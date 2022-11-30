Several of the 67 grants made by the Kids Fund during 2022 went to nonprofits that provide summer programs for young people ranging from recreational activities to academic programs.
The Elver Park Neighborhood Center, for example, received $3,000 to enhance a summer camp experience for 30 students. Neighborhood House was granted $3,000 for a summer camp working with children ages 6-12. Cambridge Community Activities received $2,500 for its safe summer program for rural youth. The Bayview Foundation got $3,000 to support its summer programs for 65 children who live in the downtown Bayview complex.
The programs shared in the more than $172,000 in grants awarded by the Kids Fund's three committees that fund programs for kids in elementary, middle and high school and also those children dealing with the challenges of developmental disabilities.
It's all made possible by readers of The Capital Times who contribute to the annual fund drive which is now underway to raise money for grants to be awarded during 2023.
You can help by sending a contribution of any size to The Kids Fund, c/o The Capital Times, PO Box 8060, Madison WI 53708 or by going online at thekidsfund.org, clicking on the "donate" button, and making a donation with your credit card or PayPal account.
Following is a list of recent donations:
Martha Hollis and Patrick Ducharme, McFarland: $50
Jeffrey Richgels, Oregon: $25
Angela Gullikson, Madison: $200
Thomas and Sandra Vandervest, Middleton: $100
Dick and Dianne Ottow, Madison: $50
Stan and Jan Lillich, Madison: $50
Patricia Offer, Cottage Grove: $25
Robert Cleasby, Madison: $5
Roxie Moore, Mount Horeb: $50
Donald Thompson, Madison: $40
Joe and Ginger Cissell, Fitchburg: $50
Joan Lerman, Madison: $100
Tom and Sue Parker, Waunakee: $100
Frederick and Marilyn Kinney, Madison: $50
Aland and Lou Ann Hultgren, Madison: $25
Beverly Duncan, Madison: $25
Raymond and Carol Krizmanic, Monona: $100
Roger and Carol Brumm, Middleton: $100
Mary Jones, Madison: $50
H. Lee and Jacqueline Swanson, Cross Plains: $50
Ronald and Judith Acker, Waunakee: $50
Carolyn and Joseph Remmert, Verona: $100
Michael Volker, Madison: $25
June Quesnell, Cottage Grove: $50
Judith Porep, Sun Prairie: $5
Randy and Lois Dickson, Middleton: $100
Frank and Karen Racek, Mazomanie: $25
Thomas and Karen Swenson, Madison: $50
Carol Frink, Mount Horeb: $15
Anthony and Julie Bretl, Sun Prairie: $100
Joyce Knutson, Madison: $250
Gary and Susanne Wagner, Madison: $30
Ivan and Milka Knezevic, Madison: $300
Jean Hoffmann, Madison: $100
Elizabeth McLean, Madison: $50
Richard and Rita Paulson, Madison: $25
Erik and Patricia Popp, Madison: $20
William and Roberta Tracy, Madison: $100
John Grall, Fitchburg: $25
Robert Chiesa, Madison: $59.17
Robert and Jeanne Topel, Madison: $100
Diane Sauer, Madison: $20
Jennie and Carol Knechtges, Madison: $25
Kathy Saunders, Madison: $50
Marvin Levy, Madison: $1,000
Lucille O'Connor, in memory of Frank, Belleville: $50
Dawn Stucki, Waunakee: $150
Franklin and Barbara Killary, Madison: $10
Carol Connaughton-Conant, Madison: $50
Scot and Jeanne Moss, Madison: $200
Norman and Darlene Olson, Madison: $50
Lamar and Ann Johnson, Waunakee: $50
James and Cindy Hoyt, Middleton: $100
Anonymous: $620
Deborah Ross, Verona: $20
Jackson, Landon and Logan Latsch, Verona: $25
Ken and Beckie Shultz, Fitchburg: $100
David Rustick, Madison: $70
Robert and Betsy Lee, Madison: $100
Janet Van Vleck, Madison: $40
Kendra De Prey, Madison: $50
Jim and Jill Krogstad, Fitchburg: $200
Renae Schroeder, Madison: $26
James and Mary Mahaffey, Madison: $30
Dorothy Traisman, Monona: $100
Mary Rowley, Madison: $40
Ilene and Christopher Hagman, Madison: $100
Christine Lynch, Madison: $30
John and Margie Bollig, Madison: $50
Carol and Dale Reuter, Madison: $100
John and Lynn Barlow, Deerfield: $100
P.M. Giesfeldt, Cottage Grove: $50
Christine Jones, Oregon: $250
Janelle Orth, Madison: $150
Mary Ashley, Oregon: $100
Dale and Claudia Richardson, Oregon: $50
John Straughn, Madison: $100
Marcia Dana, Sun Prairie: $50
Carla and Daniel Lynch, Verona: $200
Ronald and Janet Wanek, Madison: $10
Gary and Connie Jo Zwetter, Blue Mounds: $50
Carole and James Peterson, Madison: $50
Eve Galanter, Madison: $500
Marilyn Ross, Madison: $100
Sinsinawa Dominicans, Madison: $20
Mark and Therese Kolan, Madison: $100
James and Karen Fletcher, Verona: $50
David Hassemer and Sandra Guthrie, Madison: $100
Jerry and Yvonne Remy, Belleville: $50
Richard and Mary Ann Ihlenfeld, Madison: $100
Paul and Marcia Yochum: $350
Michael Helser, Madison: $300
Gerilyn West and Alarik Rosenlund, Madison: $200
James and Linda Helt, Dane: $50
Jerome and Diane Lehman, Madison: $50
Jay and Linda Olson, Sun Prairie: $100
James and Kristine Greenya, DeForest: $10
M.T. Lehmann, Oregon: $50
Virginia O'Brien, Fitchburg: $300
Ronald Eith, Madison: $25
Edward and Kathleen O'Connor, Belleville: $75
Stephen Malisch, Sun Prairie: $20
Douglas and Karen Hill, Madison: $100
Joseph and Marsha Biddick, Fitchburg: $100
Donald and Donna Schneider, Stoughton: $40
Jack and Charlotte Jackson, Waunakee: $25
Joan Niebauer, Madison: $100
Robert Washenko and Mary Fahey, Madison: $200
Kim and Carol Kindschi, Madison: $100
Mary and O.L Bell, Madison: $100
David and Evelyn Fahrbach, Madison: $100
Regina Michaelis, Sun Prairie: $100
Gordon and Gail Derzon, Madison: $500
Bevery Richgels, Madison: $25
Lavern and Kathleen Bertin, Middleton: $25
Georgia Graves, Middleton: $250
Judith Louer, Madison: $50
Theodore and Linda Gunkel, Madison: $500
Running Total: $39,815.17