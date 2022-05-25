It’s never too late to start your academic journey.
That’s what Leslie Petty, dean of the School of Academic Advancement at Madison College, emphasizes to her adult learner students in the school’s GED/HSED program.
“What kept them from pursuing it was fear,” Petty said. “Just the thought of returning to school and the sort of uncertainty of, 'Is this right? Will I be successful in this program?'
“Our program is structured and set up for every single student to succeed.”
Those students who have earned their high school equivalency diplomas will be honored at the 31st annual High School Completion Recognition Ceremony on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Mitby Theater on the Truax Campus.
“Every student's path is very different,” Petty said. “We have students who never had access to a high school opportunity, so we're going to have students that are graduating that never stepped foot in high school. If you stopped in middle school, we'll make sure you can get your high school diploma.”
The ceremony will consist of tributes to the graduates and distribution of scholarships including the Robert & Ruby Julian Scholarship and Kou Her Memorial Scholarship. The keynote address will be given by Lupita Montoto, co-founder of La Movida, a Spanish radio station in Madison.
The students in the program come from many different circumstances. Many of them wanted to pursue education further than what they had access to before.
Jovhany Michaud is a 26 year old student from Haiti who began the HSED program in 2020 and has taken classes at Madison College’s Reedsburg campus in civics and health. His favorite subject is math and he made sure to never miss a class.
“I'm not going to say I like it,” Michaud said. “I love it. Because they're teaching for adults, but they're teaching in a way that even a toddler could understand. One thing about this program is that people in this program left high school 10 or 20 years ago. And they really don't remember everything and they have to take time to do it.”
Since completing his coursework in the HSED program, he has transitioned to the DEAL Program at Madison College, a dual enrollment program that helps students enroll in a career pathway program while completing their HSED/GED requirements.
Michaud said his teachers and advisors in the program — Chelsey Bauer, Tony Cina and Jose Luna — have been critical for his success. He is currently in a paralegal class and his goal is to get his high school diploma, transfer to a four year university or college and later attend law school.
Alex Fernandez is the director of the high school equivalency program at Madison College. He works closely with students and said their main goal is to graduate and obtain their high school credential. After that, some students transition into post secondary education, improve their employment or enter the armed forces.
“The amount of celebration on Thursday that this represents is all the hard work, the fear, the anxiety. All the good and bad emotions,” Fernandez said.
“There's a certain amount of courage and bravery it takes to walk through that door. What they’re saying is, ‘I want a fresh start, I want to build something’. The fear of confronting those past obstacles and maybe life issues that had happened is a monumental task to undertake.”