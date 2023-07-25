Calling Madison “the most engaged city I’ve ever worked in,” Sasaki designer Anna Cawrse credited voluminous public input for revisions to the Lake Monona waterfront redesign at a Monday meeting at Monona Terrace.
Key changes to Sasaki’s “Voices of the Lake” waterfront redesign focused on addressing community concerns about accessibility, the safety of pedestrian and bicycling paths and the quality of the lakes. The design is still in the revision process, and Sasaki will continue to incorporate public feedback into design changes until the final project is submitted to the city for approval in the fall.
In May, the Denver design company beat out two other firms and was chosen by the city’s Lake Monona Waterfront Ad Hoc Committee to redesign the waterfront along Monona Terrace and John Nolen Drive. After listening to feedback from the committee and the community — including over 2,400 public survey comments — Sasaki unveiled those proposed revisions Monday.
Cawrse, Sasaki landscape architect and principal in charge of the waterfront redesign, said she and her design team combed through the thousands of public comments from the competition phase of the project, including survey responses and workshops.
“It's honestly a dream to work with a city that is this engaged,” Cawrse said.
Sasaki envisions “Voices of the Lake” as the creation of a “living edge along the Monona shoreline” that would “inspire generational stewards” of the water and also serve as “a place for all to be connected,” Cawrse said. She wants to ensure that vision stays intact through the revision process.
“While we're getting all this feedback, we always have to come back to that big idea and make sure that it's visionary and it's pushing the boundaries,” Cawrse said.
What’s changed
“Voices of the Lake” comprises four parts: Law Park Ledge, located east of Monona Terrace; Lake Lounge, situated directly west of the terrace; Community Causeway, which runs along the John Nolen Causeway; and a redesigned Olin Park. The total project spans 1.7 miles of shoreline and 17 acres of public green space, according to Cawrse.
One of the biggest concerns about the original design, Cawrse said, was the lack of separation between walking and biking paths along the waterfront.
Law Park Ledge includes a boathouse, restaurant, playground, beach and amphitheater with a capacity of 3,000 people. The initial plan was for the boathouse to be constructed from a design by Frank Lloyd Wright, but Sasaki officials said on Monday that the boathouse design has not yet been finalized.
The overall revised design moves the amphitheater further onto the shore to protect it from ice damage and raises the beach, allowing parkgoers access to the water without disturbing the area’s natural fish habitats.
James Tye, founder and executive director of the nonprofit Clean Lakes Alliance, has been working with the ad hoc committee to provide technical assistance and advise committee members on potential effects of the project on water quality and fish habitats. He stressed the importance of the redesigned waterfront fostering a “symbiotic relationship” between people and the lakes, he said.
“The more people you connect to lakes, the more people will love the lakes and want to protect them,” Tye said. “This is an opportunity for our community to put our best foot forward to have sustainable lands that reduce runoff to our lakes.”
In response to concerns from the public about accessibility, the revised Law Park Ledge integrates a ramp connected to the amphitheater and adds a second path connecting East Wilson Street to the park.
Lake Lounge connects downtown Madison to the waterfront through a long pedestrian bridge, originally intended to be an overpass running above John Nolen Drive. The most significant change to Lake Lounge is the removal of the overpass in favor of an underpass running from the Brittingham Park Courts and intersecting John Nolen at Broom Street and North Shore Drive.
Allen Arsten, chair of the ad hoc committee, said the overpass drew concern from bikers about its accessibility and practicality.
“As it turned out, it was pretty, but it wasn't very practical,” Arnsten said. The outlook pier that originally marked the end of the overpass has been widened into a larger plaza.
The new Olin Park revisions include replacing a beach on the park’s north side with an expanded wetland channel that catches stormwater and acts as a noise buffer between John Nolen Drive and the rest of the park. The new design still provides space for a pier, allowing for canoeing and kayaking opportunities, and preserves the canopy walk along the length of the park.
‘A once-in-a-generation opportunity’
Sasaki’s design team is still looking to incorporate public feedback to refinements on the design throughout the summer, Cawrse said. The final design is expected to be submitted to the City Council in October, and it will ultimately vote on approval of the project as early as January 2024.
The community engagement shows “Madisonians care about their lakes,” said District 13 Ald. Tag Evers, whose district encompasses Olin Park.
“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” he said. “Generally everybody is very, very excited about the possibilities.”
If approved, the City Council will implement the project in phases, beginning with the redesign of the John Nolen causeway, which is expected to begin construction concurrently with the reconstruction of the road in 2025 or 2026. Tye said he’s encouraged by the environmental benefits that will come from the green space the design includes and from the city’s plans to narrow the drive as part of the reconstruction.
“John Nolen Drive is going on a diet, so the lanes will be more narrow, so you have less impermeable surface (area),” Tye said. “We like more permeable surface (area). More water that soaks back into the aquifer and not runoff is good for water quality in our lakes.”
Madison sailor and author Don Sanford has been following the Lake Monona waterfront redesign effort and has attended previous public meetings about the project. He said he’s encouraged by the project’s commitment to helping residents get more involved with the lake.
“We should be looking at ways to get people to connect” with the lakes, Sanford said. “This should not be foreign territory.”
One of the biggest elements still under review is the design and size of the underpass below John Nolen Drive. At the presentation Monday, a member of the public expressed concern that an underpass may be unsafe or uninviting for cyclists and pedestrians at certain times of the day.
“There's lots of little details and elements of each area that are starting to get teased out,” Cawrse said. “Each of them will have some tweaks as we move forward.”
Arnsten said he continues to feel “really excited about the process” of reimagining Lake Monona’s waterfront.
“This is a chance to have something really spectacular in Madison, so let's not sell it short,” Arnsten said. “Let's make something that we're really going to be proud of.”