A Madison startup’s quest to push the bounds of clean industrial energy through nuclear fusion has just gained federal backing in the form of a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.
The federal money, in concert with another $9 million in venture capital funding, supports Kieran Furlong and his company, Realta Fusion Inc., as they continue to research fusion energy production that would allow for industrial-level heat and power generation with zero carbon production.
“It’s a program kind of modeled on the program that NASA used with SpaceX and other commercial space companies to basically bring the private sector in to do things on a faster timeline than could be done by public agencies,” Furlong said.
The technology Furlong and his company are developing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Physical Sciences Laboratory employs compact magnetic mirrors to trap high-temperature plasma using magnetic fields. Within the plasma, charged particles bounce back and forth between the magnetic fields. The fusion created in the process releases energy at levels that could be applied to industrial needs for heat and power.
“It’s no surprise to anyone that we live in a world where economic prosperity is absolutely tied to the availability of energy,” Furlong said. “We need, overall globally, more energy if we’re going to advance humanity and try and get as many people as possible up to the kind of quality of life that we enjoy here. That’s one challenge. The other challenge is how do we do that without continuing to contribute to climate change?”
While sources like wind and solar hold an important place in the push for increased alternative energy sources, fusion energy is unique in that it can meet the need for sustained, high levels of power.
“For many applications, we’re going to need sources of energy that can be always on,” Furlong said. “That’s particularly important in industry.”
Examples of these energy draws include manufacturing facilities and recycling plants, among others.
“All of those things, they’ve got to run flat out continuously,” Furlong said. “They therefore need energy that’s not intermittent.”
The vast majority of heat and power in industries today is obtained through burning coal or gas. Through Realta’s fusion technology, this same level of heat and power could be provided with zero carbon production, he said.
Furlong and his team are currently nailing down the physics and engineering of the technology before any further experimentation can be performed.
The work being done by Furlong and the other researchers at Realta Fusion is the result of a research project at the UW-Madison looking into plasma stabilization in the fusion process. The project is housed in the UW-Madison physics department and led by Cary Forest, a physics professor and Realta Fusion co-founder.
“Wisconsin is extremely well positioned to lead in the commercialization of fusion,” said Forest, who serves as Realta’s chief science officer.
Fusion research has been underway at UW-Madison since the 1960s across various departments including physics, engineering physics, and electrical and computer engineering.
Furlong said collaborating with educational centers and developing a sense of community benefit from this research are key elements in the project. For Amy Wendt, associate vice chancellor for research in the physical sciences, the advantages go both ways.
Wendt called the public-private partnership a “transformative” option for future energy needs.
“We are looking forward to building on UW’s strong history and growing global leadership in the science and technology that will enable the realization of fusion power,” Wendt said.
Local perspective and support for the project means meeting with and educating the community on the benefits of fusion energy and gathering input on ways the research can serve Madison, Furlong said.
This includes collaborating with Madison College to increase student interest and participation in fusion technology research and the larger field of fusion in general.
“What we really want to do is engage with communities and talk to them about the potential for fusion,” he said. “Get community input on what concerns might be, what they'd like to see with new energy technologies. Really, we want to get to a position where we've got communities excited about fusion.”