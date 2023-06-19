 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking editor's pick featured

Madison celebrates Juneteenth, from the Capitol to Penn Park

Madison celebrates Juneteenth, from the Capitol to Penn Park

Juneteenth, a national holiday, commemorates the day Union troops proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas — the last remaining Confederate state with legalized slavery on June 19, 1865.

The Kujichagulia Center for Self-Determination held their 33rd annual Juneteenth celebration over the past week. Online events, a parade, and a party at Penn Park marked the holiday, which celebrates African American emancipation from slavery.

The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, together with Gov. Tony Evers, also held a ceremony to hoist the Juneteenth flag over the Wisconsin state Capitol on Friday.

Juneteenth 061723 01-06182023142254

Lincoln Russell leads the singing of the Black National Anthem during the Juneteenth flag raising ceremony outside of the Wisconsin state Capitol on Friday afternoon.
Juneteenth 061723 02-06182023142254

African Drummers performed before and after the flag ceremony.
Juneteenth 061723 03-06182023142254

Aba Shelia Haygood performs a libation ritual during the Juneteenth flag raising ceremony.
Juneteenth 061723 04-06182023142254

Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez and Ava Shelia Haygood smile as UW student speakers take their turns speaking the podium during the Juneteenth flag raising ceremony.
Juneteenth 061723 05-06182023142802

Aba Shelia Haygood smiles as she listens to an address from Gov. Tony Evers during the Juneteenth flag raising ceremony.
Juneteenth 061723 07-06182023142802

Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus (WLBC) Chair, Rep. Dora Drake shakes hands with Gov. Tony Evers as she returns to the podium to continue hosting the Juneteenth flag raising ceremony.
Juneteenth 061723 08-06182023142802

Lucky Diop gives an update on the conflict in Senegal during the Juneteenth flag raising ceremony.
Juneteenth 061723 09-06182023142802

Attendees watch, take photos and record video as the Juneteenth flag is hoisted over the Wisconsin state Capitol on Friday.
Juneteenth 061723 10-06182023142802

Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett walks with members of Focus Interrupted in the Juneteenth parade on Park Street in Madison on Saturday morning.
Juneteenth 061723 11-06182023142802

Giovanni the dog wears sunglasses and a polo shirt, printed with the logo of his family’s business, Jackson’s Yard Care, during the Juneteenth parade.
Juneteenth 061723 12-06182023142802

Rep. Shelia Stubbs and supporters campaign during the Juneteenth parade on Saturday.
Juneteenth 061723 13-06182023142802

Members of Black Girl Magic march in the Juneteenth parade on Park Street.
Juneteenth 061723 14-06182023142802

A dance-off between the Dairyland Dancing Diamonds and the Dynamic Badgerettes spontaneously occurs in the picnic pavilion during the Kujichagulia-Madison Center for Self Determination Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park Saturday afternoon.
Juneteenth 061723 15-06182023142802

City of Madison Police officers serve barbecue during the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
Juneteenth 061723 16-06182023142802

Jerome Garrett (age 4) watches as his sister, Harper Garrett (age 8) uses a soil moisture meter at the UW Soil Sciences booth at the Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth 061723 17-06182023142802

Cahlil Patterson (age 6) takes center stage to dance along to the live music in one of the two music tents at the Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth 061723 18-06182023142802

Euna Whitehead helps One City Teens hide puzzle pieces, which are part of an educational Juneteenth scavenger hunt, during the Juneteenth celebration.
Juneteenth 061723 19-06182023142802

Chrissy Jones (age 7) and Gigi Corbin (age 7) pet Madison Police horses during the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
Juneteenth 061723 20-06182023142802

A tiny puppy sleeps on its owner’s shoulder after wearing itself out socializing with people and other dogs at the Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.
Juneteenth 061723 21-06182023142802

The Madison 40+ Double Dutch Club invites people to jump during the celebration.
Juneteenth 061723 22-06182023143029

Lilian Joi Austin hula hoops during the Kujichagulia-Madison Center for Self Determination Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park.

Ruthie Hauge, a Chicagoland native, is photo director at the Cap Times. She received a bachelor's in fine arts from Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and was a photographer for Sun-Times Media in the Chicago area before joining the Cap Times in 2020. 

Support Ruthie's documentary photography by becoming a Cap Times member.

To comment on this gallery, submit a letter to the editor.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News