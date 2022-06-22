Wisconsin’s high-profile primary races among Republicans for governor and Democrats for U.S. Senate are too close to call, according to a new Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday.
In the Republican gubernatorial primary, Donald Trump-endorsed construction magnate Tim Michels — who entered the race after Marquette’s April poll — and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, are neck-and-neck. According to the poll, Michels earned 27% support of GOP primary voters and Kleefisch garnered support from 26% of voters.
Those results are well within the poll’s margin of error of 6.3 percentage points for the GOP gubernatorial primary. The poll interviewed 803 registered voters between June 14-20, with 70% of respondents reached by cell phone and 30% by landline.
Businessman Kevin Nicholson earned support from 10% of primary voters and Rep. Timothy Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, earned support from just 3% of respondents.
About a third of GOP primary voters haven’t made up their mind, the poll found, with 32% of respondents reporting that they haven’t decided which candidate to support. That indecision from voters is a sign that “a lot of people haven’t tuned in yet,” said Charles Franklin, the poll’s director.
But, Franklin added, “Michels’ entry seems to have drawn substantial support from the people who were undecided.”
The Trump-backed candidate celebrated the results of the poll. In a statement, his campaign said this “campaign is less than two months old yet is surging because of the message and the messenger.”
The poll also found a close contest in Wisconsin’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is widely considered the race’s front-runner, earned support from 25% of Democratic primary voters. Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, who has spent millions on TV ads in recent months to push his message, earned support from 21% of respondents. That four-point margin is also within the poll’s margin of error of 6.2 percentage points for the Democratic primary.
Wisconsin Treasurer Sarah Godlewski has the backing of 9% of Democratic primary voters, according to the poll, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson earned support from 7% of primary voters.
And despite “a noticeable shift as more people are picking a Senate candidate,” Franklin said, 36% of Democratic U.S. Senate primary voters haven’t decided who they’ll vote for on Aug. 9.
The poll also forecasted general election matchups between incumbent Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, and his potential GOP challengers, as well as Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson against his potential Democratic opponents.
The poll found that Evers had an advantage against all of his potential challengers. Against Michels, Evers led 48% to 41%, with 6% of voters undecided; against Kleefisch his advantage is 47% to 43%; 48% to 40% against Nicholson and 53% to 34% against Ramthun. Kleefisch is the only candidate whose matchup against Evers fell within the poll’s overall margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.
Johnson, on the other hand, trailed all but one potential challenger in a head-to-head matchup, the poll found. The Republican senator trailed Barnes 44% to 46%; polled behind Godlewski 43% to 45%; and trailed Nelson 43% to 44%. The poll found him 3 points ahead of Lasry, 45% to 42%. All of Johnson’s matchups fell within the margin of error.
Evers continued to have a net-positive job approval rating, the poll found, with 48% of Wisconsinites approving of his work as governor and 45% disapproving. That’s a slight uptick from April in disapproval, when 43% disapproved of his work.
Johnson’s favorability rating remained low for an incumbent seeking reelection. Just 37% of Wisconsin voters viewed the senator favorably — a 1% increase from April — while 46% of Wisconsinites viewed Johnson unfavorably. But, Johnson has shrugged poor polls in the past to win reelection.