The reimagining of the Lake Monona waterfront continues to take shape, with multiple concepts from public and private investors on how to redevelop the shoreline and make it more accessible and safe for residents.
On Thursday, the foundations of Pleasant T. Rowland and W. Jerome Frautschi each contributed $100,000 toward the Lakefront Porch project, located near the building previously occupied by Rubin’s Furniture on East Wilson Street.
The Lakefront Porch will redevelop an area just behind Law Park where a concrete-covered well owned by Madison Water Utility will be turned into an urban park with views of Lake Monona.
The Porch was designed by architect Ken Saiki, who envisioned a raised wooden platform with shade structures, tables and chairs, community garden space, bike racks, ramps for accessibility and lights, which will be directed downward to reduce light pollution.
“The Porch is meant to transform the space into a much more engaging public gathering space that would be iconic for biking and walking,” Emily DeVore, the Lakefront Porch project leader, told the Cap Times.
The Lakefront Porch aims to raise $525,000 in a capital campaign. According to DeVore, the new donations bring the project more than halfway to its financial goal.
“We were thrilled to learn that they were interested in the project and we have some volunteers on our end who live in the neighborhood and were in contact with the foundations,” DeVore said. “They expressed that the Porch was a wonderful complimentary project to the city’s larger waterfront project.”
The city of Madison is working with private design firms and an ad hoc committee to develop a 1.7 mile long shoreline park along Lake Monona. The city is also redeveloping the John Nolen Drive Causeway.
While the Lakefront Porch is a private development that is not affiliated with the city’s project, the two will go hand in hand.
“I think one of the big goals of the larger city project is to connect downtown with the waterfront and the Porch really compliments that,” DeVore said.
The concept for the Lakefront Porch began in 1995. But it never really got off the ground until 2020, when neighborhood residents were stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and had time to conceptualize something for the site. It also received a $2,000 neighborhood grant that year.
“With community work it is a lot about resources and this has been entirely volunteer led,” DeVore said. “In the early 2000s some neighbors had made some custom benches (around the site). Then, a couple of years later we added some community gardens. Now, with this current wave of momentum starting in 2020 when we got the neighborhood grant, there was just incredible energy by people who were interested in making this a big project.”
The donation from the Rowland and Frautschi foundations will enable the project to begin construction in spring 2023. The Madison Water Utility and the city of Madison Parks Department will help with the project logistics.