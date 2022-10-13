Madison’s co-op living: from Fellowship Farm to the future

“The first word I learned to spell was co-op. C-O-dash-O-P.”
Charlie Uphoff, my grandfather, lives on a small farm in Fitchburg. Born in 1944, he grew up there with his parents — and the pacifists, summer campers and people displaced by World War II who temporarily found a home at Fellowship Farm.
The rural co-op was an early and enthusiastic advocate of cooperative living, a movement that’s been part of Madison’s character for over a century — and is likely to expand in the coming years with help from city funding and grassroots developers.
Housing cooperatives are typically large houses with 10 to 30 members, each of whom pays a portion of the house’s maintenance costs, takes on cooking and cleaning jobs, and votes on decisions such as whether to accept a new member.
One of the biggest appeals of co-ops is their affordability. According to the Madison Area Cooperative Housing Alliance’s data from 2020, living at a Madison co-op costs on average $426 per month, while the average market-rate apartment in Madison costs over $1,400 per month, a price that the city’s 2022 Housing Snapshot report says most renters can’t afford.
David Sparer has practiced cooperative law for 42 years after living in a housing co-op as a University of Wisconsin-Madison student. He says that many co-op members join primarily for the affordable price and stay for the community they find.
“Then they start realizing what the potential of it is, and then if they stay there a while, they learn all about, you know, how a co-op works, and how to get along with people, and do things collectively,” Sparer said.
At Hypatia, a housing cooperative near the Capitol, 12 members share meals, decisions and living spaces. Steve Vig has lived at Hypatia since 2014.
“It’s kind of like having a tight-knit neighborhood, in a way that I think very few people get to experience anymore. It reminds me of the way my grandmother and great-grandmother talked about their little Italian neighborhood in New Jersey, where of course everybody knew all the neighbors, and you could watch each others' kids, and bring each other food if you were not feeling well. And now I have that,” Vig said.
“It’s community, it’s challenging, it flexes all the interpersonal, you know, communication muscles,” said Eric Upchurch, who has lived at Hypatia since 2017.
According to Sparer, Madison has long been a hub for housing co-ops due to Wisconsin’s well-defined cooperative laws and interest from UW-Madison students.
Hypatia itself is an example of Madison’s long cooperative history. Hypatia began in 1943 as Groves Womens’ Co-op, founded by UW-Madison students looking for an affordable alternative to sorority housing. Before moving buildings a few times and eventually changing its name, the co-op was originally named after Professor Harold Groves, an advocate for cooperatives and a shareholding member of a more political project: Fellowship Farm.
Pastures and pacifists
Fellowship Farm was a cooperative started in 1941 by the Madison chapter of the Fellowship of Reconciliation and initially located in Prairie du Sac.
"The national pacifist organization feared that World War II might have a repeat of the World War I experience, when pacifists were persecuted, often fired from their jobs," said Charlie’s brother Norman Uphoff, who also grew up on the farm.
After Fellowship Farm’s few long-term residents and a team of Quaker volunteers restored its degraded farmland and dilapidated house, the co-op became a place for pacifist organizations to hold meetings and for visitors to stay the night. According to records from the Wisconsin Historical Society, Fellowship Farm exchanged equipment and labor with its neighbors, providing opportunities to discuss current events and raise interest in pacifism and cooperatives.
Like any co-op, Fellowship Farm was owned and democratically controlled by its members. In 1944, its elected board of directors decided to move the co-op from its original Prairie du Sac location to the run-down farm in Fitchburg, where it was more accessible to its Madison members and visitors.
One of Fellowship Farm’s educational programs was a summer camp for children of pacifist parents, run mostly by Walter and Mary Jo Uphoff, Charlie and Norman’s parents who were founding members of the co-op.
Surrounded by crops and cattle, the camp’s group discussions centered on topics like the horrors of World War II, racism against Black and Japanese Americans, and the value of cooperatives. At the final camp in 1945, members introduced the group to visitors from Madison including a reverend, a rabbi and Velma Hamilton, the first president of the Madison NAACP.
Also assisting with camp activities and discussions were temporary farmhands Andy Noda, a Californian farmer involved with the Fellowship of Reconciliation; and William Hohri, who would become a major advocate of reparations for survivors of American internment camps. Noda and Hohri were two of a small number of Japanese-Americans who stayed at Fellowship Farm after being released from internment camps at a time of widespread anti-Japanese racism.
In a 1982 interview with Walter and Mary Jo, Mary Jo said that one of Fellowship Farm’s most important goals was to be a refuge for people with few other options.
“We were just a house by the side of the road. We took in people who came along,” Mary Jo said.
Charlie said the farm’s diverse cast of guests gave him a unique upbringing.
“The kitchen table was a sort of gathering place for family and friends and whoever stopped by, and there were often conversations or discussions of politics or other kinds of issues that were a part of our education growing up,” Charlie said.
In 1951, the co-op’s board of directors decided that too few of the farm’s active members lived nearby to continue making decisions as a group, so they sold the land to Walter and Mary Jo.
"Since we had worked all these years for very little pay, they decided to give us first chance to buy it," Walter said in the 1982 interview.
In 1998, Charlie moved back onto the land in Fitchburg that he said he still thinks of as Fellowship Farm. Seventy-one years after the co-op dissolved, his modest gardens and orchards are a gathering place for his extended family.
Homes on the horizon
Fellowship Farm was an experiment in activism, education and cooperative living, part of the ecosystem of cooperatives that Madison has sustained for decades before and after. Recent policy changes could make Madison even more hospitable to cooperative housing and help present-day co-op advocates put new ideas into reality.
In early 2021, the city allowed housing co-ops to form in more residential areas and apply for affordable housing funds, changes that Sparer and local cooperative organizations pushed for and helped design.
Three weeks after the change, the Madison City Council approved a $688,149 loan for ReJenerate Housing Cooperative, a 25-unit co-op that will take up two buildings on Jenifer Street. Co-developer Abby Davidson said ReJenerate should be open to members by March 2023.
ReJenerate is committed to permanently affordable units, multi-bedroom units for families and an ADA accessible unit. Davidson said ongoing renovations include installing rooftop solar panels and a charging garage for shared electric cars.
"I would say we're about to hit a new renaissance of co-op creation and co-op development. I think there's really unprecedented demand for housing cooperatives in Madison," Davidson said.
Even though ReJenerate won’t be open to members until next year, Davidson said she gets emails “all the time” from people interested in joining.
Another planned cooperative is looking to expand housing co-ops outside the isthmus. Three members of Nottingham Cooperative, with help from the developers of ReJenerate, secured a city loan in June for $551,000 to help them buy and renovate a house in the South Park Street area.
Frida Ballard, a graduate student at UW-Madison, is part of the effort to establish the new co-op, which will be named Zapata. Ballard currently lives at Nottingham mainly because she can’t afford an apartment, but said she values the community that housing co-ops provide.
“I think it’s good for my mental health to live with people. I think it’s how we’re meant to live,” Ballard said.
Ballard and other Nottingham residents had concerns about the membership process at Nottingham and other co-ops. She said attending multiple house dinners and a membership interview can be an extra burden on people who work late hours, don’t live on the isthmus, or don’t speak English as a first language.
The zoning and funding change last year made it legally and financially possible for the group to plan their own cooperative in the South Park Street area, where there are currently no active housing co-ops.
The group has until next June to buy a house to begin renovating, after which Ballard said she will live at Zapata until enough new members have joined.
“I hope to make many more of these in the future,” Ballard said.
When more and more people have trouble finding homes, cooperators like Ballard and Davidson intend to build on Madison’s tradition of forming democratic communities.
“If we can manage to do this once, we can manage to do this again,” Davidson said.
Quotes from Walter and Mary Jo Uphoff came from their 1982 interview with Catherine Coberly for the Wisconsin Democratic Party Oral History Project, Wisconsin Historical Society (Audio 1030A/6-8).