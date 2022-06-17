Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating African American emancipation from slavery, marks its second year as a federal holiday this Sunday.
Though Juneteenth may be new to some Americans, the holiday has been observed for over 155 years. It commemorates June 19, 1865, the day Union troops proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas – the last remaining Confederate state with legalized slavery.
President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act last year, creating the federal holiday. Juneteenth, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day are the only three out of 11 annual federal holidays that explicitly celebrate people of color.
Annie Weatherby-Flowers, one of the founding members of Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination, described Juneteenth as an important opportunity for Black Americans in the Madison community to “keep (their) heritage alive, to feel resilience and a sense of community, a sense of accomplishment.”
“Let our children hear the words of Dr. Maya Angelou; we are the hopes and the dreams of the slaves,” Weatherby-Flowers said, referring to a famous Angelou poem. “We’re celebrating all of the influences that our community has had in America, because we are just as much of an American as any other group.”
This year, Juneteenth lands on Sunday but will be observed Monday. All Madison city offices and libraries will be closed, waste collection will be delayed and parking restrictions will be paused on Monday. Metro Transit buses will operate normally on both days, with the exception of University of Wisconsin-Madison routes 80 and 84.
All city of Madison employees receive paid time off on Juneteenth.
Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus officially kicked off Juneteenth with a flag raising and press conference led by state Rep. Dora Drake, D-Milwaukee, on Friday in the state Capitol.
Drake believes there is “openness” across Wisconsin to learning more about Juneteenth. She added that last weekend’s Juneteenth celebrations in Appleton demonstrate that meaningful celebration of the holiday isn’t “constricted to small pockets” in Madison or Milwaukee.
“It’s not just Black history, it’s American history. We as a country, as a state and our cities are so much stronger when we embrace it all,” Drake said in an interview after the press conference. “When we celebrate and acknowledge what’s happened in our history, we don’t forget what’s happened, and I think that makes us all better moving forward.”
Juneteenth celebrations will continue throughout the weekend.
Upcoming Madison-area Juneteenth events
FRIDAY, JUNE 17
Sun Prairie Juneteenth Kick-Off
Sun Prairie will kick off Juneteenth from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Friday at the Sun Prairie Public Library with an event featuring an ice cream social, outdoor games, a community art activity led by UW-Madison artist Auzzie Dodson, and a big-screen reading of “Opal Lee and What It Means to Be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth,” a picture book by Alice Faye Duncan. Attendees are encouraged to register online and bring an 8” by 8” piece of fabric. Supplies will also be available at the event.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
The annual Juneteenth in the Park parade and celebration, hosted by the Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self-Determination, returns this Saturday to Penn Park. Gov. Evers will kick off events with a 10 a.m. speech at Fountain of Life Church, 633 Badger Road, followed by an 11 a.m. parade from the church to Penn Park. Festivities at the park run from noon to 6 p.m. and include a hands-on community science fair and basketball tournament.
Sun Prairie Community Schools Juneteenth Event
Sun Prairie continues its Juneteenth celebrations on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Carriage Hills Estates Park, 450 N Musket Ridge Drive. Events include a community resource fair, youth athletics and other family activities. The first 400 attendees receive free water, chips and their choice of a burger or hot dog.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18 - SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Celebrate Juneteenth with one of the Midwest’s few Black-owned breweries, with $1 of each pour going to Urban Triage, a community resource organization dedicated to Black family empowerment. Specialty offerings from Black-owned 18th Street Brewery include Here Comes the Reaper IPA, Sex and Candy IPA and Best Patio Pils, a pilsner-style lager. Bierock is open from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at 2911 N. Sherman Ave.
SUNDAY, JUNE 19
Working Draft Beer Company Juneteenth Celebration
Join Working Draft Beer Company on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. at 1129 E Wilson St. for a Juneteenth celebration featuring art, food and beer. People can purchase art from Lilada Gee and Mike Lroy, enjoy delicious soul food from local caterer Ruthie’s and taste Bless The Rains, the brewery’s new African Queen Single Hop Hazy IPA.
EOTO Juneteenth Soul Food Brunch
Celebrate, uplift and empower Black fathers and their families at the fifth annual Juneteenth Soul Food Brunch, hosted by EOTO Culturally Rooted at Goodman Community Center. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. and features a cash bar, DJ and raffle prizes with a buffet-style meal at 2:30 p.m. Admission for Black dads and children 5 or under is free; individual tickets are $10 and family tickets for groups of three to five are $25. Purchase tickets online or by texting "Free-ish" to (608) 818-8900.
Biergarten Benefit: Juneteenth Celebration
Grab some friends or family and join The Biergarten at Olbrich Park and Delta Beer Lab from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for a glass of your favorite brew. All proceeds and additional donations go to Urban Triage.
Madison Jazz Festival featuring Christian McBride
Wisconsin Union Theater will host Grammy award-winning musician Christian McBride at Shannon Hall in Memorial Union on Sunday at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10 and can be purchased online.