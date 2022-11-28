The Madison Roller Derby announced its first bout this week after an absence of almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Their first double-header bout will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Keva Sports Center, 8312 Forsythia St. in Middleton. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m.. Two double-header events will follow on January 21 and February 11, both at Keva.
Wendy Wilbur, who skates under the name Allie Gator and is the team’s executive director, said she is excited to be back competing in front of fans after the long break. Wilbur encourages people to buy tickets for these bouts early, due to the limited seating space at Keva. Online ticket sales will close at noon the day of the bout.
“We’ve used that as a practice space and have bouted there in the past,” Wilbur said. “We’re really excited for the action that we’re bringing to folks. So it only has a capacity of 500 tickets that we’re able to sell. We’re really hoping and planning that we’re going to sell out.”
The Madison Roller Derby team has built a strong fan base over the last 18 years and players are ready to be back in community with them.
“We’re just really excited to be able to reconnect with people really in a face to face way and bring the enjoyment of this contact sport back into their lives,” Wilbur said. “There’s really no comparison to it to other sports. It’s really delightful and engaging in terms of a sport to watch.
“On a personal level of being able to welcome families back,” she added. “We have a lot of fans who are kids, and being able to have those positive role models for kids out there and have them see people with different body types be active in sports and engage with each other.”
During the last three years, many players retired or switched to other teams, and new players who have never played before will make their debut at the Dec. 10 bout. They also had to get creative and find new places to practice, due to the upcoming closing of their former practice location, Fast Forward Skate Center.
“We are still on the search for spaces and community partnerships to be able to try to find a practice space and build a practice space, not only for roller derby here in the Madison community, but also a broader skating culture and community,” Wilbur said. “Madison is going to be losing a lot when Fast Forward closes. Roller derby isn’t the only community that’s going to be affected by that and we’re very mindful of that.”
The team is still accepting donations and searching for organizations in the community to partner with to find a new, permanent space. Wilbur said that the team has changed their recruitment and intake process, and anyone who is interested can email them at recruiting@madisonrollerderby.org and start a month or two after that.
“We also have a gear lending library and if folks don’t have skates, they can try skating in the gear before they commit to being a member to see if they like it,” Wilbur said. “Some people love roller skating. They don’t like the hitting side. it’s always interesting to see what draws people to the sport and to the community.” ￼