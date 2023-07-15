Madison home prices increased the most in the nation, study finds

Madison led the nation with the sharpest home price percentage increase from April to May, according to a report from a real estate and mortgage lending data analytics company.
Black Knight, a data analytics company that tracks home prices in the country’s 100 largest housing markets, found that Madison home prices jumped 1.65% between April and May of this year, the highest percentage increase in the nation and more than twice the national average increase of 0.71%. The data reflects a housing shortage in Madison that drives up home prices as demand exceeds supply.
Of the 100 largest housing markets in the U.S., only one — Austin, Texas — saw a decrease in home prices between April and May. Midwest markets including Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago led the nation in month-to-month home price increases due in large part to the relative affordability and availability of housing compared to metro areas in the West such as San Francisco and San Jose, according to Black Knight Director of Housing Market Research Gunnar Blix.
“You have a relatively good availability of buildable land, you have relatively good housing stock and it's not really all that hard to add additional housing, so they've been traditionally very affordable,” Blix said, referring to the Midwest. Affordability, he said, attracts residents from other areas to move to Madison and allows medium-income buyers to afford median-priced houses within the metro area.
Madison is “an attractive college town,” Blix said. “It's certainly an area where people probably want to work from home, even if they're not actually working in Madison. There are many attractive features about Madison that make it a market where you would see stronger home price growth than in many other places in the Midwest, as well as on either coast.”
Also driving home prices up is the lack of single-family homes being built. Housing inventory — the number of single-family housing units available for sale — is still less than 50% of pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, most new housing consists of high-density apartment buildings as opposed to single-family units, according to Black Knight.
The latest price increase follows a nationwide drop in home prices in October of last year in response to an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. But the spring home buying season prompted prices to spike again.
Ben Anton, a real estate agent and host of the podcast “Real Estate in the 608,” said home prices in Madison typically reach their peak in June or early July, then plateau through the rest of the year. Though higher interest rates may make some reluctant to buy homes, Anton said it won’t be enough to cause prices to “drop further below than (where) they started” before the high-demand buying season begins again in early 2024.
“Because the demand is so high and will continue to be so high and is anchored by so much other development and investment in our town, housing prices can't or won't go down in a significant way,” Anton said.
According to the city’s estimates, the average single-family Madison home is valued at over $400,000, a 13.5% increase from 2022 and a 27.2% spike from 2021. Driving the dramatic increase is Madison’s growing population, which is far outpacing the number of homes being built to meet demand.
"Madison is growing so significantly," City Assessor Michelle Drea told the Wisconsin State Journal in April. "You have more and more people wanting to live in Madison, with that the housing market becomes more and more competitive."
‘We simply need more housing’
Though Madison remains relatively affordable compared to larger metro areas across the country, the city is still experiencing a shorter supply of housing, and city leaders expressed concern that the shortage could worsen over the next few years unless the city builds new housing at a faster rate.
Madison is projected to need to build an additional 10,000 housing units every five years until 2050 to meet the demand brought by the city’s rising population, according to experts.
Madison’s vacancy rate hovered around 2.5% as of early this year, far below the 5% vacancy rate city staff deem “healthy” for the housing market. Low vacancy rates indicate a small housing supply and a housing market more advantageous to sellers, who can raise prices on homes knowing someone will still be willing to buy them.
Anton, who also leases apartments in the Madison area, said demand for apartments almost matches the demand for houses.
“Every time I list something, I'm met with dozens of emails and as many people interested in seeing it,” Anton said.
“There's still not enough” units to meet demand, he said.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has acknowledged the shortage and said the city needs to build much more housing than it has been in previous mayoral administrations.
“We are seeing symptom after symptom of years of failing to produce enough housing and, in some ways, this is the inevitable result,” Rhodes-Conway said during a town hall meeting in October.
In response to the growing housing shortage, the City Council has passed measures loosening zoning regulations and approving the construction of more high-density apartment buildings to increase supply.
In March, the city approved zoning changes to lift the cap on unrelated residents living in the same home from one to five, allowing larger numbers of people to buy or rent housing in areas previously reserved for single-family homes. This week, the City Council reversed its previous decision and gave the green light for the construction of a 800-bed apartment building in the downtown area.
“The fact of the matter is, we simply need more housing,” District 4 Ald. Michael Verveer told the Cap Times earlier this week.
Anton said it’s too early to assess whether these measures will help keep prices from rising.
“Some of those projects are probably just breaking ground,” he said. “None of them have been around long enough for us to really know if they're working.”
Ultimately, demand for more housing will continue to drive prices up unless the supply increases, Anton said.
“Interest rates are big, but so is supply and demand, and the fact that so many people want to live here and there's just not enough places for them to live,” he said.