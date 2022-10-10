Most Madison residents have probably never heard of Mighty Peace Coffee. But tucked away in an office hidden behind a parking lot on Williamson Street, Mighty Peace’s resident power couple — CEO Liza Elena Pitsirilos and president JD Stier — are plotting a coffee revolution.
Mighty Peace is a coffee supply company that acquires coffee beans from overseas growers and ships them to individual coffee companies. When Pitsirilos and Stier founded the company in 2018, their goal was to reinvent the coffee supply chain, which they said is “deeply steeped” in colonialism and exploitation.
“We want to show (ethical practices) can add to the bottom line,” Stier said. “It doesn't cost businesses money to be ethical.”
Their success was far from guaranteed — when the company first began operations, they didn’t have an office or their own place to live.
“We were staying out of (a friend’s) farmhouse for free,” Pitsirilos said. “That's how lean it was.”
The pair eventually partnered with a coffee roasting facility in Sauk City and set up operations in the basement below Michelangelo’s Coffee, which allowed them to use the space for packaging.
When Mighty Peace first launched, they sold coffee to companies in 10 cities, including Barriques in Madison. But in just four years, the small coffee supplier expanded to over 200 companies in 24 states. The company is now valued at approximately $5 million, according to Stier.
Global mindset, local roots
Mighty Peace sources its coffee from a network of 5,000 growers in Congo’s western region and contracts 68 employees from African-owned supply chain logistics companies, all of whom receive wages at or above fair trade rates, according to Stier.
Pitsirilos and Stier credit Mighty Peace’s rise to its sustainable business model and social justice focus.
“We're showing up as human beings in a very exploitative industry where people often never even meet the people that sell (their) coffee,” Pitsirilos said. “We’re meeting an emotional need that I'm not even sure people knew was there.”
Mighty Peace’s decision to source coffee from Congo — a central African country working to build its economy after decades of civil war and mineral exploitation, according to the Council on Foreign Relations — reflects Pitsirilos’ and Stier’s background in leadership development and international activism.
Both founders attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in 2004. After college, Pitsirilos moved to Miami and led corporate trainings on the relationship between personal health and success, while Stier led Barack Obama’s Madison campaign arm in 2008 before taking a position in the White House after the election.
After Stier left the White House in 2010, he was involved in activist campaigns against anti-democratic Congo president Joseph Kibila. Stier worked with celebrities including Aaron Rodgers on a hip-hop awareness video and produced a Netflix documentary, “When Elephants Fight,” about the conflict.
When Kibila finally lost power, Stier realized Congolese citizens needed jobs to revitalize the war-torn economy.
“This is probably the biggest thought leadership gap in our social system,” Stier said. “What happens right after (a conflict) is everything. That's when all the international money dries up.”
That sparked Mighty Peace, a project Pitsirilos and Stier took on together as a new couple. They planned to build the company around powerful women and people of color in the coffee industry, including renowned professional coffee taster and “Queen of Beans” Linda Mugaruka, who now serves as Mighty Peace’s chief quality officer.
Pitsirilos and Stier pitched their idea to investors across the country. The responses weren’t what they expected.
“Not a single investor in Miami, New York or D.C. gave a f*** about trying something like this out, because it's super high risk,” Stier said.
Pitsirilos and Stier then turned to old college connections. They found their first supporters in former Madison Mayor Joe Sensenbrenner and his wife, Mary Ellen.
The pair quickly found additional support from local businesses, including M3 Insurance, Town Bank of Madison and entrepreneur resource company Merlin Mentors, that helped round out their professional development and built the foundation behind their 2018 launch.
We realized if we want to do something global, we've got to live local in Madison,” Stier said. “Madison is the only city where there's a critical mass of people that still believe, still care about trying something new.”
Growth & financial mobility
Mighty Peace moved to an office on Johnson Street in 2020 before eventually relocating to 730 Williamson St. this past summer.
Its operations remain lean. As of this month, Stier said the company employs just six full-time managing partners and a small handful of other staff, including a few UW-Madison students who work part-time on digital design and social media projects.
Yet, Stier said sales have tripled each year, putting Mighty Peace on track to meet its goal of being valued at $20 million by 2028. Pitsirilos and Stier also aim to become the first solar-powered coffee company on Earth, all while providing financial mobility for their growers.
“The ability (for them) to see and recognize — ‘I can actually move up in my career. I can actually have access to education’ —is tremendous,” Pitsirilos said. “We can't quantify the value of that for each of these farmers.”
Pitsirilos and Stier know 5,000 Congolese farmers rely on Mighty Peace’s success for their livelihood. Though the pressure is “daunting,” the couple said they stay humble and remind themselves to stay focused on their mission.
“It is about human rights. It's about women and inclusion. And in the end, people just love great coffee,” Stier said.
The four questions
What are the most important values driving your work?
Pitsirilos: “Inclusivity, sustainability and love.”
How are you creating the kind of community that you want to live in?
Stier: “Through conscious, facilitated, transformational convenience.”
What advice do you have for other would-be entrepreneurs?
Stier: “You best really, really care about what you're setting out to do. There will come a point where every human being you know will say it's impossible or can't be done. You may reach a point where everyone that is working with you has given up or doesn't believe in it. To found something, you've got to be ready to weather all of that.”
Are you hiring?
Pitsirilos: “Yes, we are.”
Stier: “We're looking for elegant, graceful sales executives to help present Congo's best coffees to American coffee companies.”