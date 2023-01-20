After meeting last summer, on July 4 at the Wisconsin state Capitol, a few women decided to connect further to learn and collaborate with each other around women’s health and reproductive rights.
They gathered in the days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe vs. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case which established a constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy. That decision then activated Wisconsin’s 174-year-old criminal abortion ban, which had been unenforceable under Roe.
After discussing shared viewpoints and passions, the Madison Abortion & Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare (MARRCH) formed with a common goal of raising awareness about the lack of access to proper health care for Wisconsin women.
In the six months they have been active, the group has organized six demonstrations. On Sunday, the group's National Mobilization on Madison-Bigger than Roe rally will be held in collaboration with the Women's March. Organizers said the event, which falls on the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, commemorates and mourns the loss of constitutional rights for women.
“Given the fall of Roe v. Wade, and given the midterm elections, the results of that in November and then with the Wisconsin Supreme Court election coming up… that has made Wisconsin… in a unique situation where we need this national support,” said Miranda Molland, a member and organizer of MARRCH. “Wisconsinites… need that reproductive health care that we just don't have anymore.”
On Sunday, the organizers will meet those participating in the demonstration at 11 a.m. on the Library Mall to begin rallying. They will march up State Street at noon to the state Capitol. From there, participants will rally in the rotunda until 3 p.m. MARRCH is collaborating with the national Women’s March organization to reach a broader audience.
“They (the Women’s March) caught wind of our beginning stages of our organizing and through ideas here and there being bounced back and forth between us, we all just came to the decision to partner together and mutually benefit,” Molland said.
The stakes are high. Next month, on Feb. 21, Wisconsinites will vote in the primary for state Supreme Court justice. The top two vote getters will advance to the general election on April 4. Currently, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority. If a candidate who supports abortion rights wins the seat, there is a chance the ban could be overturned.
Molland said Sunday’s demonstration is open to everyone regardless of race and gender. Although Roe v. Wade is commonly associated with women and access to abortion, she hopes people understand how intersectional these issues are.
“The list of areas where one thing can affect so many people, that's kind of the reason why we emphasize significantly that this affects every human being, this affects every gender. This affects people from every generation, it's staggering how far this reaches,” Molland said. “It's so important to get every single human being involved and aware.
“Because you may not think that you know someone who has had an abortion, but you probably do.”
MARRCH has posted a gofundme to support the rally. Funds will be used to purchase items like sound systems, translators and interpreters for ASL, Spanish and Hmong speakers, emergency safety kits, transportation for those traveling from other cities and states, hand warmers, bottled water, masks and banner materials.
Molland is proud of her team’s willingness to jump in and help.
“I've never really worked in a community that is no hesitation, supportive. And our willingness to grow and learn,” she said. “We are small, we are new, (and) we can organize to the best of our abilities and knowledge.
“I am just always really impressed by how open these members are to community feedback and how we can do better. How can we grow our numbers, how can we provide the safest environment for an event? How can we be as inclusive and accessible as possible? We take feedback very seriously. I think that's a really, really noble quality of this coalition.”