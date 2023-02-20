The Urban League of Greater Madison is now just $3 million from reaching its goal to fund a state-of-the-art center for Black business growth, a facility under construction in Villager Mall on the south side.
Ascendium Education Group, a Madison-based student loan company, has announced a $2.5 million donation to the Black Business Hub on South Park Street.
The Hub has now raised more than $22.5 million toward a goal of $25.5 million since opening its capital campaign to the public a little over a year ago. The project has come to fruition at an accelerated pace. In 2020, Urban League CEO Ruben Anthony began exploring ideas for the Hub and by last winter was already celebrating a groundbreaking.
“We are elated to celebrate the partnership between ULGM and Ascendium and Ascendium’s $2.5 million gift to support the Black Business Hub,” Anthony said in a prepared statement released ahead of a press conference Monday. “We feel a shared sense of pride and enthusiasm for the potential of this project and are committed to its success."
"This gift will help ensure that the Hub and its partners can continue to advance economic equity while providing access to invaluable resources, pathways for growth, and opportunities for success within our community,” he said.
The Hub is intended to empower and equip small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with access to financial resources, business planning, technical assistance, mentorship and coaching, educational programs and other tools to foster a Black-led community of entrepreneurship and economic equity.
In preparation for the Hub's opening this summer, Urban League hired the venture capital firm gener8tor to run two training programs for founders of color last year: gALPHA, designed to help potential entrepreneurs figure out whether they want to start their own businesses, and gBETA, designed for startup founders who are ready to scale up their businesses.
The Hub building also will lease space to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Summit Credit Union and the Black Chamber of Commerce.
Ascendium, a nonprofit founded in 1967, has partnered with and financially supported the Urban League for years.
Ascendium has invested in the growth of south Madison in particular. In 2022, the company made a donation toward the Center for Black Excellence, which will be built on the south side. Ascendium also was a key contributor to the construction of Madison College’s Goodman South Campus.
“We’re proud to support the Urban League of Greater Madison and share with them a belief in the power of education and training beyond high school to transform lives,” Ascendium Chairman, President and CEO Richard D. George said in a prepared statement. “We look forward to watching entrepreneurs develop and thrive in our community.”
Previous donors to the Black Business Hub included billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, who gave $2.9 million to the Urban League in October. The Evjue Foundation, the charitable arm of The Capital Times Co., awarded $250,000 to the Hub in May.