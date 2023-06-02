Bike Week returns to Madison from Saturday, June 3, to Saturday, June 10, with over 50 cycling-related events across the city.
Bike Week will include a wide variety of group bicycle rides, free food and beverages, parties and educational events throughout the week. It will feature events for beginner and experienced cyclists alike, according to Robbie Webber, a member of Madison Bikes’ board of directors.
“You don't have to be a brave or experienced bicyclist,” Webber told the Cap Times. “Bike Week is an opportunity to encourage people to get out and explore the city on two wheels.”
This weekend, parents can test out a cargo bike to transport children at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, in the Queen of Peace Parish parking lot at 401 S. Owen Drive.
And bike riders can join the family-friendly Trek Pride Ride, a 9-mile group ride to celebrate Pride Month, at Breese Stevens Field later that afternoon. Registration and a pre-ride block party starts at 2:30 p.m. and the ride begins at 3:30.
For adult beginners, a class to learn how to ride a bike will be available Monday, June 5, at 3 p.m. at the Goodman Community Center.
More experienced cyclists can take an in-depth 11-mile tour of the city’s bicycle infrastructure at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, starting at Elver Park, where guides will show where the city is most friendly to cyclists and where its infrastructure needs improvement.
The Madison Women’s Cycling Club, Radical Adventure Riders and Bombay Bicycle Club will host a social at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, at Olbrich Park for those interested in learning more about the cycling clubs, or joining MWCC's evening ride. Meet near the tennis courts on the lake side of the park, close to the Olbrich Biergarten (also the venue for post-ride socializing).
“There’s something for everyone,” Webber said.
A returning favorite is the stop where riders cycling along the Capital City Trail can treat themselves to bacon cheddar waffles and lattes. Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, pick up a free bacon cheddar waffle from the Cargo Bike Shop and Underground Meats where the trail meets South Dickinson Street. Riders can expect to find free food and beverages along bike paths like the Capital City Trail throughout the week.
At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway will hold a press conference on the Monona Terrace Plaza honoring Bike Week, followed by a short bicycle ride with the mayor around downtown Madison.
Bike Week will culminate in a free, family-friendly party at 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Brittingham Park. The party, hosted by Madison Bikes, will include free food off the grill, as well as beer, soda and music.
Webber said turnout is hard to estimate because events are scattered across the city, but she believes “thousands” of people will participate in Bike Week events throughout the week. The warm June weather and the wide range of activities will draw many participants to the events, according to Wisconsin Bike Fed Assistant Director Jake Newborn.
“The really cool thing about Bike Week is it's not just one single event, there's just events kind of popping up in the neighborhoods,” Newborn said. “People are anxious to get back out again, and so I think we're expecting a good turnout in general.”
‘We want to hear that new people are trying it out’
The Wisconsin Bike Fed, a statewide bicycling organization, partnered with Madison Bikes to bring Bike Week to Madison.
Madison Bikes is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to advocating for more bicycle-friendly infrastructure and reducing the city’s dependency on cars. Madison Bikes' goal is to help Madison improve its bicycle infrastructure to the point where “anyone can bike anywhere in the city and surrounding communities comfortably and easily,” Webber said.
Bike Week gives some people an opportunity to explore Madison’s bicycle infrastructure for the first time, according to Webber. She said she hears from first-time riders who have been encouraged by the event to use their bike not only recreationally, but also to commute, reducing overall car dependency in the city.
“They say, ‘Wow, this is really a lot easier than I thought it was,’ and that's what we like to hear,” Webber said. “We want to hear that new people are trying it out.”
Newborn said Bike Week presents an opportunity to promote cycling in local communities both in Madison and throughout Wisconsin.
“What we really try to do is focus on highlighting and growing and promoting people that are doing stuff super locally,” Newborn said. “There's just so much great biking all across the state, and this is a chance to try and highlight it.”
Visit Madison Bikes’ website for the times and locations of every event.