It took 13 years for Ulfrica “Eureka” Talley-Pearson to be granted a pardon for her felony conviction and finally get a job she calls “my life, my love, my passion.”
Talley-Pearson, 53, said she has faced multiple obstacles because of her criminal record from 20 years ago.
“It has impacted my life because when I apply for jobs or try to move to a different place or even try to get back into school, having a felony conviction makes it all difficult,” she said.
Although state law prohibits employers from refusing to hire people with criminal convictions unless the circumstances of the offense are “substantially related” to the duties required for the job, Talley-Pearson and others like her struggle to get hired and further their education because of those records. Many are unaware they can apply to have their convictions removed from public record through expungement, or officially forgiven through a governor’s pardon.
Even if they know about those options, some don’t have the money to hire a lawyer to help clear their record. Legal fees for an expungement lawyer can range from $400 to over $10,000 depending on the lawyer’s experience level and the firm they work for, as well as the complexity of the offense. In addition to this, court processing and filing fees can amount to around $700.
That’s one of the issues that Lawyers for Learners is attempting to address. The statewide online resource connects students and community members across Wisconsin with free help to address legal barriers to education and employment.
“Those who can’t afford a lawyer are left going alone into a system that’s really not made for non-lawyers,” said Renee Rapp, general counsel and chief privacy officer of the Madison-based nonprofit Ascendium Education Group, which helped found and supports Lawyers for Learners. “There's fancy Latin terms and adversarial processes, and all of these things that can be pretty overwhelming for somebody trying to go in alone.”
Talley-Pearson, who lives in Madison, heard about Lawyers for Learners and submitted a request for help with a municipal court ticket. She was connected with Legal Action of Wisconsin, a nonprofit law firm providing free civil legal services, which helped Talley-Pearson get the ticket dismissed and also offered to help her submit a pardon application.
“When I first tried to apply (for a pardon) in 2009, I just didn’t have any resources. I didn’t know where to go,” Talley-Pearson said. “After feeling trapped for so long, finding these programs was so important to me because of the assistance they provided.”
Criminal record 'impacts family, their community'
Alexander Lodge, an attorney who volunteers at free expungement clinics offered through a partnership among Legal Action of Wisconsin, the Urban League of Greater Madison, the Wisconsin Association of African-American Lawyers and law firm Foley & Lardner., said there is a critical need for these free legal services.
“A significant portion of Wisconsin’s population has criminal records, and unfortunately when it comes to employment, having a criminal record, whether it’s a misdemeanor or a felony, no matter how old, it still serves as a significant barrier for people,” he said.
For those who are able to get hired, promotion and higher pay are often out of reach because of their criminal record, Lodge said.
“It doesn't just impact the person, but it impacts everyone who depends on that person — their family, their community,” he said.
Expungement seals court records related to the expunged crime so that the public cannot access them, while a pardon is an official act of forgiveness granted by the governor that restores the person’s civil rights, but does not prevent the public from accessing their criminal record.
“Wisconsin has one of the most restrictive expungement laws on the books in this country,” Lodge said. “For the handful of clients who do happen to qualify for expungement, it can take a few months depending on the type of offense that needs to be removed.”
In most cases, a person is eligible for expungement only if the court orders it during sentencing, which may happen if the crime was not a violent felony, the person was under 25 when the offense occurred and the sentencing requirements have been successfully completed. A state Senate bill introduced in February seeks to remove the condition that the person committed the crime before age 25.
Lodge advocates for the expansion of post-conviction relief. “Much of the brunt of the restrictive measures (of the state’s expungement laws) is felt by our Black communities, Indigenous communities, Latino communities,” he said. “These are communities that already have more barriers put in front of them.”
Gov. Tony Evers accepts her appeal
Talley-Pearson is not eligible for expungement since she was 33 years old when the offense occurred, so her volunteer lawyer helped her apply for a governor’s pardon instead. A person can apply for a pardon in Wisconsin if they were convicted of a felony in the state, completed all sentencing requirements at least five years ago, have not been convicted of any new crimes and are not a registered sex offender.
“In Eureka’s case, the fact that it was a felony from 20 years ago and there have been no other felonies since makes it a really ideal case,” Lodge said. “There's no reason it should remain there and continue to serve as a barrier to living a full life with every right and privilege that any other Wisconsinite would expect to have, including the right to be gainfully employed.”
Gov. Tony Evers granted Talley-Pearson a pardon in 2022, and she went on to earn a high school equivalency diploma in June of this year and graduate from a workforce training program at Madison Area Technical College. She is now working as an in-home caregiver.
“This (work) is my love, my life, my passion, but I was always turned down from training programs and schooling,” she said. “But after getting assistance from Lawyers from Learners and receiving my pardon, I was able to graduate from MATC and also get the job that I wanted.”
The benefits of receiving post-conviction relief extend beyond removing barriers to education and employment, according to Rapp, the Ascendium general counsel associated with Lawyers for Learners.
“A lot of times these criminal records came about years and years ago, somebody's dramatically changed since then but it's just kind of sticking with them,” she said. “There's the psychological benefits of getting those off your record, and I definitely see a lot of people really seem to value that as much as the rest of it.”
Talley-Pearson has felt that benefit.
“Everything was a hindrance, but I didn’t give up,” she said. “I held steady to my faith and knew that, at the end of the day, a mistake was made and I don’t have to continue to beat myself up for it. The past is the past and I’ve learned so much from it.”