After almost two years of operations, Little John’s Kitchen announced Monday that it will temporarily suspend most of its operations.
Chef Dave Heide said the Little John’s team made the decision in response to food and labor costs, and that the space they planned to operate out of is currently unavailable. Heide opened the nonprofit food pantry and catering company to focus on food sustainability, food access and job skill training, primarily for veterans. The company began as a pay-what-you-can restaurant concept, and pivoted to becoming more of a catering company that served food and provided trained workers for nonprofits.
He said he plans for Little John’s to be back in the near future.
“We're not closing the program, we're having to cancel quite a few contracts,” Heide said. “We're having to scale back our staff and production. The problem was we ran out of a kitchen. We originally had a space on the north side and then we lost that space. We're trying to find a new one.
“Without a kitchen big enough, we weren't able to continue some of those large contracts. And without large contracts, we weren't able to keep all of our staff, unfortunately.”
Heide said the Little John’s team are hoping to continue their work in the community after taking a step back and replanning. Their plan is to continue supporting their staff for the next two weeks and dedicate time to help them find new jobs and provide support through resources within the community.
Heide asks that if any readers are interested in hiring any of his staff to reach out to him for connections.
“All of our staff have been nothing but passionate and driven, just to see our mission through,” Heide said. “We're happy to give references for people. We'd love to help make introductions and make sure that none of our staff suffer from loss of employment.”
Heide suggests that readers interested in keeping up to date with Little John’s and their fundraising for the building and events visit its website.
Heide sent his apologies to the community, especially to families who relied on food from Little John’s Kitchen. His goal is to be up and running again very soon.
“We're really sorry, we did everything we could and tried our hardest to try and do everything right away,” he said. “We couldn't get it all done quick enough. We're just gonna do everything we can to make sure that as we continue to go forward from everything, not just mistakes, but learn from the good things too.
"We love how much the community has had our back and been there for us. We appreciate anything they can do going forward. We still need everyone's help.”