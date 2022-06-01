At a Tuesday evening vigil against gun violence, La Follette High School English teacher Amanda Forshee shared a conversation she had with a student following the massacre of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas: “The morning after… a student asked me, ‘Did you hear about that shooting?’
“Before I could respond,” Forshee said, “another one of my students said, ‘Oh, which one?’”
Forshee, who said she was speaking for herself and not officially for the school, described the anger she felt over such horrifyingly familiar scenes: “I had to clarify to 14 year olds which mass shooting we were going to be mourning that day.”
The Wisconsin Council of Churches organized the vigil against gun violence in response to the May 24 school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The event took place outside of Common Grace Church, near Schenk Elementary and Whitehorse Middle schools and featured religious leaders and community members from various faith-based organizations.
“Do not ask teenagers to risk their life so they can graduate high school,” Forshee said. “I cried, but I’m done crying now because I’m so angry. And I don’t think that anger is a bad thing. I think instead that anger has to be used to call and yell at our elected officials, until they do something, because I’m tired of it.”
The Wisconsin Council of Churches vigil honored the lives lost in mass shootings, as well as those lost by other gun violence.
Karen Menendez-Coller, executive director of Centro Hispano of Dane County, spoke to the crowd as a community leader and a parent.
“Let’s not forget that kids of color, Black kids, Latinx kids, see this kind of violence from guns every single day in our neighborhoods,” Menendez-Coller said. “We need to realize that there’s violence in our communities, and that we need to understand each other more.”
After the vigil, Rev. Kerri Parker, executive director of the WCC, talked about the importance of coming together as a community.
“It’s really important for folks to find someone to process this with and folks to take action with, to find a community to really make healthy choices about next steps,” Parker said. “When you feel like you’re hopeless, you’re stuck, it makes you angry… and you feel more and more alone. The antidote to that isn’t to withdraw within yourself, the antidote to that is community.”
Moving forward, WCC encourages people to take action and reach out to others.
“We’re putting together a list of folks who are willing to take further action steps, whether it’s contacting their legislators or doing something that’s maybe more creative that we haven’t imagined together yet,” Parker said. “That’s the sort of thing you put a lot of brains together, you can come up with something even more interesting.”
Parker was encouraged that people came to the event, and that they want to work to address the widespread problem of gun violence.
“They were very engaged in several of the ideas that were presented by speakers for moving forward. We had lots of folks share their names for future opportunities, and a lot of buzz after the event. Instead of people just melting away, there was (a) lot of community building,” Parker said. “It was very exciting in a time when people could have just said, ‘I’m done. I’m giving up.’
"People said, ‘No. I’m still galvanized for action. I’m ready to do something.’”