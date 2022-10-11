Like many students of color, Madison College student Ben Schneider grew up assimilating to white culture. At a discussion panel at the school on Indigenous People’s Day Monday, Schneider talked about the importance of having spaces where students can be themselves.
Schneider, the vice chair of the Native American Student Association at the school, is a first generation college student, and plans to one day obtain a doctoral degree and be the first in his family to do so.
He expressed gratitude for student organizations like NASA because of his experiences growing up immersed in a culture where whiteness was normalized.
“So growing up, I did not have any experience of what it was like to dance or sing, or just even speak my language,” he said. “Basically, I was assimilated into white culture. I just was really bummed out about it, because I didn't get to be able to do what my people can do.
“And it's just been frustrating It's really, really hard. And it's something that I want to continue exploring and wanting and just learning to do as I go on in life for sure.”
Schneider, along with fellow student and panelist Nina Amaguaña Cachiguango, talked about how outside of their own families, they didn’t grow up seeing many people who looked like them.
Monday’s student panel celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Latino Heritage Month, bringing Schneider, Amaguaña Cachiguango, Luis Hernandez-Ponce, Mercedes Hernandez-Natera and Mx T Clearwater together for a conversation about what it means to be Indigenous and Latino on MATC’s campus.
The conversation was moderated by NASA’s co-adviser Marty Richards of the English department faculty. Forrest Funmaker, executive director of education at the Ho-Chunk Nation, gave the keynote speech, and there was also a drumming performance by the Wisconsin Dell Singers.
The conversation was a vulnerable space where students were able to talk about their unique experiences as students of color on campus and shared suggestions on what MATC can continue to do to ensure that students feel included and welcomed.
Schneider and Hernandez-Ponce agreed that MATC needs to continue bridging gaps between student groups and ensure they are all connected to one another, despite coming from different backgrounds and ethnic groups.
Clearwater is a member of the Student Senate at the college and joined because they wanted to see more inclusivity and help cultivate intersectionality within the student representation.
Clearwater talked about proposals they are working on led by Indigenous people or with them in mind. One of those includes creating a community garden in collaboration with the city of Madison.
“This is so near and dear to everyone's heart because we actually want to use it for revitalization purposes as well,” Clearwater said.
“President Daniels has (also) informed me that he really appreciates and wants to see us move forward with... working with Rosetta Stone and tribal nations to include more Indigenous languages and Indigenous courses at our school,” they said.
Hernandez-Natera serves as the secretary for La Raza Unida, the Latino student organization, and previously worked at the college’s Volunteer Center. Hernandez-Natera talked about the importance of access to resources and students of color having a space on campus they can call their own.
“One really wonderful thing that could potentially happen here at the college, outside of the Intercultural Exchange (a center on campus where students can learn more about diversity and inclusion), is to have spaces that are more dedicated to very specific groups,” Hernandez-Natera said. “It would be nice to be able to say that we have our own space in terms of maybe like a room, with other student groups and organizations.
“That’s a really effective way of making sure that space is accountable to us. That's where students could find more information and more resources.”
During Funmaker’s keynote speech, he addressed the negative effects that racism, colonialism and neocolonialism might have on people of color. He specifically talked about the ways these institutions of oppression might make it harder for students of color at MATC to be successful and do the things that are asked of them.
“I think that anger is one of the things that may be a part of our DNA,” he said. “And so it gives us this resilience, to continue on, and to make things better."
He applauded students of color at MATC and at the University of Wisconsin-Madison — including his daughter, Adriana Tom, a first year at MATC — for pursuing higher education and for their efforts to be change agents at their universities. He expressed the importance of learning about their history, celebrating their cultures and being proud of themselves everyday.
“I wanted to leave that with you,” Funmaker said. “That every day is Indigenous (Peoples’) Day.”