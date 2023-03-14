Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and challenger Gloria Reyes traded barbs Monday night in what has been their most contentious debate so far.
“I have a question, actually,” Reyes said directly to Rhodes-Conway at one point during a public transportation discussion, in a debate hosted by the University Hill Farms Neighborhood Association. “Did you take the bus to get here tonight?"
“No, because we currently don’t have a bus rapid transit system,” Rhodes-Conway replied.
Reyes has been critical of both the city’s planned bus rapid transit system, or BRT, and the accompanying Metro Transit network redesign that Rhodes-Conway has staked much of her political capital on during her tenure as mayor. Reyes called the BRT system “inequitable,” because she says the faster, dedicated-lane routes won’t reach some residents who need the service most, and suggested that the installation of rapid transit will result in about $32 million in debt for the city of Madison.
From the beginning of the evening it was clear that both candidates are feeling the pressure with only four weeks remaining until the April 4 election.
Before Rhodes-Conway had even arrived at the debate, Reyes took a microphone and launched into a minutes-long speech introducing herself and elaborating on her priorities if she were elected mayor. Someone eventually came down and took the microphone after Reyes was done speaking, and the person could be heard saying no further comment should happen “in the interest of fairness” to Rhodes-Conway.
'Marxism or Stalinism (or) ... a capitalist society'
Housing continues to be a central issue in the race. Reyes has accused the city of leaving the public out of the decision-making process when it comes to decisions on zoning and housing density.
“We have to get engagement from our neighborhood residents, taxpayers who have lived in their homes for years, so they have a voice in the process,” Reyes said. “It is important we look at targeted universalism when building housing in the city. … That is really dependent on the voices of people in the city and our residents.”
Reyes implied that city leaders meet only with developers and that city staff members are not led by the voice of residents.
“I’m not sure if my opponent is advocating for Marxism or Stalinism,” Rhodes-Conway retorted. “But we live in a capitalist society and generally the way land use development works is that people who own the land get to decide what they’d like to do with it. They bring in proposals to the city to see if those proposals are consistent with zoning.”
Rhodes-Conway defended her record of prioritizing affordable housing by pointing out that she had more than doubled the amount of available money in the city’s affordable housing fund.
Rhodes-Conway has also made sweeping changes to the way the city deals with homelessness. The city has partnered with nonprofit organizations and Dane County to place homeless people in hotels, build a tiny village site and identify locations for both overnight and permanent shelters.
Reyes alleges housing projects diminish schools
The debate also featured discussions about how high-density developments affect Madison Metropolitan School District’s student population and whether it is time to bring police back into schools.
Reyes said there is concern among some residents that large housing developments taking place all over the city are pricing some families out of areas and diminishing school enrollments. She said that as mayor she wants the school district to be represented on Madison’s Plan Commission so that schools have a voice in development proposals.
Rhodes-Conway pointed out that there already is a slot reserved for the MMSD superintendent on the Plan Commission but that no one from that office has ever decided to serve in the position.
“We have asked repeatedly to have the school district appoint someone to the Plan Commission,” Rhodes-Conway said. “They have declined so far, which I think is really disappointing. In the meantime, we need to listen to what the district has told us, which is that we need more housing.”
Reyes, who was Madison School Board president during much of the pandemic, said she did not see collaboration between the school district and the mayor’s office during her tenure.
“This is the first time I’ve heard that there was a relationship between the school district and the mayor’s office,” Reyes said about Rhodes-Conway meeting with the superintendent. “During the pandemic we were on our own and did not have the support of the mayor.”
“It’s possible the superintendent didn’t keep my opponent informed of his calendar, but we met every week during the pandemic about how we could keep schools safe, keep kids fed and do virtual learning for kids who could not learn at home,” Rhodes-Conway replied.
On the topic of school safety, Rhodes-Conway pointed to the city’s Community Alternative Responsive Emerging Services, or CARES – a unit dedicated to deescalating tensions during a mental health crisis – as a program that could help school safety. CARES started in September 2021 during Rhodes-Conway’s first term as mayor.
Reyes said she believes it is time to consider whether to return school resource officers to school beats. Reyes, a former law enforcement officer, voted against removing police from schools prior to the pandemic during her tenure on the School Board, but then reversed course in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and voted to remove the resources officers from Madison schools.
“That was one of the hardest decisions I had to make,” Reyes said. “But now that we’re coming out of the pandemic, let’s reassess.”
Rhodes-Conway did not commit to returning police officers to schools and said she believes that decision is up to the district’s leaders.
“That’s a decision for the superintendent and the School Board,” Rhodes-Conway said, “and should they decide to change their minds, we’ll have that conversation.”
The candidates were scheduled to square off again Tuesday evening. The Marlborough-Nakoma Neighborhood Association is hosting a mayoral forum at the Westminster Presbyterian Church at 7 p.m.
The Cap Times and WISC-TV/Channel 3000 also are co-sponsoring a mayoral debate to be streamed live online at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, and then broadcast in full at 4 p.m. March 28 as part of the CBS station’s on-air programming.