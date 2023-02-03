Madison College's 'Protecting the Black Woman' art show opens

The words of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson, is printed in the program for the art show opening and is sung by those in attendance.
The Black Women's Affinity Group opened the 2nd annual Dzigbodi Akyea art exhibit at Madison College's Traux campus Thursday evening. The exhibition, titled "Protecting the Black Woman," includes local artists whose artwork highlights the experience of Black women. The show will be open in the Madison College art gallery at 1750 Wright St. through Feb. 28.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.