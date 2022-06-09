The City Council on Tuesday night voted to remove the public’s ability to present protest petitions against development rezonings.
Prior to this vote, residents were able to submit protest petitions that could delay projects and force a supermajority vote of council members to move forward.
Rezoning votes will now only require a majority vote of council members, which is 11 out of 20.
The motion to remove protest petitions and retain a simple majority vote for approval of rezonings passed 17-1 with Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, voting against it, and Alds. Sheri Carter, District 14, and Barbara Harrington-McKinney, District 1, abstaining.
Before the ordinance change, residents in the area of a proposed rezoning had to gather notarized signatures from 20% of property-owning residents in the immediate vicinity of the proposal. The petition, if validated, would force a delay in the rezoning as well as trigger the need for a supermajority of 14 alders to approve the rezoning.
The rationale behind eliminating the protest petition provision is to help reduce the work of city staffers who must review them, reduce the likelihood of delays in developments being approved, and promote equity in public input.
“This process was made by and for rich white property owners solely,” said Ald. Juliana Bennett, District 8. “And that’s how protest petitions remain. That’s how they have been used over and over again. The process itself does not work in an urban environment or for people who are not property owners.”
During a May council meeting, Bennett had voiced frustration at the length of a discussion about the repaving of Lake Mendota Drive stretching past 1:30 a.m. At that meeting, Bennett remarked that council was “literally sitting here at 1:30 in the morning because people don’t want sidewalks in their neighborhood,” and pointed out that the Lake Mendota Drive area was mostly wealthy white people.
Those residents had been able to successfully fill out a protest petition with over 200 signatures asking the city to delay a vote on the project. Council did not delay that project, however, and the reconstruction of Lake Mendota Drive has been approved.
But the ability of those residents to mobilize stood in stark contrast, to some, with the inability of people to organize a protest petition against the now-approved Oliv Madison, a luxury student housing development on State Street that will include some affordable student beds.
During that proposal, some mostly college-aged residents had tried to mobilize a protest petition but were not successful in gathering enough verifiable signatures from property-owning residents. Many downtown residents — particularly students — rent their spaces and do not own.
“It became very clear that those who do not have the financial means to pay for legal counsel, notary public, or understand filing in a dense urban area do not have access to protest petitions,” Bennett said at the City Council meeting on Tuesday.
But not everyone on council agreed that protest petitions are only representative of wealthy residents trying to control what is in their neighborhoods, and warned against dissolving the public engagement mechanism.
“I don’t really see how (removing) this protest petition is going to help development,” Abbas said. “We should look at how we improve our communication with constituents. People who are next door, they’re not all nimbys.
“This is Wisconsin…that person needs to be heard. I mean what’s wrong with that? That’s their lifehood. That’s their property where they live. I’m not saying they are white/brown, rich or poor. I’m saying that they have democratic rights,” he said.
City staff pointed out that there have been only 13 protest petitions in the past decade and that none of them have resulted in a project being denied. Abbas then asked why the petitions needed to be removed in lieu of more relevant things the city and the Council could be doing to improve the development process.
“If they want to use their voice as a protest petition, I don’t see why that’s going to change the outcome of a project, decrease some number of units or create some social injustice,” Abbas said. “I think the broader issue is the policies we place around development projects and the way those delay the projects.”
Carter of District 14 said residents need help understanding city processes in order to better engage with council and planning division staff.
“I don’t think it’s clear to the public what a public hearing is, but it is clear what a protest petition is,” Carter said. “We need more education of our public so they know how to engage with us.”