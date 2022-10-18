A major project featuring more than 550 units of affordable housing is being proposed as the first phase in a long-awaited redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s east side. It is one of several high-density development projects in the works as Madison continues to scramble to keep pace with housing needs in the city.
This is the first project to be proposed under the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan, which the City Council adopted in July 2020. Oscar Mayer shut down its plant in 2015.
The proposal is scheduled to be reviewed by the Urban Design Commission on Nov. 9 and by the Plan Commission on Nov. 21.
Lincoln Avenue Capital, a California developer, is proposing two buildings on separate lots which would both feature all affordable housing units as part of the first phase of redevelopment at 2700 Roth St., adjacent to Oscar Mayer.
“This development will provide much-needed affordable family and senior housing in the area,” said Kyle Brasser, vice president and regional project partner for Lincoln Avenue Capital. “It will provide new street connections and a bike path along the 15-acre parcel that is zoned as a conservation district.”
On Lot A, the company would construct a six-story, 250-unit building featuring affordable senior housing. The building would be one- and two-bedroom units and have a parking structure with 321 stalls.
Lot B, which would be closer to a wetlands and natural area adjacent to the Oscar Mayer building, would have a six-story, 303-unit multifamily building with all units devoted to affordable housing. That building would also feature three outdoor courtyards to take advantage of the surrounding natural environment and also may feature a mural designed by a local Madison artist.
All of the units within the development will be affordable for people with average incomes at 60% of the area median income. The developers are in the process of applying for WHEDA funding, the competitive application process for affordable housing developments seeking government financial assistance.
“We’ve heard from several residents, real estate professionals, and employers who have emphasized that the city of Madison’s housing scarcity is hitting a tipping point," Brasser told the Cap Times. “While there is a need for all types of housing, the city’s available housing for residents with low-to-moderate incomes is at an all-time low.”
The Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan calls for the creation of a housing mix that could accommodate more than 2,500 new housing units while preserving 16 acres of the Hartmeyer Natural Area for wetlands and open space.
Seizing the moment
Terrence Wall, who runs local development company T. Wall Enterprises, is proposing a 15-story, 263-unit building called The Moment to replace the office building at 131 W. Wilson St. that previously housed Paisan’s Restaurant and other businesses.
Wall is proposing to bring market rate density downtown as well as change the address of the building, which will now be known as 133 W. Wilson St.
“This is so we can erase all the bad history of the old building,” Wall told the Cap Times. “We don’t want people thinking the stories relate to the old building. So when people search under the new address, they won’t see the old stories about the old building. It’s only right.”
The lack of structural integrity of the Paisan’s building has been a subject dating back to last year. In June 2022, Madison’s Plan Commission voted unanimously to approve the demolition of the building due to structural damage and neglect when it came to repairs.
“Hopefully we can begin demolition in November and it (the demolition) will take about six to eight months,” Wall said, adding that he will seek design approval from the Urban Design Commission and conditional use from Plan Commission to approve the building height; the proposal will not require a zoning change.
The building, which was constructed in 1973, was ordered by the city to close three times over the last year, most recently in June 2022. The city ordered it closed due to structural concerns, particularly in the underground parking area, and the building owners' failure to conduct proper repairs. Paisan’s opened with limited hours and menu a couple of times over the past year and a half, but the city did not receive proper documentation that showed inspections and monitoring of the building’s structural integrity were happening.
Paisan’s is permanently closed and has said it will not be a tenant in the new building. All of the other businesses have also vacated the building.