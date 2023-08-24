Madison's Magic Pride Fest draws crowds to Warner Park

Drag performers Cass Marie Domino (center left), Pony Boy (center), and a friend walk through the shade in Warner Park. Cass Marie Domino, a popular local drag queen, was one of the two hostesses of the event.
OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosted the 5th annual Magic Pride Festival on Sunday at Warner Park in Madison. The day's high temperature of 93 degrees may have affected turnout, but OutReach program director AJ Hardie estimated 10,000 people attended the event, and Our Lives Publisher Patrick Farabaugh estimated between 5,000 and 7,000 people.
The event was hosted by drag queens Amethyst Von Trollenburg and Cass Marie Domino, with performances by additional drag performers Pony Boy, Nemo, Andi Withani, Julez Madison, Maya Mink and Coyote Graves. Music and drag performances were the main attraction, but the event also included food and goods vendors, and Vivent Health was present to offer gender-affirming care consults and HIV/AIDS testing.
Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020.