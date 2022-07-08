Allana Randall never planned on starting a business.
But a cancer diagnosis — and the art she made during her treatment — led Randall to create, sell her work and raise money at the same time.
Her online shop, Ten By Ten Gallery, features her art on stickers, greeting cards, hats and pins. For every sale Randall makes, she donates $1 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. As of this month, Randall has given over $6,500 to the organization.
Randall will host the Ten By Ten Gallery at the Makers Market on the Capitol Square during Art Fair on the Square this weekend. She will be located in the Ellsworth Block event space, 23 N. Pinckney St., on the second floor above the Old Fashioned, along with other local vendors and artists.
She is excited to sell her art, but continues her work because she enjoys sharing stories about her experiences as a lymphoma survivor.
“What's most important to me and what I really love about my business is being able to talk and connect with people at my markets,” Randall said. “When people are able to feel connected to my art and share their stories, those are the moments that I really love what I do the most."
While Randall said she loves to create, she said “I think it's actually making those connections with people that matter to me and being able to give back even in small ways is really special.”
Art therapy
In 2020, while she was in Taiwan teaching English as a second language, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. She needed to move back to the U.S. for treatment.
“During my six months of chemotherapy, I started to draw. I had to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic, my immune system couldn't handle any sort of infection. Drawing was something that kept me busy on rough days, because chemo really knocked me down,” Randall said.
The Madison native made stickers for her friends thanking them for supporting her while she was in chemo. One of her friends posted a photo of the sticker online and people began to ask where they could find them. The Ten By Ten Gallery Etsy shop was born.
Along with stickers, Randall branched out into greeting cards, keychains, pins and hats with bright, bold colors and phrases. Items range from $5-$18 and can be found on the website or Etsy shop for Ten By Ten.
“No matter what you purchase, whether or not it's a cancer-related item or sticker, there's still a portion of that that is being donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society,” she said.
Out of all of her creations and artwork to sell, her cancer-related products are her favorite.
“When I was going through cancer, I couldn't find a whole lot of art, or items that I connected with. I just couldn't find that kind of artwork. When I find that cancer patients or survivors connect with my art, that's my favorite,” Randall said.
She enjoys selling her artwork in markets and talking with people about how cancer has changed and affected her life.
“There's something really liberating about being able to talk to a stranger about how cancer has impacted your life,” Randall said. “Most often it's impacted nearly everyone's life in some way.
“Even at my really busy markets, I'm able to connect with people and just feel supported by that community. It's painful, but it's also really beautiful to be able to talk about it and not hide those things”.