Madison program empowers communities of color in agriculture

An agriculture program run by Urban Triage at the Farley Center in Verona aims to connect people of color to land, food and farming in a way that is safe — and healing.
Urban Triage is a local nonprofit focused on developing and strengthening Black communities through advocacy, programming and partnerships.
“There's a lot of healing that needs to be done in the agricultural space,” said Ruthanna Hutton-Okpalaeke, who leads the Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture (SHBA) program for Urban Triage. “Part of Urban Triage’s mission is to allow people of color the opportunity to be exposed to agriculture in a safe, positive way.”
The program is a 12-week leadership workshop designed to “empower and inspire” agricultural experiences in local Black communities. In 2021, there were 10 families signed up for the program. This year, there are 16 families involved. The majority of families in the program are Black and include parents and children, kids and grandparents, and childless adults interested in agriculture.
The program is funded through grants and community donations. The goal is for Black communities in Madison to come together to heal relationships with the land and learn about agriculture.
“We center Black experiences, we discuss Black people's history and agriculture, while acknowledging the role white supremacy and racism has had on people of color and agriculture,” Hutton-Okpalaeke said.
Classes are taught by Hutton-Okpalaeke and her SHBA co-worker Meagan Baldwin. The programming also includes guest speakers such as local master gardeners and folks from some of Urban Triage’s partners like UW-Extension, Rooted-Troy Gardens and the Farley Center.
Hutton-Okpalaeke said representation is an important part of the Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture's mission.
“When you don't see anyone or know anyone in a field that you're unfamiliar with, you might have a hard time seeing yourself in that same field,” she added. “So we're really hoping to create a reference point for individuals to see themselves in agriculture.”
Creating accessible green spaces
The workshops, held every Saturday this summer through Aug. 13, provide information about growing food, sustainability and the benefits and opportunities available in agriculture. Other topics include land access, culturally relevant training and transgenerational trauma including Post Traumatic Slave Syndrome, unresolved post-traumatic stress disorder from the experience of slavery passed through generations.
In Wisconsin, access to green spaces and opportunities for involvement in agriculture are limited for communities of color.
“We just really want to show (attendees) that (agriculture) can be an option for them,” Hutton-Okpalaeke added. “Black farmers in Madison make up less than half of 1%,” she said. “Which is worse than the national average which is about 1.3%.”
Across the country, Black farmers once made about 14% of the agricultural population. Hutton-Okpalaeke said this decline represents loss of land and generational wealth. Today there are about 73 Black Farmers in Wisconsin.
Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture addresses inequality at the local level, while providing a space for Black families to reconnect with nature in Dane County.
“What Urban Triage does is acknowledge that there's a lot of work that needs to be done across our state, but also exactly where we are,” Hutton-Okpalaeke said. “The best thing we can do is do what we can, where we are, and Urban Triage really strives to make sure we're creating impacts in the lives of the community that we live in.”
Hutton-Okpalaeke said Supporting Health Black Agriculture builds curriculum specifically around local challenges.
“We really make sure that we are targeted in the work that we're doing, because our goal is to make an impact and create opportunities for people,” she said.
Hutton-Okpalaeke said the program provides Black families with the opportunity to see themselves in agricultural roles in healthy ways.
Another part of the agriculture program is investing in black farms and agribusinesses. Along with SHBA, Hutton-Okpalaeke oversees Farm Business Development. The program connects Black farmers across Wisconsin with resources to improve their agri-business.
“Any person who is a Black farmer across Wisconsin… can reach out to us and we will work with them to help them improve their agriculture business,” she said.
Farmer Business Development and Supporting Healthy Black Agriculture are both free to participate in, and there is a $50 weekly stipend for parents and a $25 weekly stipend for youth involved. Organizers encourage people of all ages to get involved.
Looking to the future, Hutton-Okpalaeke said the program is hoping to expand to allow more families to join the summer program and to become a working farm to feed Madison communities experiencing food insecurity. She also said the program would eventually like to offer free transportation to program participants.
“I really love this job and love the work I'm doing,” Hutton-Okpalaeke said. “We really want to give families the opportunity to redefine their relationship with the land.”
Registration for the 2022 season is closed, but the 2023 sign-up is now open.