A Madison west side church has voted to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church over disputes about LGBTQ+ rights to marry or serve as clergy.
Located on University Avenue between Madison and Middleton, Asbury United Methodist is one of about 50 churches in Wisconsin pursuing disaffiliation from the denomination, according to UMC Wisconsin Conference spokesperson Lisa Wink.
Asbury is the largest Methodist church in Dane County with just over 900 current members. There are over 400 UMC churches in Wisconsin, according to the conference website.
United Methodist Church doctrine prohibits same-sex marriage and prevents “practicing homosexuals” from serving as clergy members, but Asbury leaders expect the UMC to loosen restrictions in the near future amid tense national debates about LGBTQ+ rights in Methodist churches.
Disaffiliation, which gives churches with concerns about human sexuality until December to leave the UMC denomination, became an option after disagreements on LGBTQ+ rights to marriage and clergy positions boiled over at the last national meeting of UMC leaders in 2019.
At Asbury, nearly 75% of voting church members elected to disaffiliate Sunday, well beyond the two-thirds margin required. But those who voted to stay, including Carey Fleischmann and her husband, Jim, said Asbury’s disaffiliation was the culmination of a years-long shift away from LGBTQ+ inclusion within the church.
“People like us, who are not anti-gay, voted against leaving,” said Carey Fleischmann, a longtime member of the church’s bell choir. “We never thought it was possible in Dane County.”
The Fleischmanns said church leaders purposefully recruited “anti-gay members” in the years leading up to Sunday’s vote and that Asbury Pastor Harold Zimmick’s sermons alienated those in favor of opening marriage rights and clergy roles to LGBTQ+ members.
“Most of our friends left in disgust over the past couple of years,” Carey Fleischmann said. “This is an anti-gay church now.”
Detractors say Asbury pushed ‘traditional side’ in debate
Zimmick acknowledged his sermons included topics some members “probably disagree with.” But he said the underlying reason for disaffiliation was to redirect Asbury’s resources back to “being a good neighbor” through community service and mission trips.
“I felt like we had really drifted from our core message,” Zimmick said. “We’d become wrapped up in cultural issues.”
Still, multiple Asbury members said the vote to leave the UMC rejects potential progressive reforms in favor of “traditional ideology” outlined in the Book of Discipline, which states homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching and bans any "self-avowed practicing homosexual" from serving in appointed church leadership roles.
“We definitely want to be able to have a safe space, a place where we can gather to practice our beliefs,” said Grace F., a church member of 15 years who declined to give her full name. “We truly believe that clergy shouldn’t be of the domain of practicing a gay lifestyle.”
Asbury held six town hall meetings since initiating the disaffiliation process in August, according to Zimmick. The meetings allowed anyone to comment, with church leaders providing “direction” for members during the process, he said.
Zimmick also said he talked with LGBTQ+ members of the church throughout the disaffiliation process. Though some conversations were difficult, he felt they went well.
“I think all the LGBTQ+ people appreciate that I’m genuine,” Zimmick said.
Carrie Coenen, director of Asbury’s bell choir, said she spoke in favor of staying in the UMC at a town hall on Feb. 28 and tried to share resources supporting expanded LGBTQ+ rights in the church newsletter.
“I think we shouldn’t be excluding qualified people from being pastors, and love is love,” she said.
Coenen said her resources were never included despite asking church leaders to share her views “at least a half-dozen times.”
“They were only feeding this congregation the traditional side,” she said.
Methodist pastor questions vote transparency
Diana Lucas, a UMC pastor and member of the Wisconsin Conference’s Southwest District disaffiliation discernment team, which is guiding churches through the disaffiliation process, echoed Coenen’s claims. Asbury leaders could have made a greater effort to make the voting process more transparent, she said
“I don’t think they have had an honest process,” Lucas said.
Coenen and Lucas raised concerns about Asbury’s process for validating member rolls before the disaffiliation vote, as only those on the rolls were able to vote. Coenen said the membership list was not openly shared with members, and that she was able to access the list of names only after contacting the UMC Wisconsin Conference office.
“We were just supposed to check to see if our name was on the list,” Coenen said.
Zimmick said he was accused of taking people off of the voter rolls. He denied the claim, saying he provided a full list of 910 names to the UMC Wisconsin Conference office.
Wisconsin Conference spokesperson Wink confirmed Zimmick’s number. The church has a standardized two-year process for removing voters from member rolls that is outlined in the UMC’s Book of Discipline, she said.
Individual members were able to confirm their own voting status if they wished, Wink said.
Split from UMC would cost nearly $500,000
Asbury will remain part of the UMC until Wisconsin churches meet for their annual conference in June to vote on its disaffiliation, according to church documents. The church will spend the next few months exploring whether to affiliate with another denomination or go independent, Zimmick said.
Coenen plans to stay at Asbury until the disaffiliation process is finalized. However, if Asbury joins the Global Methodist Church (GMC) — an alternative Methodist doctrine with narrower views on LGBTQ+ rights, according to church documents — she said she would leave for another church.
Resources on Asbury’s disaffiliation webpage indicate church leaders have explored joining the GMC.
Carey and Jim Fleischmann were less patient. “This is our last time in this church,” Jim Fleischmann said.
Lucas, the UMC pastor, felt uneasy after Sunday’s vote.
“I do not understand being this hateful if you're a Christian,” she said. “This is the hill that the churches are dying on?”
Asbury will owe around $493,000 to the UMC Wisconsin Conference after its disaffiliation, a price tag that includes legal fees and buying out church property, according to UMC Wisconsin’s Southwest District Superintendent Amanda Stein. Asbury plans to cover part of the cost with cash reserves but will likely need to rely on borrowing or a fundraising campaign to finance the rest, according to its website.
Lucas said she felt “sorry” for the people of Asbury.
“All the energy, all the prayers, all the money could have been used to really do the work of the church — to feed the hungry, clothe the naked,” Lucas said. “We have had to squander tremendous treasures for this vote, and I'm ashamed as a Christian, as a professing member of the Methodist Church.”
Lucas plans to remain a pastor at two UMC churches in Richland County, neither of which plans to disaffiliate. She hoped other Methodist churches, including Asbury, would find a way to honor the religion’s roots while making room for LGBTQ+ people to marry and serve as clergy.
“I would like to see it live into its baptismal covenant of loving people, of treating everyone equally,” Lucas said. “But it cannot do that if it has hate in its heart.”