Madisonians turn to plants to ease COVID isolation and stress

Walking into GROW Greenhouse, it’s easy to get the storefront on Madison’s east side confused with a tropical jungle. Overflowing with greenery — from tall and brightly striped snake plants to prickly army green cacti to overflowing purple-leafed hanging plants with sage-colored centers — the two-room shop has barely any space for a narrow path to browse.
On a recent Wednesday, owner Melissa O’Brien had just returned from a trip to Milwaukee, toting hundreds of plants with her. It’s a small fraction of the thousands of plants she has in the store.
Like some kind of magic trick or trivia game, point to any plant in her sprawling collection, and O’Brien can tell you the exact name without a moment’s hesitation and other related information one might need if considering a purchase.
For that reason, it’s hard to believe O’Brien only developed an interest in plants over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, like so many others, in a time of intense isolation, plants — and the community that comes along with them — became a lifeline for her.
“Plants saved my life, and it might sound cheesy but, for me, it's true,” she said as she sat behind her makeshift desk, surrounded by a clutter of greenery and her two small, yappy dogs. “They're just very healing. For me, caring for others or caring even for plants, it makes me feel good — to see my plants successful and to see the joy of sharing those plants with other people.”
Deep roots in the Madison community
O’Brien started GROW from her driveway two doors down from the current store at 831 E. Johnson St. in the summer of 2020. Before turning her plant and general nature enthusiasm into a career, she worked as an emergency room nurse for 15 years.
Burned out from the pandemic, tired of a business-oriented health care industry and unable to handle another patient dying in her arms, she shifted to a career in plants.
“It was time to get out,” O’Brien said. “During my lowest point, I used plants as therapy. Plants really helped me with my mental health struggles… and what better way to spend every single day of your life surrounded by the beauty of literally a jungle.”
Selling plants from her driveway, O’Brien gained a following. Long lines would form before 10 a.m. down East Johnson Street outside her house before her sales. Her customers asked her to keep her pop-up shop going through the winter when she planned to take a break.
So when the lease for Humble Pies, two doors down, ran out and the owners decided not to renew it, O’Brien pulled together money from her rainy day fund and opened a store of her own, pursuing her newfound passion. And the Madison plant community welcomed her with open arms.
“It's like this group of friends; everybody wants the best for everyone,” O’Brien said of the plant community in the city. “So willing to share their knowledge, their plants — it's like a support network. If you have questions, if your plant is not doing well, if you're looking for a certain plant, everybody's just there for one another.”
There are at least three large Facebook groups serving various plant purposes, from selling and trading to free giveaways (from seedlings to full-size plants) or sharing advice. Madison Wisconsin Free Plants and Seeds has over 12,000 members and Madison WI Houseplant Sell & Trade has over 2,000. And new and renovated greenhouses have opened up around the city in recent years.
When Tara Loughery moved to Madison in August 2020 for graduate school, she didn’t know anyone. She had one cactus keeping her company. Wanting more plants, she became a frequent visitor to the Madison Greenhouse Store on Willy Street.
Loughery became so enthralled and engaged with the plant community and the various Facebook groups that now she is the administrator of the sell and trade page.
“Because of the pandemic, a lot of people who had either always been into plants or were totally new had turned to Facebook to connect with other hobbyists and share tips and tricks and it was really cool being able to be part of such an active group,” Loughery said. “I became a moderator for the group about a year ago because I was so overly involved. The group is awesome and one of my favorite parts about moving to Madison.”
Loughery, along with Elizabeth Sajdak, the admin of the free plants group, noticed that even though Madison is coming out of the “big COVID plant craze,” as Loughery put it, both Facebook groups continue to grow.
“It's pretty great to be able to see the happiness that plants are able to give to people during a hard time and to see how the community comes together to make it something accessible to everyone with the group,” Sajdak said.
Digging deeper into the pandemic plant trend
O’Brien may be the most extreme case of pandemic plant fever but certainly isn’t a singular case.
Madeleine Albright (no relation to the former U.S. secretary of state) worked in the Madison restaurant industry before the pandemic hit. When, like so many others, she lost that job, she needed an affordable pastime.
“I was going through a pretty transitional period already and really just feeling like so many of us were, reeling and ungrounded and just uncertain,” she said. “We couldn't go anywhere and we couldn't do anything and plants fall into that category of being a relatively inexpensive thing that turned into a hobby. I got into the habit of religiously getting one of the little $5 plants every time I went to the grocery store.”
Before March 2020, Albright had zero plants. Two years later, she’s caring for over 50 of them.
“I've become really good at it and cultivated a lot of small plants into big, beautiful ones. It really, really helped give me purpose during the pandemic and I am obsessed with my plants now,” she said. “I feel like I’m developing a skill and doing things intentionally that are working.”
COVID lockdowns turned buying plants into a huge pandemic trend, and for good reason. Pandemic houseplants filled the voids of empty social lives — and apartments — with an influx of flora and color.
For Albright, her plants gave her something to do in her downtime when she was out of work. Since March 2020, she’s moved on from her restaurant industry endeavors and has embarked on her own business journey: opening her own bakery.
Even with that underway, she checks in on her plants at the end of the day.
“There was this nurturing, caretaking aspect of giving myself something to do, having something else to take care of and having these little things to cultivate and check in on,” she said.
“You watch them flourish. My surrounding space now is just so beautiful. I love that I have a space that is so visually and mentally stimulating,” Albright said.
Sue Klein, the third-generation owner of Klein's Floral & Greenhouses — one of the oldest full-service florists in Madison, open since 1913 — said just being in a greenhouse can be therapeutic.
“It’s therapy just walking around and seeing plants and new life and growth,” Klein said. “Nothing compares to actually being in the garden center.”
Plants in space
There’s a scientific explanation for that feeling, according to Simon Gilroy, a professor of botany at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Gilroy researches how plants sense and respond to their environment. Houseplants are an occupational hazard, he said.
“The real thing that defines where you are is the plants that are around you, because they're absolutely everywhere. That is the environment where we, as human beings, grow up,” Gilroy said. “That’s the background of what it means to be alive.”
Especially in a place like Madison or other parts of Wisconsin where winters drag on for months and it’s particularly easy to feel stuck in gray weather, plants have been found to boost energy and productivity.
Just like O’Brien uses plants for their healing energy and Albright uses them to create a sense of purpose, Gilroy uses plants to create a sense of belonging — by growing plants in outer space on an actual space station — with the help of astronauts.
It turns out, living plants serve as a reminder of home for those staring down at Earth but who can’t quite return in a timely manner.
“There's nothing natural about a space station. It's got that sort of sterile feel to it. And it's even a little bit worse because astronauts look down at the Earth, so you can see the place that you grew up, but you can't get to it,” Gilroy said. “So astronauts love doing the plant experiments because they get to grow something — like this connection to the Earth that they can see but they just can't get to.”
Gilroy’s main experiment was launching cotton seeds and seedlings to the International Space Station as part of the SpaceX Cargo Launch in May 2021. The goal is to see how cotton grown in space compares to that grown on Earth.
Though cotton may not be the first plant that comes to mind, Gilroy said plants as an entire species have a special effect on humans.
“There is a really, really tight association at a very fundamental, psychological level that plants just make people feel good,” Gilroy said.
Harvesting the benefits
Gilroy said the plant trend ebbs and flows, but has certainly gained more attention in recent years.
Klein’s closed down for six weeks when the pandemic hit even though greenhouses were considered essential businesses, to prepare and sanitize the space. Right before shutting down, Klein started an online shop, which became their only revenue source for over a month.
“People were buying seed supplies like crazy,” Klein said. “There was a huge increase in vegetable sales and people growing food themselves. Also, people were working from home and they wanted their space to look nice and feel nice, so we saw a huge increase in houseplant sales as well.”
The timing was impeccable, with an influx of new customers. And Klein said buying plants can be addictive.
“Once you start it's really hard to stop. One plant suddenly leads to a hundred,” she said. “When you're working with the dirt, it's very therapeutic. There's a satisfaction from growing a vegetable from seed and being able to harvest from it.”
Perhaps a large draw of plants, Gilroy said, is their forgiving nature.
“Unlike most other pets, (plants) will take an immense amount of abuse and neglect. You can forget to water them, especially for plants like succulents. You can forget to water them for weeks and weeks and weeks and then come back and then feel incredibly guilty and water them and they're perfectly fine,” Gilroy said.
“They're very forgiving living things. The classic way that we end up killing our houseplants is we’re too attentive and overwater them and just do too much — they're really good at just being plants and growing.”
Despite the influx of planters and gardeners over the pandemic, GROW’s O’Brien said it’s never too late for folks interested to get involved.
“Don’t be afraid. I think oftentimes plants are made out to be more complicated than they really are, and if you just learn the basics of each plant, they're very easy to take care of,” O’Brien said. “It's really just learning what your plant needs, or what your plant wants, to keep it happy.”
She emphasized that no one should feel intimidated by the close-knit community.
“It can sometimes be this culture where I know more than you and it's this intimidating environment to ask questions if you don't know,” O’Brien said, describing some hurdles of taking the first step into the plant world. “What I love the most is spending time with people that don't know things and that come in and they're like, ‘Oh, I could never get a plant. I kill all my plants.’”
O’Brien said the Madison plant community is friendly and welcoming and that people want to help, teach, share and spread joy.
And once plants are in your life, they can improve environments in more ways than one, according to UW’s Gilroy.
“There's a very great truism that if you are a gardener, it doesn't matter whether you're an indoor gardener or an outdoor gardener, whether you grow vegetables or flowers — by definition, you are an optimist,” Gilroy said. “Because you're going to put this tiny little seed in the ground and you in your heart of hearts know it's going to produce a gorgeous plant at some point.
“People who tend plants tend to be optimists.”