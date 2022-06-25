PHOTOS: Thousands of Madison protesters rally for abortion rights

Elaine Schumacher and Shelby Weidenkopf stand on the steps of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison to defend abortion rights. Schumacher's sign asks the poignant question, "If you can't trust me with a choice, how can you trust me with a child?"
Wisconsin State Representative Francesca Hong (D - Madison) sits in the shade during the emergency protest to defend abortion rights. Following Friday morning's announcement of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Hong posted to her Instagram account, “Too numb and winded to say anything else. People just get to feel what they feel. Grieve how they need and when they are ready we will welcome the in the fight to take back our rights. Forced birth has no place here or anywhere.”
Thousands of protesters gathered outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison to defend abortion rights following the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade on Friday.
