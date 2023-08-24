 Skip to main content
Madison's Magic Pride Fest draws crowds to Warner Park

Madison's Magic Pride Fest draws crowds to Warner Park

OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center hosted the 5th annual Magic Pride Festival on Sunday at Warner Park in Madison. The day's high temperature of 93 degrees may have affected turnout, but OutReach program director AJ Hardie estimated 10,000 people attended the event, and Our Lives Publisher Patrick Farabaugh estimated between 5,000 and 7,000 people. 

The event was hosted by drag queens Amethyst Von Trollenburg and Cass Marie Domino, with performances by additional drag performers Pony Boy, Nemo, Andi Withani, Julez Madison, Maya Mink and Coyote Graves. Music and drag performances were the main attraction, but the event also included food and goods vendors, and Vivent Health was present to offer gender-affirming care consults and HIV/AIDS testing.

Magic Pride Fest 082023 12-08232023155659

MX Pride Madison Julez Madison performs for attendees of the festival.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 03-08232023155659

Miss Pride Madison Maya Mink performs and collects appreciation dollars.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 02-08232023155659

A poster of popular children's cartoon character Daniel Tiger is attached to the PBS Wisconsin tent as folks stop by to visit.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 01-08232023155659

For safety, the Mad City Sisters of Perpetual indulgence (left and center) escort teenage drag queens Andi Withani Domino (pink) and Nemo (blue) through Warner Park during the festival.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 07-08232023155659

Mr. Pride Madison, Coyote Graves, performs in the hot sun.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 05-08232023155659

A toddler is hoisted into the air with a miniature transgender pride flag during the festival.
Drag queen Andi Withani Domino (center) posing for a photo witha fan at Magic Pride Fest, 2023.

Sarah Schueler (rainbow dress) takes a photo of her teenage child Andi Withani Domino (pink) with a fan.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 08-08232023155659

Vendor tents line the sidewalk of Warner Park during the Magic Pride Festival.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 10-08232023155659

A dance partner from the audience joins event hostess Amethyst Von Trollenburg as she performs.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 11-08232023155659

Lady V's food truck vends snacks and cold treats to customers.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 06B-08232023160956

The QTPOC tent is a space set aside for folks of color and the Freedom, Inc. tent.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 13-08232023155659

Temporary tattoos are applied on folks at the Northwestern Mutual tent.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 14-08232023155659

Drag performers Cass Marie Domino (center left), Pony Boy (center), and a friend walk through the shade in Warner Park. Cass Marie Domino, a popular local drag queen, was one of the two hostesses of the event.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 15-08232023155659

Customers purchase goodies from the Lily's Magical Treats tent.
Magic Pride Fest 082023 16-08232023155659

Thousands of people attended the popular pride festival this year.

Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020. 

