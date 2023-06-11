Long before high-rises and mega farms surrounded Madison’s lakes, Ho-Chunk communities had stewarded those waters for thousands of years.
Local efforts to clean the water can tap into that deeply rooted knowledge of the Indigenous people, said Samantha Skenandore, a tribal law attorney and member of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
“Tribes have the blueprint of their lands and their waters of how to care for them,” Skenandore told the Cap Times. “And because of the history of America, this knowledge has been suppressed and oppressed.”
To facilitate greater cooperation between Indigenous communities and local water restoration efforts, the Ho-Chunk Nation and the nonprofit Clean Lakes Alliance formed a partnership this spring — just as a new report showed a link between climate change and a potential increase in toxic phosphorus-rich runoff flowing into local lakes and rivers.
The partnership aims to promote responsible water stewardship by reducing the amount of pollution that enters the Yahara Watershed, according to Clean Lakes Alliance Founder and Executive Director James Tye. The Yahara Watershed encompasses Lakes Mendota, Monona, Wingra, Waubesa and Kegonsa, as well as the Yahara River that flows between them.
The organization announced its partnership with the Ho-Chunk Nation at its annual community breakfast last month.
“It’s really meaningful to work with Indigenous people such as the Ho-Chunk, who’ve been here for thousands of years,” Tye said during the event at the Monona Terrance, attended by some 800 supporters of the Clean Lakes Alliance. The Ho-Chunk Nation’s knowledge of the watershed, he said, “can be brought forth today and in turn, we can think about how we treat our lands and waters.”
The Clean Lakes Alliance is organized to study and improve the health of the Yahara Watershed. In addition to monitoring the temperature and clarity of the lakes, the organization donates to local watershed conservation and restoration efforts.
Skenandore said Indigenous tribes have been living in the watershed area and dealing with “population issues and constraints on our natural resources” for generations.
“I can appreciate how much traditional ecological knowledge from tribes has value in the current climate problems that we have today,” Skenandore said.
Tye told the Cap Times he believes the Clean Lakes Alliance can improve its outreach to Indigenous communities in its efforts to restore the health of the lakes.
“We realized that we could do a better job reaching out to the first real stewards of our land: Native Americans who have been here for over 13,000 years, and especially the Ho-Chunk Nation,” Tye said. “It really just hit us over the head, like, duh, we should talk to the people who have cherished and taken pride (in the lakes) for thousands of years.”
When Tye met with Skenandore to discuss a project in January, Skenandore said she thought the nonprofit “fell short” in its engagement with Indigenous communities, and she wanted to better connect tribal leaders to watershed restoration and stewardship initiatives.
“My role was to be the connection — I call it being the glue — between my tribal nation, some of the other Indigenous nations throughout the community, this nonprofit and other entities that want to step up,” Skenandore said.
Though Skenandore said the partnership is still in an “exploratory” stage, she hopes to plan new initiatives in the coming months.
“In the next three months, a lot of these things will have more of a prescribed process,” Skenandore said. “What can we do in 2023? What can we do in 2024? What grant opportunities or funding opportunities are available?”
Climate change offsets gains in toxic runoff
The Clean Lakes Alliance’s top priority is to reduce the levels of phosphorus entering the Yahara Watershed, according to Tye.
The Clean Lakes Alliance released its 2022 State of the Lakes report in May, highlighting the harm of phosphorus runoff from agricultural areas on the health of the Yahara Watershed.
Phosphorus is a nutrient that commonly runs into lakes and rivers through precipitation, groundwater and runoff from fertilizers, soil and animal waste from farms. High levels of phosphorus in bodies of water can cause large algae blooms to grow, making the water unsafe for humans and wildlife. Just one pound of the nutrient can turn into 500 pounds of algae, according to Tye.
The Clean Lakes Alliance spent over $1 million in 2022 — including $100,00 in grants to partners — to support equipment and measures to better prevent phosphorus-heavy runoff from flowing into the watershed. This includes restoring prairies and marshlands to allow for more runoff absorption and building miles of buffer strips between crop fields and creeks, Tye said.
“What you do on the land actually affects the lakes,” Tye said. “We’ve created a system where we wash everything off of our yards, our sidewalks, our homes, our parking lots into the lakes, and we need to be way better at reducing runoff to the lakes. And that means both in rural communities and in urban communities.”
One of the organization’s initiatives included reducing the amount of phosphorus contained in runoff, especially from farms. One strategy includes buying manure injectors that bury manure underground instead of allowing it to sit at the surface.
The report concluded that although these conservation practices successfully reduced the amount of phosphorus found in runoff, that progress is being offset by the fact that larger amounts of runoff are flowing into the lakes as a result of climate change. According to the report, southern Wisconsin is expected to experience warmer and wetter summers, which will increase the total amount of runoff entering the watershed.
“The long-term trend of wetter weather and increased runoff is counteracting the positive effects of these practices under their current rate of adoption,” the report stated.
If phosphorus levels increase, more beach closures along the lakes are likely, according to the report. Tye believes the Clean Water Alliance and its partners will need to scale up their efforts to keep up with changing climate patterns.
“The practices are working, but we need to double our effort as a community and get more practices done to reduce the amount of phosphorus getting into lakes,” Tye said.
Ho-Chunk hope to 'indigenize' communities, industries
Skenandore said these conservation efforts can benefit from allowing Indigenous community members a greater voice in discussions about how to best care for the environment.
“If we can indigenize all those different industries and facets of our community, and use traditional knowledge where it's available in the decisions that we make and the way that we care and use our environment, we could all be doing better,” she said.
This would include a greater recognition of the watershed as something the community bears a collective responsibility to maintain. That begins with dispelling the notion in American society that “we can have all the water we want, do what we want with it and throw it away in any condition we want,” she said.
“If we truly believe that we have that permission to do that and that our world is going to be OK, then we are lying to ourselves,” Skenandore said.