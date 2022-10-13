A new initiative is providing money directly to Madisonians to support basic needs, part of an experimental, yearlong guaranteed income program.
The Madison Forward Fund was founded on the premise that families deserve a basic level of income to pay for primary needs, and that those experiencing financial scarcity are best equipped to decide where their money should be spent.
The fund totals $930,000 and is paid for entirely by private donors, not taxpayer dollars.
The program received 3,000 applications from Madison residents, and 155 families were randomly selected from that applicant pool to receive monthly payments of $500 for 12 months. The first payment was distributed in September and families have already received two of the 12 payments.
Guaranteed income is a cash transfer program that provides continuous and unconditional cash transfers to individuals or households. The Institute on Race and Political Economy published its Guaranteed Income for the 21st Century Report in May 2021, and proposed that guaranteed income can address issues of economic vulnerability and inequality, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blake Roberts Crall serves as the program director of the Madison Forward Fund. She and her team first started planning the program during COVID.
“That was a big part of the response was to help families who are struggling during the chaos of the pandemic,” Roberts Crall said. “Now it's even more relevant as inflation is going up. We've seen extreme shortages of child care and very high costs for child care. We know families are really struggling to make it work.”
Requirements for the Madison Forward funding include living in the city of Madison, having at least one child under 18 years old, and household income that’s under 200% of the poverty line. Eligible applicants must be at least 18 years old.
Roberts Crall hopes people understand that the idea of guaranteed income is not new. Martin Luther King Jr. was an advocate for guaranteed income and believed it was an effective solution to poverty mitigation. Her goal as the program manager is to make sure families receive their funds over the next year and that the Madison Forward Fund runs smoothly.
“It's about something much bigger, too,” she added. “Changing the narrative of poverty, and deservingness. We know every family works so hard to thrive, often doing unpaid labor, such as caring for children and elderly parents, or domestic labor.
“Many people are working multiple jobs, still not making ends meet. One of the goals of basic income is to recognize every person for their value and contributions, simply because they're human, and they're part of our community.”
In June 2020, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway joined the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income Network, which was created by former Mayor Michael Tubbs of Stockton, California, and the Economic Security Project.
The network is a space for mayors to come together and advocate for guaranteed income for their residents through direct, recurring cash payments. As a member of this network, Rhodes-Conway helped launch the program to financially support the city’s most vulnerable community members.
“Having a guaranteed income could open up so many doors for people who are facing turbulent times,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “My hope is that a growing group of mayors will lead the way on educating people about the concept, and engage in pilot programs to demonstrate that households really do make wise choices and are best positioned to navigate their way out of poverty.”
Funding for this program is sponsored by the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, Roots & Wings Foundation, UW Health, CUNA Mutual Foundation, Madison Gas & Electric Foundation, the TASC Family Foundation, American Family Insurance Dreams Foundation, Alliant Energy Foundation and PRL Keystone Foundation.
Roberts Crall said the program includes a research portion to measure the effect a guaranteed income has on participants. This research design, a randomized control trial, includes two different groups that were randomly selected, the control group and treatment group.
The treatment group includes the 155 families who were selected to participate in the program and receive $500 per month. The control group is composed of 200 families who do not receive the funds, but have volunteered to be part of the research and complete surveys alongside the treatment group.
Both groups will receive compensation for conducting surveys. The Institute for Research on Poverty at UW-Madison and the Center for Guaranteed Income Research at the University of Pennsylvania will help collect and analyze the data from the program.
“At the end of this year, we'll have data on all sorts of outcomes for families in the program, such as financial stability outcomes, health, mental health, stress levels, workforce participation, civic engagement, things like that,” Roberts Crall said.
"We're really trying to get a sense of what impact this can have.”