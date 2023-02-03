 Skip to main content
Madison College's 'Protecting the Black Woman' art show opens

The Black Women's Affinity Group opened the 2nd annual Dzigbodi Akyea art exhibit at Madison College's Traux campus Thursday evening. The exhibition, titled "Protecting the Black Woman," includes local artists whose artwork highlights the experience of Black women. The show will be open in the Madison College art gallery at 1750 Wright St. through Feb. 28.

Madison College's Damira Grady, vice president of equity, inclusion and community relations, speaks during the opening program.
Rhoda McKinney, a Madison College employee who is part of the Black Women's Affinity Group, hosts the opening program Thursday night.
Madison College President Jack Daniels speaks about the importance of protecting Black women during the opening program.
Kenneth Pope Jr. leads the singing of the Black National Anthem during the opening program.
Tears fall from Akornefa Akyea’s eyes as she and others sing the Black National Anthem during the opening program. The exhibition is honor of her late mother, Dzigbodi Akyea.
The words of the Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” by James Weldon Johnson and J. Rosamond Johnson, is printed in the program for the art show opening and is sung by those in attendance.
Artwork by Desere Mayo is displayed on a prominent gallery wall, along with the title of the exhibition.
Paintings by DaRen Morris are part of the “Protecting the Black Woman" art exhibition.
Tehmina Johnson, 6, points and exclaims, “That’s you!” when she see a portrait of her mother, Zakiya Catlin, displayed in the “Protecting the Black Woman” art exhibition.
Viewers are reflected in the glass of the work titled, “We exist,” which consists of two photographs on handmade paper, by Henry Obeng.
“Protecting the Black Woman,” an art exhibition at Madison College, opened on Thursday and will be on display for the remainder of February.
Artwork by nine artists is displayed in the show.

