and her 12.5 million member union umbrella organization hope to do. “We're gonna send Ron Johnson packing!” Shuler told the roaring crowd gathered at the Madison Concourse Hotel for the Wisconsin AFL-CIO Convention in September. “And we’re gonna send Mandela Barnes, who …knows what a union difference makes, to Washington, D.C.!”
A new face for the labor movement?
Among the local workers who have unionized since the pandemic began are baristas at Colectivo coffee shops and the Starbucks store on Capitol Square, and quality assurance testers at Middleton video game studio Raven Software. In Milwaukee, theater workers at Pabst Theater Group voted to unionize in April, three years after hospitality workers at Fiserv Forum.
It’s notable to see so much organizing outside the traditional labor strongholds of manufacturing and construction. “That's not where we're used to seeing unions or worker organizing happen,” Dresser said.
The movement looks wider still if one counts the many workers who don’t appear in the standard statistics. That includes workers who’ve organized without forming a union and those whose employers voluntarily recognize their unions, making a union election unnecessary.
Kevin Gundlach has another way of measuring the interest in organizing: the number of calls he gets from workers. As president of the South Central Federation of Labor, a coalition of more than 80 unions in the local region, he typically hears from interested workers at one or two not-yet-unionized workplaces a year.
By February, he had six active leads. David Newby, who led the coalition for decades, told Gundlach he didn’t remember a time when they had so many. “Then it doubled up, and then it tripled. And then it quadrupled,” Gundlach said. He’s worked with around 28 employee groups so far this year. He thinks that’s the most since the 1960s.
Many of those workers haven’t filed for union elections and thus wouldn’t appear in official statistics. “There's a number of them that have expressed interest, but we haven't taken further steps. Workers have to be ready,” Gundlach said.
“There is a resurgence, no doubt about it,” Shuler said. She attributes the upswing to a pro-union president and public, a tight labor market and the fact that workers deemed “essential” early in the pandemic are now “being treated as expendable.”
“All of that is converging and creating an environment where workers are starting to feel their power, and feeling like they can stand up and take some risks and speak out, because it's been simmering below the surface for a very long time,” Shuler said, adding that the movement has even hit sectors like retail and warehousing, where organizing previously seemed “impossible.”
Nurses face a long road to union recognition
At UW Health’s hospitals and clinics, more than 1,500 nurses have been trying for three years to get hospital management to recognize their union again in the wake of Act 10. In the years since their last contract ended in 2014, nurses have argued that hospital management, as an independent body rather than a government, could voluntarily recognize and bargain with their union.
In June, Attorney General Josh Kaul issued a non-binding opinion stating that the hospital could do just that. Still, management said the law was unclear.
In September, nurses planned a three-day strike, which they said they’d only call off if management jointly agreed to a “fair and timely process” for union recognition. Less than 48 hours before the strike would have begun, nurses announced they’d reached a tentative agreement with management, brokered in part by Evers.
In the deal, management did not commit to recognize the union. Instead, both parties agreed on a series of steps the hospital would take to try to get a definitive answer.
“For UW Health … it's always been about the legal question,” said UW Health CEO Dr. Alan Kaplan at a press conference announcing the agreement.
The nurses’ union thinks there’s no uncertainty. “We believe and have always believed and continue to believe that (Kaul’s) argument… answers the question,” said Colin Gillis, a UW Health nurse who spoke on behalf of the union at the press conference.
The first step in the process, seeking guidance from the Wisconsin Employment Relations Commission, will likely take months, Kaplan said. After that, either party could appeal that decision, extending the process by months or years more. The hospital has, however, agreed not to request a stay or injunction, so if the commission determines the hospital can recognize the union, nurses could hold a union election while the hospital’s appeal is pending.
For Anna Landry, a general surgery nurse at UW Health’s University Hospital, the press conference brought back memories of eighth grade, protesting Act 10 with their public school teacher parents. Little did any of them know how that law would shape Landry’s future career.
Hospital management could have further investigated the legal question “at any point,” Landry said. “I think that they felt that they could just continue to kind of push us to the side and keep going on with the status quo and business as usual.
“I think that's the power of our union … we can make things happen.”
Housekeepers organize without union
Isidro Martinez had never joined with coworkers to demand more – until this year.
He and his wife Maria Alviz had spent nine years working as housekeepers at Clarion Suites at the Alliant Energy Center, where their pay gradually rose from around $8 an hour to $17 and $16, respectively.
They’d spend their days cleaning bathrooms, bedrooms and kitchens, each typically finishing about a dozen rooms in a day. “It’s heavy work,” he said. He watched hundreds of new hires quit after just a week or two. The two stuck around, but their paychecks were always stretched thin, the father of seven said.
Meanwhile, some local hotels eager to attract workers had begun offering starting pay of $16 to $17 an hour, Martinez heard, and Clarion had raised its starting pay to $13. He and his coworkers noticed the newest workers were earning nearly as much as those who’d been there for decades. “We asked, ‘Why?’” Martinez said.
Martinez and Alviz considered looking for other jobs, but they liked that Clarion was just two minutes from their home. Though he’d never done anything like it, he joined with coworkers to meet with management and eventually seek guidance from Worker Justice Wisconsin.
“We wanted them to value us a bit as workers … and give us a bit more money,” Martinez said.
What they didn’t tell managers was that the group had agreed that if their raises didn’t rise, they’d all leave. “That was like the ace up our sleeve,” he said.
Workers requested a $4 an hour raise for all current housekeeping employees. Management offered $2, and workers pushed for $3. Management didn’t respond to their counter offer, so workers settled for $2, Martinez said.
“We didn’t get what we proposed, but we got something,” he said. “It was a victory – better than nothing.”
The hotel also raised the starting wage by $2 an hour, general manager Gail Niesl said.
But Eric Lund, CEO of Verona-based S&L Hospitality, which manages the hotel, dismissed any connection between the raise and the workers’ activism. The company is “constantly reviewing” its wages and benefits in order to attract and retain workers, a process that involves meeting with hotel managers and workers twice a year, Lund said. He said the wages are “market-driven,” designed to reduce expensive turnover. “We take care of our employees,” Lund said.
The Clarion workers aren’t currently planning to unionize, Martinez said, but he now does worker outreach as part of a Worker Justice Wisconsin committee. It’s become part of his routine, regularly asking those he meets in the grocery store about their working conditions and wages.
Back at the hotel, he can see a difference. Where he might once have deferred when a manager shouted at him, he feels confident seeking help from his company’s human resources department.
“Sometimes we’re afraid to speak, for fear of losing our jobs or facing retaliation,” he said. “Now, one feels safer … (and) stronger in speaking up.”
Risky business
Crushin’ It Apparel owner Jeremy Kruk, who laid off all of the organizing workers, reversed course when a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) judge informed him that federal law forbids retaliation against organizing workers. He denies having laid them off in the first place, despite a phone recording reviewed by the Cap Times in which he repeatedly told an organizer to inform workers they weren’t welcome.
But even after being reinstated, some feared returning to work for a boss they saw as hostile and unpredictable. Kruk told those who returned that there was less work than before, and later that he planned to close the business, workers and organizers say.
Organizers told workers that the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA) bars employers from threatening to close a workplace in response to union efforts, and the union has filed an unfair labor practice complaint in response. But when Kruk began advertising the shop’s equipment for sale on social media, workers figured he’d do it anyway.
For now, workers are stuck in limbo. Some have sought other jobs, but they can’t commit to new employment with the election pending because they need to be available to return.
“I still feel bad because sometimes I think it’s my fault that we’re out of work,” said Montes, the seamstress who first encouraged her coworkers to organize. “But looking at it differently, it’s better this way because he would have kept doing more things, stealing from more people.
“I feel proud of myself because I was finally able to do something, and I feel good when my coworkers say, ‘Now nobody will humiliate us … We can fight for our rights.’”
At other companies, unionizing workers find themselves excluded from new perks. Three months after quality assurance testers at Raven Software filed for a union election – the first at a major U.S. video game studio – parent company Activision Blizzard announced raises for workers doing the same job at the 10,000-employee company’s other studios. Company leaders said federal labor laws prevented them from applying that change to Raven workers ahead of their election.
The NLRA prohibits employers from promising benefits to employees to discourage them from supporting a union, but it also bars employers from punishing employees for union activity. In October, the NLRB ruled that Activision’s actions had violated that law. The company said it disagrees with the NLRB’s ruling and plans to appeal it through the agency’s litigation process and, “if necessary,” in court.
Starbucks took a similar step and was similarly reprimanded by the NLRB. In May, the company announced enhanced benefits like “student loan refinancing, additional skills recognition programs, enhanced in-app tipping and new profit-sharing initiatives,” but only at non-union stores, trade publication Restaurant Dive reported.
“We do not have the same freedom to make these improvements at locations that have a union or where union organizing is underway,” CEO Howard Schultz said in a call with investors.
In August, the NLRB ordered Starbucks to give union workers back-pay and benefits to match their non-union counterparts. The company is appealing.
Delays, delays
Workers at both companies are still waiting for their first contracts.
At Raven, union members began negotiations with video game giant Activision Blizzard in August, said Erin Hall, a Raven quality assurance tester and a member of the union’s bargaining committee. Activision representatives fly to Wisconsin each month for negotiations, but Hall thinks there are plenty more meetings to come.
The first negotiations have just begun for the more than 230 Starbucks stores that have unionized since last year. That includes the Capitol Square store, the only one in Dane County to unionize, where negotiations were set to begin Tuesday. “We’re expecting them to not want to bargain with us and walk out, but we’ll see what happens,” said bargaining committee member Evan McKenzie as he waited for the company’s lawyers.
Starbucks did not respond to questions about its negotiation plans.
Still, the union has already prevented the company from changing his store's hours in a way that most employees disagreed with, McKenzie said. “Because we're unionized, Starbucks can’t make unilateral changes without consulting our union first, and they decided not to go through with it,” he said. “It was a really cool, very rare demonstration of union power, even before our contract is negotiated.”
Such delays are nothing new to those familiar with unions. A Bloomberg Law analysis of 330 union elections held between 2004 and 2021 found it took more than 400 days, on average, to reach a first contract. Nearly 20% of negotiations took longer than 600 days.
And getting a first contract is no guarantee that future contract negotiations will go smoothly. At CUNA Mutual Group’s Madison headquarters, workers have been unionized since the 1940s. But eight months after their latest negotiations began in February, workers and management still haven’t reached a deal.
Joe Evica, a qualified plan specialist at CUNA Mutual Group and chief steward for the union, said despite meeting weekly, the parties have made little progress on the “substantive” issues. The company continues to propose cutting its most popular health insurance plan, closing its pension plan to new hires and increasing wages by about half the current rate of inflation.
“Despite having made record profits last year and being on track to make record profits again this year, basically they're saying we should accept cuts to our standard of living,” Evica said, adding he thinks the company has been adjusting each counter offer just enough to avoid facing charges of unfair labor practices. When the union surveyed its members in September, 93% said they would reject the company’s current proposal.
The once-positive relationship between employees and management has deteriorated since the 1990s, Evica said, in part because the company eliminated around 1,200 union jobs through outsourcing and contracting. Workers are discussing the possibility of a strike for the first time in the company’s history.
“People are recognizing that, in order to hold our employer accountable, it's really important that we're organized and that we're engaged and that we're willing to do the things that we need to in order to make that happen,” Evica said.
Company spokesperson Barclay Pollak said in an email that CUNA Mutual is “actively negotiating with the union and exchanging proposals,” but he declined to provide further details.
“CUNA Mutual is committed and focused on reaching an agreement that provides a fair and competitive compensation and benefits package,” Pollak said.
A moment or movement?
Just five months after ballots were tallied for about two dozen of Raven Software’s lowest-paid workers, Hall sees signs that their union is reshaping the industry.
A group of Activision Blizzard quality assurance testers in Albany, New York, are casting ballots to determine whether they will be represented by a union, despite an unsuccessful effort by the company to multiply the number of workers eligible to vote, which would reduce the likelihood of a union win. Meanwhile, workers at two Canadian studios, Keywords Studios and Anemone Hug Interactive, unionized this year.
“I feel like the video game industry is about to really blow up in terms of organizing,” Hall said. “It's been under the radar a little bit … (but) I think you're going to see a lot more unions in the video game industry coming up soon.”
Starbucks’ Evan McKenzie is optimistic too, though the pace of unionization at its stores has declined in recent months and just 3% of Starbucks locations have unionized.
“A lot of the stores that were ready to unionize just did it right away. Now we're getting to a point where it's time to start reaching out to those isolated stores,” McKenzie said.
In Madison, workers at three other Starbucks filed for union elections in the weeks after McKenzie’s store did. They worked with a different union, United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW), one McKenzie thinks wasn’t sufficiently prepared for Starbucks’ opposition.
Two of those stores later withdrew their election petitions, and the third overwhelmingly voted down a union. Starbucks called the outcome a “vote of confidence” in workers’ direct relationship with their employer, while UFCW Local 1473 president Jake Bailey blamed the store’s “vicious anti-union program” and the “unfair, illegal termination” of organizing workers at another local Starbucks the union was organizing.
But McKenzie thinks the local movement may continue. “I believe 100% that a union would be incredibly beneficial in each of those stores, and I think that their fight is certainly not over if the people there don't want it to be.”
‘Still in the fight’
In October, Montes, the seamstress, got her ballot in the mail. She filled it out and sent it back promptly, though election rules prohibit her from revealing how she voted. Ballots were scheduled to be tallied Nov. 1.
She’s not sure what to expect if the union wins.
“There aren’t any workers in the factory. It’s completely empty, just the machines. Right now, if (the boss) called us to return … we’d go but with fear.”
On a recent evening, workers and organizers gathered for dinner at the office of Worker Justice Wisconsin to celebrate the coming election and imagine their future. Perhaps the Crushin’ It workshop could become a community factory run cooperatively by its workers, one organizer suggested.
“That would be so nice. I would love that,” Montes said in an interview. But she won’t let herself think too much about it. Just the thought, she worries, would upset her already-angry boss. For now, she’s just hoping a new owner will buy the business and make it a more hospitable place to work.
“Honestly, I don’t feel like we’ve won a battle. We’re still in the fight,” Montes said. “Hopefully something will be resolved soon.”
She misses the days she spent beside her coworkers at the sewing machine, and she wonders if she’ll be able to get the good parts back, without the yelling and the bad checks.
“What will happen? … That’s the unknown,” she said. “That’s the risk one takes.”
A new organizing force in town
The organizing efforts of the employees of Clarion Suites and Crushin’ It Apparel mark a new stage for Worker Justice Wisconsin. Through various incarnations over two decades, the organization helped individual workers who’d suffered problems like wage theft or discrimination send letters to bosses or file formal complaints. It was a “reactive” approach, said executive director Rebecca Meier-Rao, who took the job in 2020.
When the COVID pandemic hit, WJW was overwhelmed with requests from workers who hadn’t received their final paychecks when their workplaces shut down, or whose bosses were insisting they keep working without personal protective equipment.
“It was slammed in our face how ineffective just responding was,” Meier-Rao said. Again and again, the same employer would appear in new complaints, or an employee would leave one employer only to suffer wage theft from another. “It's just a revolving door,” Meier-Rao said.
“How can it so easily happen without any consequences?” she asked a colleague. The colleague had no good answer.
That, Meier-Rao said, was when the organization shifted its strategy, expanding its team of bilingual organizers in an effort to raise awareness about these problems and hold employers accountable.
Now, after taking two labor campaigns farther than ever before, the organization is looking to identify specific industries it wants to organize, rather than focusing exclusively on “hot shops,” or workplaces where there’s an immediate problem that’s motivated workers to organize. Still, Meier-Rao said, that work will focus heavily on Latinx immigrant workers, one of the populations she said employers often target for exploitation.
Initially, she worried such workers would be too scared to stand up to their employers, especially since those who are undocumented don’t qualify for safety net programs like unemployment insurance.
But a longtime Chicago labor organizer told her otherwise. “Everybody has fear when they go to organize,” she recalls him telling her. “I've been doing this long enough to know that fear is universal, and that the results of organizing are just as effective, no matter who you are.”
Unions still face uphill climb
Workers might be riding a new wave of unionization, but they’re still swimming against the tide, said Laura Dresser, the labor economist. She pointed to the ways corporations have consolidated power in recent decades, gaining market share and suppressing wages.
Many employers automatically push back against employees’ organizing efforts, hiring law firms specializing in “union avoidance” to seek every avenue to dissuade workers, change election parameters or contest voting results. U.S. employers spend $340 million each year on such efforts, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a pro-labor think tank.
“I don't want to give the impression that this is some sort of workers’ paradise in any sector,” Dresser said. The tight labor market gave employees some additional power, “but there's a lot of ways that power has shifted against workers over the last 40 years that one year doesn't really make up for.”
Many service industry jobs, marked by low or irregular pay and a lack of benefits, don’t retain workers for long. That ever-changing pool creates a challenge for organizers, and a possible advantage for employers. “Sometimes they're just waiting out the turnover,” Dresser said.
It’s particularly hard to organize workers who don’t regularly work together in the same place. That includes workers in Wisconsin’s fastest growing job, in-home direct support for the elderly and people with disabilities. Excluded for decades from federal labor laws, Wisconsin’s caregivers can unionize only within their individual agencies, and those who work independently are barred from unionizing at all. By contrast, Minnesota passed legislation that allowed home care workers paid with Medicaid dollars to bargain for a single contract for covering tens of thousands of workers.
Meanwhile, undocumented workers in all industries sometimes find that bosses who previously accepted their documents without question will suddenly reject their documents when they begin organizing.
“There were always workers that had more leverage because of certain forms of privilege,” Dresser said. “Workers that have less of those privileges … have always been further back in line.”
Joe Evica of CUNA Mutual points with concern to the 71% of Americans who expressed support for unions in a 2022 Gallup poll, the highest share since 1965, and the roughly 10% of U.S. workers who belong to a union, tying the record-low set in 2019.
“There's a disconnect between what everyone wants and what everyone's getting … The question that I have would be, why is that the case?” Evica said.
He blames U.S. labor laws, which don’t require employers to recognize or negotiate with a union unless that union wins more than half the votes cast in a union election. And while the NLRB regularly finds employers guilty of unfair labor practices, the body has little power to force change.
“People don’t realize how broken our labor laws are,” said Shuler, the AFL-CIO president, calling the NLRA “somewhat toothless.” She’s pushing for changes to those laws through the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, which would, among other changes, institute monetary penalties for employers who violate workers’ labor rights, bar bosses from mandating that unionizing workers attend anti-union meetings and allow newly certified unions to seek arbitration and mediation if their initial contract negotiations reach an impasse.
But Shuler would also like to see changes to the culture that has led many companies to ignore the potential advantages of unionization. “Companies can voluntarily recognize a union today, they just never do,” Shuler said.
“When you think about workers feeling heard and respected and seen, they're more productive, there's higher retention rates and problem- solving,” she said. “The corporate culture is so anti-union that they see it as an obstacle instead of a value-add.”