Living in Madison without a driver’s license can be a significant hurdle to accessing basic necessities — like jobs.
LIFT Dane (Legal Interventions for Transforming Wisconsin) works to help residents who have lost their driver’s licenses reinstate them, or resolve other suspension issues that may stand in the way of a person having a clean slate with their driving record. The group offers free legal advice and helps people navigate the reinstatement process.
There are many reasons why people lose their driver’s licenses. It could be because a person has too many unpaid fines or speeding tickets with demerit points. If a person has a suspension due to drunken driving, there are additional steps they need to take.
LIFT Dane is holding its next Driver’s License Clinic on Tuesday, April 12. The group offers private video or phone calls to connect those in need with an attorney. Volunteer lawyers from Legal Action of Wisconsin and the University of Wisconsin Law School are on hand to help those who attend the clinics. To schedule a phone call or virtual appointment with an attorney, call 608-305-411 or email info@liftwisconsin.org.
“These clinics give people the opportunity to talk to a lawyer and understand what obstacles exist to getting their driver's license back,” said Marsha Mansfield, LIFT Dane director. “If you tried to go on the Department of Transportation website by yourself and kind of figure out what problems exist and how to fix those problems, it's challenging.”
“The DOT website has a lot of information and a lot of good information. But oftentimes it's hard for people to sort through what's relevant and what's necessary for their particular circumstances.”
During the scheduled appointment, attorneys are able to pull up a person’s driver’s license record, which provides them with a full picture including suspensions, points or violations.
“By pulling those driver's license records at the clinics, lawyers can look at the records, they can talk to the individual, and they can give them a plan for getting their license back,” Mansfield said. “And for a lot of people, that's very, very helpful.”
Since June 2020, the Driver’s License Clinic has helped 142 people, Mansfield said. The clinic started slowly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but since May 2021, it has averaged 10 people per visit.
This legal help is available to Wisconsin residents in Dane, Sauk, Columbia, Marquette, Dodge and Jefferson counties. Mansfield hopes people struggling to reinstate their driver’s licenses take advantage of these free resources.
“If we can't fit them into a clinic this month, we can fit them into a clinic next month,” Mansfield said.
In addition to receiving assistance with their driver’s licenses, people can access job resources in the process, she said.
“If they use the Legal Tune Up Tool, not only can they get help trying to reinstate their driver's license, but if they live in Dane County and are in some of the adjoining counties, such as Sauk or Jefferson, they can also get employment and training assistance directly from using that tool.”
Along with reinstating their licenses, if people need a job, they can fill out a questionnaire on the Legal Tune Up Tool. That will link them up with relevant training programs or jobs that fit their skills and interests.
“We're not just helping them with the legal problem, we're also trying to help them be successful once they get their driver's license back,” she said.