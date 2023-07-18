A Madison-based medical technology startup says a personalized heart failure treatment it is developing is nearing the FDA application process.
While other areas of disease including cancer screenings have caught up to the advancements in personalized treatment, targeted treatment for heart disease still has a long way to go, said Ayla Annac, president and CEO of InvivoSciences.
Annac and her company hope to fill that need.
The drug, and paired diagnostic tool, seek to target diastolic heart failure, a specific type of disease in which the left ventricle of the heart becomes still and does not relax between heartbeats.
There are an average of 6 million cases of heart failure in the United States each year, according to 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Diastolic heart failure accounts for nearly half of those cases, according to the American Family Physicians clinical journal.
Heart disease was listed in 2018 as the leading cause of death in Wisconsin by the state health services department.
Using patient-specific information to personalize drug treatment ensures higher success rates, Annac said.
“Diagnostic parameters of each patient need to be integrated into their treatment. Only giving the drug and sending the patient home is not very effective,” Annac said.
InvivoSciences hopes to use “predictive, precision medicine” involving a patient’s genetic information, diagnostic tests and patient stratification and grouping data to formulate “patient specific” treatment.
Annac said there is a “severe, unmet need” for this kind of personalized treatment in the world of heart disease.
Before the application is submitted, members of the company’s leadership plan to meet with FDA officials this year to ensure the treatment is on the right path.
InvivoSciences hopes to gain FDA approval not only for its drug program but also for the AI-integrated diagnostic platform that helps to personalize drug regimens to individual patients.
A final product is a long way off and the threshold for approval of a heart failure drug is high and requires extensive clinical trial testing after gaining final FDA approval. But Annac said the ability to better treat a disease that affects so many is worth the effort.
“The ultimate goal of precision medicine is to provide the right treatment to the right patient at the right time which should improve the health outcomes and reduce the cost increase and incidences of adverse drug reactions. And that is the part that we would love to contribute,” Annac said.