PHOTOS: Thousands of Madison protesters rally for abortion rights

Thousands of protesters gathered outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison to defend abortion rights following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on Friday.

Roe v Wade Rally 062422 06-06252022092516

Pat Calchina sits in the grass outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison in protest of United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 07-06252022092516

A protester holds her sign over the railing of the Wisconsin State Capitol steps, overlooking the crowd at the abortion rights rally.
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 10-06252022092516

Ananda Deacon, field organizer for Freedom Action Now, addresses protesters from the State Street steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol.
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 05-06252022092516

Elaine Schumacher and Shelby Weidenkopf stand on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison to defend abortion rights. Schumacher's sign asks the poignant question, "If you can't trust me with a choice, how can you trust me with a child?"
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 03-06252022092516

Attie Walton stands on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol with a sign and T-shirt, which have been spray-painted with coat hangers as stencils.
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 09-06252022092516

A protester attends the abortion rights rally wearing a placard in the shape of a uterus, which reads, "Keep your fascism off my body."
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 13-06252022092516

Wisconsin State Representative Francesca Hong (D - Madison) sits in the shade during the emergency protest to defend abortion rights. Following Friday morning's announcement of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Hong posted to her Instagram account, “Too numb and winded to say anything else. People just get to feel what they feel. Grieve how they need and when they are ready we will welcome the in the fight to take back our rights. Forced birth has no place here or anywhere.”
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 11-06252022092516

Protesters listen to speakers on the State Street steps of the Capitol.
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 12-06252022092516

Jessica Weeks holds a “trust women” sign beside her 9-year-old son Carl Pevehouse who said, “I just think everyone should have equal rights.”
Roe v Wade Rally 062422 16-06252022092516

Protesters march around the Capitol square in defense of abortion rights at the end of the rally.

