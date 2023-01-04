The Kids Fund’s Child and Family Development Committee focuses on helping local nonprofits that deal with early childhood and the challenges that families all too often face.
One of the unique programs that received a Kids Fund grant in 2022 is provided by the Madison nonprofit known as Today Not Tomorrow. TNT focuses on three low-income neighborhoods to hold community baby showers for new or expectant mothers, where gift bags including everything from diapers to health products are distributed along with educational presentations on prenatal care, breastfeeding and information on where to get help in case of emergencies.
The committee’s other grants included money to purchase therapeutic games, books and other tools to help traumatized kids, and also the Kennedy Heights neighborhood’s program to help preschool children develop reading skills.
All told, the committee supported 21 nonprofits to go along with the 46 others that received Kids Fund grants last year.
The drive to raise funds to provide similar grants in 2023 is winding down, but contributions are always welcome. They can be made by mailing checks to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by visiting thekidsfund.org and making an online donation.
