Madison celebrates Juneteenth, from the Capitol to Penn Park

A dance-off between the Dairyland Dancing Diamonds and the Dynamic Badgerettes spontaneously occurs in the picnic pavilion during the Kujichagulia-Madison Center for Self Determination Juneteenth celebration at Penn Park Saturday afternoon.
Juneteenth, a national holiday, commemorates the day Union troops proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas — the last remaining Confederate state with legalized slavery on June 19, 1865.
The Kujichagulia Center for Self-Determination held their 33rd annual Juneteenth celebration over the past week. Online events, a parade, and a party at Penn Park marked the holiday, which celebrates African American emancipation from slavery.
The Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus, together with Gov. Tony Evers, also held a ceremony to hoist the Juneteenth flag over the Wisconsin state Capitol on Friday.
