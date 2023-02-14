Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday voted to support a change in the city's zoning code that would redefine "family" in single-family neighborhoods, even after the mayor and others asked for a delay.
The Plan Commission unanimously approved a motion to recommend the City Council approve the ordinance change Feb. 28, which would clear the way for more unrelated people to live together than currently allowed in those zones.
The 10-member commission, which includes three alders on the council, rejected efforts by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and other alders to delay a review of the controversial item until June, which would be after election season.
On Friday, Rhodes-Conway wrote a letter asking the commission to give city staff more time to investigate issues related to family definition zoning changes. The mayor, who faces a primary election challenge Feb. 21 from Scott Kerr and Gloria Reyes along with write-in Daniel Howell, was among city officials who proposed the changes.
“Our current policy needs to change … and I am committed to that change,” Rhodes-Conway wrote. “But recent conversations with the Madison community raise a question worth investigating in my mind. They flag a concern that the change being contemplated will induce a wave of real estate speculation from outside investors.”
Currently, over a third of Madison is zoned to prohibit more than two unrelated renters from living together. In these same areas, owner-occupied housing units can house up to five unrelated individuals.
The "family" redefinition revision would allow equal numbers of occupants in both rental units and owner-occupied units.
Supporters of the revision say the current restrictions have been used against immigrant families, students and people of color in particular by residents who have called the city to complain about the number of people living in a neighboring home.
Hours of public testimony seemed to heavily represent both sides of the family definition argument.
Those opposed to the change said it could:
Increase costs for housing and that people would have to compete for more expensive housing, especially in homeownership.
Create more barriers for first-time homebuyers.
Lead to more students rooming up in houses, further pushing families and single homeowners out of affordable housing.
Create opportunities for outside investors to buy up properties and sell them at high rates, adding to the number of homes owned by absentee landlords.
Those in support said updating the code, which dates to 1966, would:
Change racist and inequitable practices especially around evictions and ordinance violation complaints.
Provide more housing options as a last step before homelessness and a first step after someone experiences homelessness.
Remove a hardship on immigrant families who could rent together to save money.
“I don’t wanna minimize any of the concerns people have, but at the core of this issue is our current ordinance that is discriminatory,” District 4 Alder Patrick Heck said at the Plan Commission meeting. “I think many of the solutions that have been tossed about are still discriminatory against students and a variety of other people.”
Delaying the vote, as Rhodes-Conway and Alders Tag Evers and Regina Vidaver wanted, was only marginally explored by the Plan Commission.
“I don’t really see that we’re going to gain any new knowledge or new data," Heck said. "There is no fantastic AI-driven code that is going to give us a new answer so I think we need to forward this on.”
One of the goals in changing the family definition would be to improve equity, with proponents saying that the current zoning rules disproportionately affect people of color because they are more likely to be renters.
A recent study showed that in Madison just 15.3% of Black households are homeowners compared with 52.7% of white households. Additionally, according to the city of Madison’s 2022 housing snapshot, Black residents are the only demographic by race or ethnicity whose median income is too low to afford the median rent in the city.
The logic from city leaders who proposed the change in zoning is that renters who can’t afford median rent themselves are more likely to need to share housing costs by having roommates.
Madison population boom vs. housing stock
According to city staff, Madison’s population is expected to grow by more than 70,000 residents over the next 20 years. That would mean that approximately 40,000 new housing units will need to be constructed to keep pace.
Housing has dominated the mayoral race and city politics overall. Rhodes-Conway and other city leaders have proposed a series of zoning changes as part of a larger effort to address every level of Madison’s housing problem.
Some of the recent changes have been a shock to homeowners as rentals have dominated efforts to add density to Madison. Those shocks, according to some on the Plan Commission, will continue.
“I think the reality is single-family houses downtown are probably not what we’re gonna see 50 years from now,” District 3 Alder Erik Paulson said at the Plan Commission meeting Monday night. “I think single-family zoning is not long for Madison. In big cities that’s how it works and Madison, like it or not, is going to become a big city.”
The next step for the zoning code change would be City Council approval. The council meets Feb. 28.