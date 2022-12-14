Madison restorative justice programs connect victims and offenders through empathy

Ramiah Whiteside stood tall as a proud mentor of currently and formerly incarcerated people. Whiteside, who volunteered in the restorative justice program run out of First Congregational Church of Christ in Madison, spent 25 years incarcerated in prison before getting out and paying forward the wisdom and tools he developed while inside.
Whiteside knew what his presence meant to several of the current inmates who attend restorative justice groups and other related seminars. He was a beacon of hope for them because he embodied what they could become.
Whiteside, who was taking classes at Northern Iowa, died unexpectedly last week at his home in Iowa. He was 47.
While incarcerated, Whiteside participated in the restorative justice program, which brings together victim survivors, community volunteers and former and current inmates to explore the harms of crime.
The program uses empathy-building workshops as its cornerstone and provides a more immersive experience for inmates than most prison programs. Incarcerated people are given opportunities to connect with volunteers and learn from those affected by crime. At the same time, community volunteers say the program has changed their perceptions of people in prison.
“With restorative justice, it’s a life-changer,” Whiteside told the Cap Times just weeks before his death. “What is different is you’ve got the community coming in and the victims coming in and saying that you are a part of the community.”
Participating in restorative justice gave Whiteside a reprieve from the constant reminder of punishment and shame that the criminal justice system hammers into incarcerated people, he said.
When Whiteside was released from prison in 2019 after serving 25 years, he focused on sharing the lessons he learned in restorative justice. He had been volunteering as a mentor in the program and working with organizations such as EXPO and the UW Odyssey Beyond Bars project.
EXPO (Ex-incarcerated People Organizing) works to end mass incarceration and addresses discrimination against formerly incarcerated people. UW Odyssey Beyond Bars is a program run out of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and offers college courses for incarcerated students.
“You have to give it away,” Whiteside said of the wisdom he gained through restorative justice. “That’s why it was given to me. You have to give it away to other people.”
The program
There are many public and private organizations that host restorative justice programs inside of Wisconsin prisons.
In 2006, the Prison Ministry Project out of First Congregational, located next to Camp Randall, formed a restorative justice program.
Restorative justice operates in a few different ways. Most programs bring together a victim of a crime with the perpetrator of that crime and ask them to engage in a healing dialogue. Those sessions focus on the effect the crime had on the victim, as well as their family and friends, the community and the perpetrator.
“The gold standard of restorative justice is usually victim-offender dialogues,” said Jerry Hancock, a pastor at First Congregational Church and the program’s founder. “For example, the family survivors of a murder will go to a prison and in a very structured setting, meet with the person who killed their loved one and honestly engage in dialogue where the perpetrator answers questions that a victim’s family has. That way it’s possible for healing to begin.”
UW-Madison runs a program focused on victim-offender dialogues out of the Frank J. Remington Center. In that program, victim survivors are able to initiate supervised one-on-one dialogues with the offenders who victimized them or someone close to them.
“The people who do it find it life-changing,” said Jonathan Scharrer, the director of the restorative justice program at UW and a clinical assistant professor. “We’re able to reduce the distance between people and pull back from the othering of individuals, and put a human face on both sides.”
Scharrer leads about 10 law students at a time through the process of connecting victim survivors with offenders. There are usually about 30 victim survivors at a time looking to make a connection with an offender, he said.
Hancock’s program offers a different approach to restorative justice, where a combination of survivors of crime pair up with community volunteers and sometimes former inmates, and go into Wisconsin prisons to meet with groups of incarcerated people.
“In our program we use surrogate victims, which are victims of real crime but not the crime of anyone in the group,” Hancock said. “The group is selected by members of the prison staff. Usually there are approximately 15 men or women in the group.”
Prison staff such as social workers and chaplains handpick people they think would be good candidates to participate in restorative justice. Some of the participants are people who will be getting released and coming back to the community soon, while others have many years or even life in prison remaining on their sentences.
The volunteers come from people of all backgrounds. Some, like Peg Wallace, were deeply wounded by horrific crimes. Others, like Cathy Caro-Bruce, simply love volunteering and were looking for something powerful to do.
“I started in 2017 and since then I’ve been involved in 11 different groups,” Caro-Bruce said. “I was looking for something more meaningful to do with volunteer work. I have a neighbor who knew someone in prison and I visited them once and I was like, ‘I need to do this work.’”
For Caro-Bruce, the experience has been life altering.
“I feel like I’ve met the most amazing people both inside and outside the prison walls,” Caro-Bruce said. “The volunteers are really special people but also we’re not unique, we’re just committed to this work.”
Every volunteer has to be approved by the Department of Corrections to go into prisons. They undergo background checks and must follow a strict set of rules about how they interact with inmates.
The power of the program happens within group circles, designed to bring the community inside prison walls.
“At the heart of restorative justice is (the idea) that people are not defined by this one choice or horrible action that they made,” Caro-Bruce said. “With this they can do truth-telling. This is a safe space where people can do the healing of the harm they caused.
“One of the biggest insights is that people just assume they only harmed their victim. What they learn is they not only harmed their victim, but their victim’s family, community … the ripples of crime.”
Sitting in the circle
For the First Congregational program, inmates sit in a circle with the volunteers and victim survivors for two hours every week for 12 weeks. They engage in discussions and activities that help them examine their own lives, and talk about the changes they want to make.
“They sit in a circle and hear each other tell their stories and their truths,” Hancock said. “We have victims of sexual assault come in and tell their story. There will be men who understand for the first time how their crimes impacted their victims.”
Perhaps the most fruitful and intense portions of the program are moments when incarcerated people interact with victim survivors, who tell the stories of crimes that harmed them.
“It is often the first time that offenders have actually heard from a victim other than maybe in court when a victim is asking for them to be sent to prison,” Hancock said.
In hearing the stories, inmates are exposed to raw, unfiltered accounts of heartache and pain. The focus is different than being in court, where all of the pain presented was being used to lock them up. In the circles, the goal is simply another human being opening up to another human being.
“It cracks them open,” Hancock said. “It’s completely relatable to the men and women in the group. In hearing those stories, empathy is created.”
Another perhaps more powerful byproduct of hearing survivors tell their stories is when offenders in the group find the courage to talk about their own trauma.
“For the survivors to come in from real life crimes and sit within those circles, that sets it apart from anything else out there,” Whiteside said. “They’re sharing their process. That’s what sets it apart. To have them … say, ‘you are forgiven’ or ‘I have forgiven my perpetrator.’ It falls on fertile soil for us to sit in their circle with them, because then it’s not an otherized experience.”
In other words, oftentimes in prison programs, the victims or community are presented as a monolithic and abstract entity. But the restorative justice circles bring the victims and community face to face with inmates while also allowing them a chance to experience forgiveness in a way not provided by the criminal justice system.
“They’re sitting there saying there is such a thing as compassion and forgiveness,” Whiteside said. “To be in a space with a survivor who can authentically, with a lot of emotion, not be like, ‘You’re bad and you should not be in the community.’
“That compassion for me has made a big difference in my life,” Whiteside said.
The compassion and forgiveness Whiteside experienced in a restorative justice circle propelled him to carry the same approach into his personal circles, including with other inmates.
When asked if any example of a connection between a survivor and inmate stands out to him, Hancock paused in silence for nearly a full 90 seconds.
“We had a group at the prison in Redgranite. And one of our victim survivors was telling her story,” Hancock said slowly. “She was sitting next to a young Black man from Milwaukee. Her story involves the murder of her grandmother. Her grandmother and two other elderly women in their 80s were beaten to death.
“When she got finished, the young man from Milwaukee started sobbing almost uncontrollably, because his grandmother had been murdered in a home invasion in Milwaukee. And who would have thought that a white woman in her 60s would have that kind of connection to a young Black man in his 20s from Milwaukee. That kind of healing is what restorative justice is all about.”
Needing something more
Peg Wallace, the woman in Hancock’s example, lives in Madison now. But the event that shook her and a whole town occurred in 1985, in western Pennsylvania.
A man who had recently been released from prison carjacked and kidnapped three elderly women. He took them to an abandoned coal field and beat them to death. One of them was Wallace’s grandmother, 88-year-old Lucille Horner, who had helped raise her.
Wallace was 39 at the time. The crime left her shellshocked and traumatized. Nothing, including the conviction of the perpetrator, could make it better.
“I attended the trial in Pennsylvania and I think it’s because of the trial that I headed towards restorative justice,” Wallace said. “The trial and the criminal justice system left me with a lot of questions. I felt that my own response to what happened had only been partially addressed by the trial.”
Wallace wanted something to do with her grief and trauma that could make a difference in her life, as well as someone else’s.
In 2009, Wallace joined the restorative justice program as a victim survivor and went into prisons to tell her story, hoping inmates would be able to make empathetic connections with her.
“I had no idea what to expect,” Wallace said about the first time she went into a prison.
She sat in a circle surrounded by inmates, some of whom had committed murders like the one her grandmother was the victim of. Wallace told her story and watched as the men around her made precisely the kind of empathy-driven connections she had hoped for.
“The first circle I went to I was terrified of speaking because I hate public speaking,” Wallace said. “I sat next to a guy who I believe was in for murder. It seems I’m always sitting next to a guy in for murder. This guy ultimately ended up relating to a story similar to my own. We continued to sit next to each other and … acknowledged the fact we had similar pain and experiences.”
The restorative justice program dedicates three days to a deep immersion into the impact of a crime on victims. During that time the group hears a story from some victim survivors and performs exercises through which they show an empathetic connection to the story they just heard.
On the first day, the group looks at the ripples of a real crime that is presented and discussed. Everyone breaks into small groups to list everyone who was harmed by that crime, and how.
On the second day, the group hears the personal story of victim survivors. And on the third day, participants are asked to make a creative response to what they have heard over the past two days. According to Wallace, some inmates make arts and crafts or sing songs.
Wallace said those three days can offer a transformative experience for the inmates. She recalled a time when an intimidating-looking man told her that at first he had wondered to himself what a little old white granny like herself could possibly have to say to him.
“Then he heard my story, and he realized that he did … harm someone’s father, someone’s uncle or husband or friend,” Wallace said. “He described the effect the circle had on his thinking and it was just wonderful. It was totally awesome.”
Talented people, broken systems
Participants in restorative justice programs said this work has challenged their preconceived notions of incarcerated people.
“The biggest thing I’ve experienced is the talent, the intellect and the creativity of some of the people in prison,” Caro-Bruce said. “All of the assumptions I made before I went to prison are that it would be scary. The worst one I made was that the people in there are not very smart. I have learned we are all more alike than different.”
The courage and the hard work of the inmates who participate also stands out. The work of the restorative justice program is not easy.
“It’s not a kumbaya moment,” said Whiteside, the former inmate-turned-mentor. “It gets rough. There’s no sugarcoating in it.”
Caro-Bruce agreed.
“These men are carrying the weight of what they did with them,” Caro-Bruce said. “So unburdening them is important. It’s hard. And when they get out it’s hard. You want people to have second chances. You want to give them the opportunity to lead the lives they were meant to live.”
The future
On Nov. 1, organizers of the Prison Ministry Project held a seminar to map out the future of its restorative justice program. Caro-Bruce and Wallace attended, as did several formerly incarcerated individuals and other community members such as Just Dane Executive Director Linda Ketcham and former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray.
People broke into small groups and identified some of the resources that would be needed to keep the program running smoothly, such as government funding. They talked about how the media could help tell the stories of incarcerated individuals, countering some racist ads that ran during the November election.
Some metrics appear to show restorative justice-based models can have an effect on offender recidivism. According to “A Decade in Review,” a 2017 report by Restorative Justice of Northwest Wisconsin, one such program in Burnett County — which former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice and 2020 election investigator Michael Gableman helped found in 2004 — has seen success.
One aspect of that program uses victim impact panels to address the issue of impaired driving. People who had driven while impaired who participated in the program from 2006-2016 saw only a 5% recidivism rate (109 out of 2,102 participants).
In the alcohol and drug treatment program Burnett County used a restorative justice model for, only 20 out of 212 participants from 2009-2016 reoffended.
It is easier to measure the recidivism of things like impaired driving or alcohol or drug issues. Often, the convictions of those offenders are not at the same level of sentencing for conviction as someone who committed a murder or violent sexual offense.
A vast majority of the offenders who participate in Scharrer’s program at the UW, for example, are serving life sentences or extremely long sentences for serious violent crimes. Therefore, they aren’t released at a rate where it would be possible to measure the impact of restorative justice on their recidivism.
“That’s a complicated question,” Scharrer said of recidivism. “Because if it’s someone who has committed a serious crime they might have a life sentence or extremely long sentence, that’s functionally a life sentence. They might not get out for 10, 20, 30 years after we talk to them.”
Hancock said reducing recidivism isn’t the point of the program. Changing who people are on the inside is.
“I’ve always felt that as the director of restorative justice, it is almost impossible to measure in terms of numbers because there are so many other factors that can affect recidivism,” Hancock said. “We are an empathy-based program. Our goal is to help people live lives of integrity.
“That was what Ramiah Whiteside did. And it continued on the outside.”